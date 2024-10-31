The internationally recognized cyberbullying activist partners with Primeks Medical in Istanbul during National Cybersecurity Awareness Month, bringing attention to critical social issues and supporting Turkey’s growing medical tourism sector.

ISTANBUL, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World-renowned cyberbullying activist Monica Lewinsky visited Istanbul this October at the invitation of Agnivesh Agarwal, founder of Primeks Medical Clinics and Laboratories. Her visit, coinciding with National Cybersecurity Awareness Month, centered around raising awareness on cyberbullying and promoting Turkey’s burgeoning medical tourism industry.

During her time in Istanbul, Lewinsky addressed students at a private high school, delivering a powerful talk on the dangers and long-term effects of cyberbullying. She highlighted the importance of empathy and encouraged students to speak out against bullying and injustices, reinforcing the need for individual responsibility in combating online abuse.

In addition to her advocacy work, Lewinsky toured Primeks Medical’s state-of-the-art pathology labs and aesthetics clinics in Istanbul. She praised the facilities for their innovative health technologies and advanced diagnostic capabilities, noting that these advancements are key to Turkey’s increasing prominence in health tourism.

“Health tourism is a critical area for mental and social well-being,” Lewinsky commented, emphasizing the holistic importance of healthcare in enhancing psychological wellness.

Primeks Medical was founded in 2015 by Agnivesh Agarwal, a prominent UAE-based industrial entrepreneur who also heads Fujairah Gold in the UAE. With a mission to promote both physical and mental well-being, Primeks Medical aligns closely with Lewinsky’s advocacy, underscoring the importance of psychological health alongside medical advancements.

Agarwal, the majority shareholder of Primeks Healthcare in India, has been expanding his global footprint by acquiring diagnostic pathology labs and medical clinics in Istanbul. His investments extend to the Platinum Group Metals (PGM) recovery industry in Oklahoma, USA, and he is set to become the controlling shareholder in Aluworks Limited, a premium aluminum manufacturer in Ghana, by year-end.

Commenting on Lewinsky’s visit, Agnivesh Agarwal stated:

“As Turkey’s healthcare sector continues to grow, our focus remains on integrating mental and social well-being into health tourism. Monica Lewinsky’s fight against cyberbullying resonates deeply with our mission to improve psychological wellness. Together, we’re advancing a more comprehensive vision of health tourism that supports overall well-being.”

About Primeks Medical

Primeks Medical, founded in 2015 by Agnivesh Agarwal, is a healthcare provider dedicated to improving both physical and mental health. With operations spanning diagnostics, pathology, and aesthetics, Primeks Medical has become a leader in Istanbul’s health tourism industry, aligning with a mission of enhancing overall well-being.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d0e11362-2f5a-4dbc-8313-b30c8ec5043e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4387c7f6-fca8-4e42-ab9f-eff24d0da0f7

Agnivesh Agarwal Agnivesh Agarwal, Chair Monica Lewinsky and Ralph Rossouw Monica Lewinsky (Activist), Ralph Rossouw (Managing Director)

