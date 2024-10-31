ARTEX Global Markets expands its network in ITALY

Press release

Rome, Vaduz - 31 October 2024 – ARTEX Global Markets (ARTEX GM) – the world’s first regulated art multilateral trading facility (MTF) where shares representing fractional ownership in world-renowned art pieces are traded – continues its expansion following the addition of a new partner to its network.

EQUITA – leading Italian independent investment bank with a long-standing commitment to providing clients with new opportunities for portfolio diversification and comprehensive financial services, from alternative asset management to capital markets access, both in Italy and abroad – will partner with ARTEX GM acting as notification agent. As a result, the Italian investment bank will signal to its professional client’s new listings of iconic artworks, easing access to art (which is increasingly recognised as a valuable asset class by investors) and facilitating trading on the secondary market passing potential clients’ orders to other members of the exchange.

The mission of ARTEX GM is to provide a regulated, liquid and transparent art trading facility that would be accessible to anyone interested in trading art shares, and similar to traditional listed financial instruments, these securities are tradable and transferable in real-time.

Operating under MiFID II regulations, ARTEX GM is licensed within the European Economic Area (EEA) and regulated by the Financial Market Authority (FMA) in Liechtenstein, ensuring a transparent and secure trading environment.





About ARTEX Global Markets

ARTEX Global Markets AG (“ARTEX GM” OR “ARTEX Global Markets”) operates a secure and liquid art-focused multilateral trading facility, regulated, and supervised by the Financial Markets Authority of Liechtenstein within the European MiFID II legislative framework. Providing easy access to a traditionally exclusive fine art market, ARTEX GM aims to democratise investing in artworks from the world’s greatest masters, spanning a period from the Renaissance to the twentieth century. ARTEX GM-listed masterpieces will be on public display, in museums and exhibitions around the world. ARTEX GM will strive to empower investors by offering the latest news, market insights and educational content to allow wider participation in art investing. ARTEX GM was co-founded in 2020 by art enthusiasts and financial markets experts H.S.H. Prince Wenceslas of Liechtenstein and Yassir Benjelloun-Touimi.

ARTEX GM is operated by ARTEX Global Markets AG, a company incorporated in the Principality of Liechtenstein under company number FL-0002.682.571-2 with registered offices at Wuhrstrasse 6, 9490 Vaduz, Liechtenstein.

ARTEX GM is regulated by the Financial Markets Authority under reference number 307407.

For more information about ARTEX, please visit www.artexgm.com



