The Code Registry Launches AI-Powered Free Software Code Escrow Service

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Code Registry , a leader in AI-powered software asset management solutions, today announced the launch of its new, free software code escrow service. This ground-breaking offering is set to transform the industry by making secure code escrow accessible to businesses of all sizes, leveraging revolutionary technology and a novel business model.

Traditionally, software code escrow services have been expensive and complex, limiting their use to large enterprises. The Code Registry's new service removes these barriers by providing a free, user-friendly platform that ensures the safety and continuity of software assets for both developers and end-users.

"Our mission has always been to democratize access to essential software services," said Mark Purdy , CEO of The Code Registry. "By offering a free code escrow solution, we're empowering businesses to protect their software investments without the prohibitive costs typically associated with these services. This is more than just a product launch; it's a call for industry-wide change."

The platform utilizes state-of-the-art encryption and AI technologies to not only securely store source code, but also to analyze the make-up of the code - providing immutable proof of ownership and authenticity. Users can easily deposit, manage, and retrieve code through an intuitive interface, all while maintaining full compliance with legal and regulatory standards.

The aim of this new service is to empower business leaders with the peace of mind and intelligence needed to have an active role in their software development planning and management.

Key Features:



Free Access: No subscription fees or hidden charges, making code escrow accessible to start-ups and small businesses.

Advanced Security: Cutting-edge encryption and AI anonymity ensure maximum protection of intellectual property.

User-Friendly Interface: Simplified processes for depositing and managing code assets.

AI-Powered Intelligence: Don’t just secure your code, understand any risk, compliance and output associated with it.

"The industry has been stagnant for too long, burdened by outdated practices and exorbitant fees," added Purdy. "Our innovative approach not only disrupts the current market but also sets a new standard for how software assets are secured and managed."

The launch of this service signifies The Code Registry's commitment to innovation and its dedication to fostering a more secure and equitable software industry.

