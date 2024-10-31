Spryker Announces Product Updates To Enable Efficient Scaling For Global Enterprises

New AI features for developers, business users, and customers deliver greater speed, scale and efficiency in the market

New Business Intelligence powered by Amazon QuickSight will soon provide enterprises with advanced analytics to drive growth through data-driven decisions

Updates to Enterprise Marketplace and payment solutions enhance the marketplace experience, reducing manual work and catering to customers diverse payment preferences

BERLIN and NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spryker , the leading global composable commerce platform for sophisticated use cases in B2B Commerce, Enterprise Marketplaces, and IoT Commerce, today announced its fall product release. The release includes a range of innovative features and improvements designed to add value, help enterprises scale without limits, boost performance, and fuel future growth. New AI features, updates to Enterprise Marketplace, Business Intelligence powered by Amazon QuickSight, and updated payment solutions enable businesses to enhance the customer experience, increase operational efficiency, and ultimately scale faster.

Spryker is releasing innovative AI-powered features that deliver greater speed, scale, and efficiency for developers, business users, and customers. For developers, new generative AI (genAI) tools, such as Spryker DevQA Assistant, Cypress E2E Assistant, and K6 Performance Assistant, are designed to streamline development processes, automate quality assurance, and improve performance testing.

For business users and customers, Spryker’s new AI-powered capabilities enhance the buyer experience and streamline product catalog management. New features include:

AI-powered Visual Search , which empowers customers to search for products by uploading an image instead of typing text.

, which semi-automatically assigns a product to a category by identifying the best fitting categories using AI. AI-powered Product Translations , which translates a product name and description from any language to another language for any active product.

, which translates a product name and description from any language to another language for any active product. AI-powered Product Image Alt Text Generation, which auto-generates Alt Text using a simple query of product images as context, supporting JPEG, PNG, and GIF formats.

“We are committed to driving innovation that enables our customers to thrive in a rapidly changing digital world,” said Boris Lokschin, Co-founder and CEO at Spryker. “Our latest AI-powered capabilities deliver greater speed, scale, and efficiency, allowing developers to streamline processes and business users to enhance customer experiences. These advancements empower enterprises to scale more quickly and adapt to market shifts with agility, ensuring they stay ahead of the curve and maintain a competitive edge in their industries.”

Spryker’s Enterprise Marketplace capability enables businesses building or expanding their marketplaces to launch and scale quickly, capturing more profitable growth. Updates in this release are focused on reducing work for marketplace operators and include:

Marketplace Commissions Engine , which automates calculations of merchant commissions and payouts, allowing operators to scale confidently with minimal manual effort.

Spryker’s Business Intelligence, powered by Amazon QuickSight, is coming soon and integrates advanced analytics and real-time reporting into the Spryker platform. This powerful integration aggregates data from multiple sources to provide businesses with a comprehensive view to drive growth through data-driven decisions. With more than fifty out-of-the-box KPIs, it enhances operational efficiency, uncovers monetization opportunities, and supports scalability and sustainable growth.

“As businesses grow and scale, the ability to quickly access, analyze, and act on data is critical to staying competitive,” said Elena Leonova, CPO at Spryker. “By integrating Business Intelligence, powered by Amazon QuickSight directly into the Spryker platform, we’re empowering our global enterprise customers with advanced business intelligence tools that help them uncover new revenue opportunities, streamline operations, and improve customer experiences.”

The Spryker App Composition Platform , which provides seamless access to third-party services in just a few clicks, has expanded with new functionality for payment including:

The enhanced Stripe App , which streamlines merchant onboarding, payment reconciliation, and near real-time payouts for Spryker Enterprise Marketplace businesses, enabling faster onboarding and efficient, scalable payments.

This product release includes a number of topics presented at Spryker Excite 2024 and is a testament to Spryker’s commitment to helping its customers achieve their business goals faster. More information on these and additional product updates can be found here .

About Spryker

Spryker is the leading global composable commerce platform for enterprises with sophisticated business models to enable growth, innovation, and differentiation. Designed specifically for sophisticated transactional businesses, Spryker’s easy-to-use, headless, API-first model offers a best-of-breed approach that provides businesses the flexibility to adapt, scale, and quickly go to market while facilitating faster time-to-value throughout their digital transformation journey. As a global platform leader for B2B and B2C Enterprise Marketplaces, IoT Commerce, and Unified Commerce, Spryker has empowered 150+ global enterprise customers worldwide and is trusted by brands such as ALDI, Siemens, ZF Friedrichshafen, and Ricoh. Spryker is a privately held technology company headquartered in Berlin and New York backed by world class investors such as TCV, One Peak, Project A, Cherry Ventures, and Maverick Capital. Learn more at spryker.com and follow Spryker on LinkedIn and X .

Contact details:

press@spryker.com

