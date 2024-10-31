Red Oak Compliance Launches Affiliate Monitoring and Influencer Monitoring to Streamline Marketing Supervision

Compliance teams can now efficiently manage affiliates and “finfluencers”

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Red Oak Compliance, a leading provider of regulatory compliance software for the financial services industry, today announced the launch of two new products: Affiliate Monitoring and Influencer Monitoring. These new modules enable compliance teams to effectively supervise affiliate and influencer marketing efforts, unlocking marketing channels while mitigating regulatory risk.

While influencer and affiliate marketing programs are growing in popularity, firms face significant regulatory challenges. According to FINRA, 70% of influencer campaigns have failed to meet compliance standards, and 55% of influencers neglected to disclose paid partnerships—exposing firms to fines and reputational damage. On the affiliate side, compliance teams often rely on manual tracking methods, risking overlooked affiliate links.

The Affiliate Monitoring and Influencer Monitoring modules address these challenges through automated scanning and centralized dashboards, enabling compliance teams to efficiently collect and review affiliate links and influencer content. This automation streamlines the supervision process, ensuring problematic content can be quickly identified and resolved, ultimately accelerating approvals and facilitating marketing efforts.

"Marketing teams are eager to leverage affiliate and influencer channels, but compliance teams often hold them back due to regulatory concerns,” said James Cella, founder of SiteQuest and Head of Business Development and Partnerships at Red Oak. “Until now, compliance teams lacked the tools to efficiently manage these channels. With these new modules, we are empowering compliance teams to automate oversight and speed up approvals—giving marketing the freedom to operate without compromising on compliance.”

These new solutions are built on the same trusted engine that powers Red Oak’s Internet Supervision platform and are underpinned by over a decade’s-long expertise in workflow technology. Compliance teams will appreciate the familiarity and reliability as they enter this new area of oversight.

"We recognize that trust is essential as firms adopt tools to monitor these emerging marketing channels," said Kristin Runyan, product lead for the new modules. "That’s why we built Affiliate and Influencer Monitoring on our proven workflow technology. While the use case is new, the technology and principles behind it are battle-tested."

Both modules are available now, and Red Oak Compliance invites firms to explore how these tools can reduce regulatory risks and enhance marketing agility. For more information, visit redoakcompliance.com.

About Red Oak Compliance (ROC)

Red Oak Compliance is at the forefront of compliance software for the financial services and insurance industries. Serving over 1,800 firms worldwide, from single-state advisors to over half of the top 20 asset managers, ROC’s suite of 17(a)-4/WORM compliant solutions boosts process efficiency, minimizes regulatory risk, and controls costs. For more information, visit redoakcompliance.com or connect on LinkedIn.

