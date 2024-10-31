D.A. Candidate Nathan Hochman Announces Major Advertising Push as Campaign Hits Stretch Run

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Los Angeles County District Attorney candidate Nathan Hochman today announced that his campaign, supported by a record $2.511 million in fundraising for the general election, has significantly boosted his advertising as the campaign continues its push on TV, radio, digital and text messaging for the closing days of the general election. The advertisements feature veteran deputy district attorneys, crime victims and public safety advocates.“By smashing the prior fundraising record with over 5,000 individual contributions from across the political spectrum and from throughout the county, in amounts from $5 to $1,500, we have the resources to launch this significant media outreach to millions of L.A. County voters in the final days of the election,” Hochman said. “In these ads, voters will hear from stakeholders in the system and hear the message of hope, that someone like myself with 34 years’ criminal justice experience as a prosecutor and defense attorney, can restore public safety while implementing real and effective criminal justice reform.”The advertising lineup includes:• Enough is Enough: Nathan Hochman for Los Angeles County District Attorney - Join Together• L.A. People Speak Out - Bishop Guillory• DDA Speaks Out - Eugene Miyata• DDA Speaks Out - Mindy Paige• DDA Speaks Out - Jason Lustig• Nathan Hochman on Gascon's Homeless L.A.• Crime Victim Speaks Out - Guillermo OrellanaA link for all video ads produced for the Hochman campaign is available here Voters have until this Tuesday, November 5 to cast their ballots – at an early voting center, at a ballot drop box, by mail or at their polling place on election day.About Nathan Hochman:Nathan Hochman, a former federal prosecutor, Assistant U.S. Attorney General, President of the Los Angeles City Ethics Commission and defense attorney, is running to defeat George Gascon and become the next District Attorney of Los Angeles County. He is an Independent (No Party Preference) candidate who believes politics has no place in the D.A.’s Office. He has bipartisan support and is endorsed by the Los Angeles County Police Chiefs’ Association, the Association of Deputy District Attorneys, former District Attorney Jackie Lacey, a coalition of first responders, more than 70 elected officials and dozens of civic and business leaders. For more information about Hochman and his campaign, please visit www.NathanHochman.com

