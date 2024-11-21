AI-Powered EQuIS Environmental & Geotechnical Knowledge Management Portal

PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- EarthSoft announces EQuIS Helios – a comprehensive knowledge management portal combining AI-powered data handling and search capabilities with strong privacy and security features. Helios’s ability to centralize various data sources makes it a versatile choice for streamlining information management and access. EarthSoft will provide eligible clients with a preview by the end of 2024 and expects commercial release in early 2025."EQuIS Helios accelerates the move of our EQuIS software into a new era. EQuIS data management is evolving into knowledge management, unlocking immense potential for our valued clients. EQuIS knowledge management promises efficiency gains, improved data analysis and decision support, and enhanced collaboration across stakeholders. We have many clients with massive amounts of EQuIS and legacy data, and Helios will lower the costs of data migrations and improve the connections to non-EQuIS data."-EarthSoft CEO, Mitch BeardEQuIS Helios will be available to EarthSoft hosted and EQuIS Online customers in the coming months and offers the following Key Features:• Easy Loading of Data Files: Select and load files with the built-in Explorer or drag and drop up to 8TBs of files to Azure Box services.• Automated File Processing: Helios writes to Microsoft Azure Blob Storage, extracts metadata, and indexes files using Azure AI and machine learning.• Document Summarization: Helios automatically summarizes files as part of the same Azure AI processing for quick understanding of content and context.• Identification of PII and Profanity: Helios identifies Personal Identifiable Information (PII) and profanity within data files; Flagged files are set aside for review to maintain crucial privacy standards and ensure a professional environment.• Central Storage and Microsoft Azure AI Search Capability: Helios is a central hub for storing and searching data and documents from multiple repositories. Helios uses Microsoft Azure AI for natural language search and machine learning, with built-in Optical Character Recognition (OCR) for data extractions.• Advanced Security Features: Helios ensures only authorized users can search and access documents in their permissioned repositories, maintaining data confidentiality and integrity."As the newest addition to the EQuIS ecosystem, EQuIS Helios marks a significant technological advancement and a fundamental expansion to the core functionality of EQuIS. Powered by Microsoft Azure AI services, EQuIS Helios enables customers to unlock value in vast quantities of documents and historical data. The AI-based management and retrieval of unstructured information complements the power of highly structured and curated data in traditional EQuIS applications. Helios revolutionizes the EQuIS ecosystem and highlights EarthSoft as a leader in providing environmental, geotechnical, and knowledge information systems."-EarthSoft Chief Technical Officer, Dr. Mathew WeaverDownload the Helios Datasheet About EarthSoft and EQuIS™EarthSoft has been leading environmental data management globally for 30 years. Its flagship product, EQuIS™, is a scalable and configurable environmental and geotechnical data management system with multiple modules. EQuIS automates end-to-end project workflows supporting project planning, field data collection, analytical data processing, verification, validation, analysis, reporting, and visualization. EQuIS manages workflows for various data types including chemistry, biology, geology, geotechnical, hydrology, limnology, water, air, soil, sediment, noise, radiological, waste, and compliance monitoring.For further information about EQuIS, please visit www.earthsoft.com or write info@earthsoft.com.

EQuIS™ Helios: Comprehensive, AI-Powered, environmental & geotechnical knowledge management portal

