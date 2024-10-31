Corporate Board of Directors: Latest Findings from Pulse Survey

Directors are assessing the November elections and what different results would mean. According to our October 2024 Pulse Survey, 76% of directors say the US regulatory environment poses a moderate or serious risk. And regardless of who wins the election, 81% agree or strongly agree there will be more regulation.

Directors also have concerns about the health of the economy, and two thirds (66%) say there will be a recession in the next six months. Eighty-four percent say changing operational priorities to prepare for such an event is either somewhat of a challenge or a significant challenge. Board members should prioritize agile decision-making to help their companies adapt quickly to potential regulatory changes and economic shifts after the election.