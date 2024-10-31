Ovid Therapeutics to Host Investor Event

KCC2 Download Day on Wednesday, November 13, 2024

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: OVID), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of people affected by rare epilepsies and brain conditions, today announced that it will host an investor event focused on its portfolio of direct potassium chloride co-transporter 2 (KCC2) activators on Wednesday, November 13, 2024. The event will take place at Ovid’s headquarters in New York’s Hudson Yards from 9:30 to 11:30 am ET and will be webcast simultaneously.

The session will focus on the biological relevance and broad potential therapeutic opportunity associated with Ovid’s KCC2 portfolio. Company management will provide updates on the portfolio’s programs, including the first in the franchise, OV350. Recognized thought leaders in neurology and neuropharmacology will present, including:

Jeffrey Noebels, M.D., Ph.D. - Cullen Trust for Health Care Endowed Chair in Neurogenetics and Professor of Neurology, Neuroscience, and Molecular and Human Genetics at Baylor College of Medicine, and Director of The Blue Bird Circle Developmental Neurogenetics Laboratory

Karl Kieburtz, M.D., M.P.H. - Professor of Neurology, University of Rochester School of Medicine, and Managing Principal of Clintrex Research LLC

Stephen Moss, Ph.D. - Director of the Moss Labs for Neuropharmacology within Tufts University Neuroscience Department and Professor of Molecular Pharmacology, Department of Neuroscience, Physiology, and Pharmacology, University College, London



Interest in Attending

To attend in person, contact Ovid Investor Relations at IR@ovidrx.com for registration. Breakfast and lunch will be provided.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed through the Events & Presentations section of Ovid's website at https://investors.ovidrx.com.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a New York-based biopharmaceutical company that is dedicated to improving the lives of people affected by rare epilepsies and brain conditions. Ovid is advancing a pipeline of novel, targeted small molecule candidates that modulate the intrinsic and extrinsic factors involved in neuronal hyperexcitability causative of seizures and other neurological symptoms. Ovid is developing: OV888/GV101 capsule, a potent and highly selective rho-associated coiled-coil containing protein kinase 2 (ROCK2) inhibitor, for the potential treatment of cerebral cavernous malformations and other rare central nervous system diseases; OV329, a GABA-AT inhibitor, a potential therapy for treatment-resistant seizures; and OV350, a direct activator of the potassium-chloride co-transporter 2 (KCC2), for the potential treatment of epilepsies, neurodegenerative and other psychiatric conditions. For more information about these and other Ovid research programs, please visit www.ovidrx.com.



Forward- Looking Statements

This press release includes certain disclosures by Ovid that contain “forward-looking statements” including, without limitation: the therapeutic potential of any of Ovid’s KCC portfolio, including OV350; the potential therapeutic opportunity of OV888/GV101 capsule, and OV329; and other statements that are not historical fact. You can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plan,” “potentially,” and “will,” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances). Forward-looking statements are based on Ovid’s current expectations and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements, which are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the risk that results of preclinical studies or earlier clinical trials are not necessarily predictive of future results, our drug candidates may not have favorable results in planned or future preclinical studies or clinical trials, or may not receive regulatory approval. Additional risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in Ovid’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on August 13, 2024, and in future filings Ovid makes with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Ovid assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether because of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

Investor Relations:

Garret Bonney

gbonney@ovidrx.com

Media:

Raquel Cabo

rcabo@ovidrx.com

Legal Disclaimer:

