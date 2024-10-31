Breckenridge Brewery and University of Colorado Athletics Collaborate on New Limited-Edition Craft Beer

The Co-branded ‘Juice Drop’ Hazy IPA is Now Available in 19.2oz Cans at Retailers Across Colorado

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo., Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breckenridge Brewery, a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), today announced an exciting collaboration with the University of Colorado Athletics to bring fans a special edition of its beloved Juice Drop Hazy IPA in a new 19.2 oz. limited-edition can. This exciting partnership celebrates Colorado's rich traditions in both craft beer and collegiate athletics, offering Buffs fans the perfect way to enjoy game day in style. This exciting partnership celebrates Colorado's rich traditions in both craft beer and collegiate athletics, offering Buffs fans the perfect way to enjoy game day in style.





The new limited-edition can designs feature the iconic CU Buffaloes logo alongside Breckenridge Brewery’s Juice Drop Hazy IPA branding, making it a must-have collectible for both beer enthusiasts and Buffs supporters alike. With a bold, vibrant taste that perfectly embodies the Buffs’ spirit, Juice Drop's tropical, citrus-forward flavor profile is sure to be a hit at tailgates, watch parties, and more.

"We have proudly been the Buffs' craft beer partner for four years," stated Ryan Workman, the brand director at Breckenridge Brewery. "The process of creating a co-branded craft beer label with them has been a great experience. The Buffs boast an incredible fanbase, and our collaborative beer, Juice Drop, has now become one of our signature brews. This partnership has allowed us to bring our beer to Buffs fans in an enjoyable and unique way, combining our shared enthusiasm for CU athletics."

Breckenridge Brewery and Colorado Athletics worked closely to develop this partnership with athletics multimedia rights holder Buffalo Sports Properties, the locally based team of Learfield – the media and technology company powering college athletics – and CLC, a division of Learfield and Colorado’s exclusive trademark licensing agent.

The limited-edition Juice Drop Hazy IPA 19.2oz cans will be available for a short time only at select retailers across Colorado, including those in Boulder and surrounding areas. Fans are encouraged to grab their cans before they’re gone, and cheer on the Buffaloes football team this season. Sko Buffs!

About Breckenridge Brewery

Breckenridge Brewery has been an innovator in Colorado's craft beer scene since 1990, with a mission to create balanced, approachable, and interesting hand-crafted beers. The brewery's portfolio is a mix of unique seasonals, barrel-aged specialties, and classic go-to beers. Breckenridge Brewery prides itself on its connection to the community and its role in fostering a culture of beer appreciation. In addition to its new Juice Drop IPA limited-edition cans, Breckenridge has also released several other collaborative and notable partnerships that have become fan favorites including the Mile High City Golden Ale – celebrating the Denver Nuggets’ history. For further information about Breckenridge Brewery, visit www.breckbrew.com and follow @BreckBrew on social platforms.

About CU Boulder Athletics

The University of Colorado, located at the foot of the Rocky Mountains in Boulder, began intercollegiate competition in the spring of 1890, and 134 years later the school sponsors 17 varsity programs on the NCAA Division I level. The school sponsors men's and women's basketball, men's and women's cross country, football, men's and women's golf, women's lacrosse, men's and women's skiing, women's soccer, women's tennis, men's and women's indoor and outdoor track & field, and women's volleyball. Known as the Buffaloes since 1934, the school has won 30 national championships, over 200 conference championships and boasts more than 150 individual NCAA Champions.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global cannabis lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is changing people's lives for the better – one person at a time – by inspiring and empowering a worldwide community to live their very best life, enhanced by moments of connection and wellbeing. Tilray’s mission is to be the most responsible, trusted, and market-leading cannabis and consumer products company in the world with a portfolio of innovative, high-quality, and beloved brands that address the needs of the consumers, customers, and patients we serve. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, Tilray’s unprecedented production platform supports over 20 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages. For more information on how we open a world of well-being, visit www.Tilray.com and follow @tilray on all social platforms.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/89d41cd8-6999-419b-8e9d-d9d0f09134c3.

