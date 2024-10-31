Submit Release
Structure Therapeutics Announces Multiple Upcoming Presentations at ObesityWeek® 2024 

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GPCR), a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company developing novel oral small molecule therapeutics for metabolic and pulmonary diseases, today announced multiple upcoming posters at The Obesity Society's Annual Meeting, ObesityWeek®, taking place from November 3-6, 2024 in San Antonio, TX.

Title: Novel Oral Small Molecule Dual Amylin and Calcitonin Receptor Agonists for Obesity Treatment
Poster Number: Poster 128
Date/Time: Sunday, November 3, 7:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. CT
Location: Exhibit Hall 4

Title: Drug Design Principles and Pharmacokinetics/Pharmacodynamics of GSBR-1290, a Small Molecule GLP-1RA
Poster Number: Poster 337
Date/Time: Monday, November 4, 2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. CT
Location: Exhibit Hall 4

Title: Significant and Clinically Relevant Weight Changes at 12 Weeks with Small Molecule GLP-1RA, GSBR-1290
Poster Number: Poster 342
Date/Time: Monday, November 4, 2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. CT
Location: Exhibit Hall 4

About Structure Therapeutics 
Structure Therapeutics is a science-driven clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative oral small molecule treatments for chronic metabolic and cardiopulmonary conditions with significant unmet medical needs. Utilizing its next generation structure-based drug discovery platform, the Company has established a robust GPCR-targeted pipeline, featuring multiple wholly-owned proprietary clinical-stage small molecule compounds designed to surpass the scalability limitations of traditional biologic and peptide therapies and be accessible to more patients around the world. For additional information, please visit www.structuretx.com.

Investors:
Danielle Keatley
Structure Therapeutics Inc.
ir@structuretx.com

Media:
Dan Budwick
1AB
Dan@1abmedia.com


Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


