Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,444 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,141 in the last 365 days.

Woodward Schedules Fiscal 2024 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Release and Conference Call

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWD), a leader in aerospace and industrial energy control solutions, announced today that it expects to report its fiscal 2024 fourth quarter and full year financial results at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET on Monday, November 25, 2024. A news release will be issued at that time and a conference call will be held at 5:00 p.m. ET.

During the conference call, the company will provide an overview of its business and financial performance. You are invited to listen to the call live via the company’s website, www.woodward.com, on November 25, 2024. The call and presentation will be available on the website by selecting “Investors/Events & Presentations” from the menu and will remain accessible on the company’s website for one year.

You may also listen to the call by dialing 1-800-715-9871 (U.S./Canada domestic) or 1-646-307-1963 (international). Participants should call prior to the start time to allow for registration; the Conference ID is 4675940.

About Woodward, Inc.

Woodward is the global leader in the design, manufacture, and service of energy conversion and control solutions for the aerospace and industrial equipment markets. Our purpose is to design and deliver energy control solutions our partners count on to power a clean future. Our innovative fluid, combustion, electrical, propulsion and motion control systems perform in some of the world’s harshest environments. Woodward is a global company headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, USA. Visit our website at www.woodward.com

CONTACT: Dan Provaznik
  Director Investor Relations
  970-498-3849
  Dan.Provaznik@woodward.com

Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Woodward Schedules Fiscal 2024 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Release and Conference Call

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Electronics Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more