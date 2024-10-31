OpenTable and Visa Team Up to Offer Exclusive Dining Access in Canada

Eligible Visa Infinite Privilege® cardholders can now unlock access to primetime restaurant reservations across Canada, including Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, and Calgary





TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, OpenTable, a global leader in restaurant tech, and Visa, a world leader in digital payments, announced a collaboration that will offer eligible Visa Infinite Privilege cardholders access to high-demand and sought-after primetime restaurant reservations at restaurants in Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, Calgary, and surrounding areas, in addition to select cities in the U.S. and Mexico through OpenTable.

Primetime reservations at select restaurants in each of these cities will be available to OpenTable diners who book with eligible Visa Infinite Privilege cards through the OpenTable & Visa Dining platform . Restaurants include MICHELIN-starred venues and local favorites in beloved culinary destinations, with the list set to grow to more than 500 restaurants across 34 North American cities1 by 2025. Visa Infinite Privilege cards, issued in Canada, are eligible at launch.

“We are committed to offering our cardholders unique benefits and exceptional experiences that enrich their everyday lives,” said Dan Iwachiw, Head of Product at Visa Canada. “Together with OpenTable, we hope to spark adventure and help eligible Canadian Visa Infinite Privilege cardholders discover new culinary destinations across North America, while supporting the success of local restaurants with new customers.”

"We are bringing some of the hottest and most in-demand restaurants to OpenTable this year,” said Matt Davis, Canada Country Director at OpenTable. “We’re excited to announce that we have teamed up with Visa, making it easier for their eligible Visa Infinite Privilege cardholders to discover and book exceptional dining experiences.”

“We aim for excellence in everything we do—before, during, and after our guests arrive. OpenTable empowers our team to consistently meet and exceed guest expectations. This is through their comprehensive and ever-evolving tech, personalized support, and forward-thinking collaborations like this one with Visa that enables us to elevate our service," said David Minnicucci, Owner of Giulietta and Osteria Giulia in Toronto.

Eligible Visa Infinite Privilege cardholders can now take advantage of access to primetime reservations by adding their eligible card to their OpenTable account or opening an account at https://www.opentable.ca/c/en/visadining .

Participating restaurants in the program and culinary experiences in select cities across North America will be regularly updated as they become available.

The program's inaugural establishments in Canada are:

Toronto : Alder, Alo Restaurant, Alobar Yorkville, Aloette, ARDO Restaurant, Bar Isabel, Bar Prima, Blue Bovine Steak + Sushi House, Dailo, DaNico, Don Alfonso 1890, Enigma Yorkville, Giulietta, Lucie, Mimi Chinese, Osteria Giulia, Piano Piano - Colborne - Harbord - Mt. Pleasant and Oakville, Quetzal, Richmond Station, Simpl Things, Sunny's Chinese, Vela Toronto, Yugen Sushi, Yukashi Japanese Cuisine.





Vancouver : Acquafarina, AMA, Autostrada - Vancouver House, Barbara Restaurant - Vancouver, Bravo, Botanist, Capo & The Spritz, Dovetail, Fiorino - Italian Street. Food, Hawksworth Restaurant, Le Crocodile, Mott 32 - Vancouver, Lobby, Nammos Estiatorio, Nightingale, Per Se Social Corner, Selene Aegean Bistro, Song (By Kin Kao), The Acorn.





Calgary and Southern Alberta : änkôr (Canmore), Bar Chouette, Donna Mac, DOPO, Fortuna's Row, LUPO Italian Ristorante & Patio (Banff), Orchard, Proof, River Café, Rodney's Oyster House - Calgary.





Montreal: Alma, Anémone, Bar St-Denis, Damas Restaurant, Garde Manger, Hoogan & Beaufort, Île Flottante, Joe Beef, Kitano Shokudo, Le 9e - Restaurant Ile de France, Le Vin Papillon, Les Mômes, Liverpool House, Park Restaurant, Salle Climatisée, Tinc Set.



About Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payment network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com .

About OpenTable

OpenTable , a global leader in restaurant tech and part of Booking Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG), helps more than 60,000 restaurants worldwide fill 1.7 billion seats a year. OpenTable’s world-class technology empowers restaurants to focus on what matters most – their team, their guests, and their bottom line – while enabling diners to discover and book the perfect restaurant for every occasion.

1 The Visa Dining collection is poised to be live in the following cities by 2025: US: Atlanta, Austin, Charleston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Honolulu, Houston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Nashville, New Orleans, New York City, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Portland, San Antonio, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, D.C.; Canada: Banff, Calgary, Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver; Mexico: Cancun, Los Cabos, Mexico City, and Monterrey.

Media Contacts:

Tracy Truong, trtruong@visa.com , Visa

opentable@mediaprofile.com, OpenTable

