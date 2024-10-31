Repligen to Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Webcast and Conference Call to Be Held Tuesday, November 12, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. ET

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) today announced that the Company will report its third quarter 2024 financial results on Tuesday, November 12, 2024. The Company will issue a press release before the market opens and will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss business updates and financial results for the three- and nine- month reporting periods ended September 30, 2024.

Olivier Loeillot, President and Chief Executive Officer of Repligen said, “Our team continues to work diligently to complete the required revenue restatements as disclosed on September 18. We plan to file the amended periodic reports related to the required revenue restatements and to announce our third quarter of 2024 results on Tuesday, November 12. We look forward to sharing our quarterly results and discussing our business performance at that time.”

The third quarter of 2024 conference call will be accessible by dialing toll-free (844) 274-3999 for domestic callers and (412) 317-5607 for international callers. No passcode is required for the live call. In addition, a webcast will be accessible via the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website. Both the conference call and webcast will be archived for a period of time following the live event. The replay dial-in numbers are (877) 344-7529 for callers in the U.S., (855) 669-9658 for callers in Canada and (412) 317-0088 for international callers. Replay listeners must provide the passcode 3384562.

More detailed information on the September 18, 2024 revenue restatements disclosure can be found here: Form 8-K and Supplement.

About Repligen Corporation

Repligen Corporation is a global life sciences company that develops and commercializes highly innovative bioprocessing technologies and systems that enable efficiencies in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. We are “inspiring advances in bioprocessing” for the customers we serve; primarily biopharmaceutical drug developers and contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) worldwide. Our focus areas are Filtration and Fluid Management, Chromatography, Process Analytics and Proteins. Our corporate headquarters are located in Waltham, Massachusetts, and the majority of our manufacturing sites are in the U.S., with additional key sites in Estonia, France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands and Sweden. For more information about the our company see our website at www.repligen.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. Any statements contained herein which do not describe historical facts, including, among others, statements identified by words like “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seek,” or “could” and similar expressions as well as statements regarding the expected impact of the restatement and change in accounting treatment, including on the Company’s overall business operations, previously reported cash and cash equivalent balances, and strategic outlook are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, that the Company has underestimated the scope and impact of the restatement, risks and uncertainties around the effectiveness of the Company’s disclosure controls and procedures and the effectiveness of the Company’s internal control over financial reporting, the risk that the Company’s restated financial statements may take longer to complete than expected, as well as those risks and uncertainties identified in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Commission”), including its 2023 Annual Report, its Current Reports on Form 8-K, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, including for the quarters ended March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024, and in any subsequent filings with the Commission, which are available at the Commission’s website at www.sec.gov. Any such risks and uncertainties could materially and adversely affect the Company’s results of operations, its profitability and its cash flows, which would, in turn, have a significant and adverse impact on the Company’s stock price. The Company cautions you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any such statements to reflect any change in expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. As noted in the September 18, 2024 Form 8-K, investors are cautioned that the Prior Period Financial Statements (as defined therein), and related investor communications, should no longer be relied upon; such communications include earnings releases, press releases, shareholder communications, investor presentations and other communications describing relevant portions of the Prior Period Financial Statements.

Repligen Contact:

Sondra S. Newman

VP, Global Head of Investor Relations

(781) 419-1881

investors@repligen.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.