BIG3 and Sport Trinity Announce Settlement, Celebrate Renewed Commitment to Basketball Community

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The BIG3 Basketball League and its investor Sport Trinity are pleased to announce the successful resolution of their legal dispute, marking the beginning of a new chapter focused on enhancing the basketball experience for fans and communities alike.

Joint Statement:

“Basketball has the unique ability to inspire and unite people, and it is this shared passion for the game that led to our partnership. We are thrilled to have settled our differences and to refocus on what truly matters: creating unforgettable basketball experiences for our fans and supporting the communities that rally around this incredible sport. Together and separately, we are dedicated to the spirit of competition, cooperation, and respect that makes basketball such a powerful force. We look forward to the future and any opportunities that may arise for us to work together again to give back to the community and the sport we love.”

Statement from BIG3:

“We are grateful to have resolved our legal differences with Sport Trinity in a manner that benefits everyone involved,” said BIG3’s CEO and co-founder, internationally acclaimed actor, rapper, and entrepreneur Ice Cube. “I extend my respect to His Excellency Ahmed Al-Rumaihi, and appreciate him working with us in a class manner to resolve this dispute. As to statements previously made about him, new insights have helped us to gain a more nuanced understanding. Our collaboration helped in establishing the league. We both believe in our sport, and are excited about what lies ahead in 3 on 3 basketball as we each work to elevate the sport and provide thrilling experiences for fans and players worldwide. We at BIG3 look forward to growing our league, and putting this dispute behind us.”

Statement from Sport Trinity:

“Our investment in BIG3 has always transcended financial contributions; it has been about shaping the future of basketball and fostering a culture of excellence,” said His Excellency Ahmed Yousef A.J. Al-Rumaihi, on behalf of Sport Trinity. “We are grateful for the opportunity to settle this matter amicably and are excited about the league’s promising trajectory. We firmly believe that our investment contributed significantly to establishing the league and its success. We wish Ice Cube and the BIG3 continued success for the benefit of their fans everywhere.”

This settlement concludes a challenging six-year legal journey, allowing both parties to move forward with a renewed focus on their shared vision for the future of basketball.

Media Contact: Eric W. Rose Eric@ekapr.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.