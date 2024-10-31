InterDigital Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2024

Company delivers Q3 results above the top end of outlook and raises FY 2024 guidance

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDCC), a mobile, video, and AI technology research and development company, today announced results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

"In the third quarter we delivered revenues of about $129 million, exceeding the top end of our guidance, driven by a strong performance from our consumer electronics and IoT licensing program," commented InterDigital CEO and President Liren Chen. "In addition, at the start of the fourth quarter, we announced a new license agreement with OPPO Group, a top smartphone vendor, and a binding arbitration agreement with Lenovo. Given the increasing momentum across the business, we are raising the midpoint of our 2024 full-year revenue guidance by $145 million to $860 million."

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights, as compared to Third Quarter 2023:

Three Months Ended

September 30, (in millions, except per share data) 2024 2023 Change GAAP Results: Revenues (a) $128.7

$140.1

(8)% Operating Expenses $89.3

$86.5

3% Net income 1 $34.2

$47.9

(29)% Net income 1 margin 27% 34% (7) ppt Diluted EPS 1 $1.14

$1.72

(34)% Non-GAAP Results: Adjusted EBITDA 2 $64.8

$83.5

(22)% Adjusted EBITDA margin 2 50% 60% (10) ppt Non-GAAP Net income 3 $44.9

$57.7

(22)% Non-GAAP EPS 3 $1.63

$2.13

(23)% Additional Information: Revenue by type: Recurring revenues $98.6

$104.5

(6)% Catch-up revenues $30.0

$35.6

(16)% Revenue by program: Smartphone $87.4

$104.3

(16)% CE, IoT/Auto $40.6

$35.4

15% Other $0.6

$0.4

41% (a) Decrease is primarily driven by lower catch-up revenues in Q3'24 and the expiration of the Huawei agreement at the end of 2023.

Return of Capital to Shareholders

(in millions, except per share data)

Share Repurchases Dividends Declared Total Return

of Capital

Shares Value Per Share Value Third quarter 2024 <0.1 $3.1 $0.45 $11.4 $14.5

Convertibility of 2027 Notes

Pursuant to the terms of the Indenture governing InterDigital’s 3.50% Senior Convertible Notes due 2027 (the “Notes”), the Notes are convertible during its calendar quarter ending December 31, 2024. The current conversion rate of the Notes is 12.9041 shares of InterDigital’s Common Stock per $1,000 principal amount of the Notes.

Upon the conversion of any Notes, InterDigital will pay cash up to the aggregate principal amount of the Notes to be converted, and will pay cash, shares of its Common Stock or a combination of cash and shares of its Common Stock for any conversion obligation in excess of the aggregate principal amount being converted, if any, at InterDigital’s election, as set forth in the Indenture governing the Notes.

At the time InterDigital issued the Notes, InterDigital entered into call spread transactions that together were designed to have the economic effect of reducing the net number of shares that will be issued in the event of conversion of the Notes by, in effect, increasing the conversion price of the Notes from InterDigital’s economic standpoint from $77.49 to $106.31. Refer to Footnote 5 of the Financial Statements from InterDigital’s Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 for more information.

Near Term Outlook

The Company raised its full year 2024 outlook and provided an initial outlook for fourth quarter 2024 in the table below. The outlook for both fourth quarter 2024 and full year 2024 is based on existing agreements only, and any new agreements that might be reached over the balance of the fourth quarter would be additive.

Full Year 2024 (in millions, except per share data) Q4 2024 Current Prior Revenue $239 - $249 $855 - $865 $690 - $740 Adjusted EBITDA 2 $180 - $190 $533 - $543 $378 - $416 Diluted EPS 1 $3.72 - $3.98 $11.63 - $11.90 $7.17 - $8.32 Non-GAAP EPS 3 $5.42 - $5.70 $14.69 - $14.99 $9.70 - $10.95

About InterDigital®

InterDigital is a global research and development company focused primarily on wireless, video, artificial intelligence (“AI”), and related technologies. We design and develop foundational technologies that enable connected, immersive experiences in a broad range of communications and entertainment products and services. We license our innovations worldwide to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications devices, consumer electronics, IoT devices, cars and other motor vehicles, and providers of cloud-based services such as video streaming. As a leader in wireless technology, our engineers have designed and developed a wide range of innovations that are used in wireless products and networks, from the earliest digital cellular systems to 5G and today’s most advanced Wi-Fi technologies. We are also a leader in video processing and video encoding/decoding technology, with a significant AI research effort that intersects with both wireless and video technologies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on Nasdaq.

InterDigital is a registered trademark of InterDigital, Inc.

For more information, visit the InterDigital website: www.interdigital.com .

For additional financial measures, refer to our third quarter 2024 Form 10-Q and the financial metrics tracker, which are available on the Investor Relations section of our website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements include information regarding our current beliefs, plans and expectations. Words such as “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “forecast,” “goal,” “could,” "would," "should," "if," "may," "might," "future," "target," "trend," "seek to," "will continue," "predict," "likely," "in the event," and variations of any such words or similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are made on the basis of management’s current views and assumptions and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, and actual events that occur, to differ materially from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: (i) unanticipated delays, difficulties or accelerations in the execution of patent license agreements; (ii) the resolution of current legal proceedings, including any awards or judgments relating to such proceedings, additional or related legal proceedings, including appeals, changes in the schedules or costs associated with such proceedings or adverse rulings; (iii) our ability to leverage our strategic relationships and secure new patent license agreements on acceptable terms; (iv) our ability to enter into sales and/or licensing partnering arrangements for certain of our patent assets; (v) our ability to expand our revenue opportunities by entering into licensing arrangements with video streaming and other cloud-based service providers; (vi) our ability to enter into partnerships with leading inventors and research organizations; (vii) our ability to identify and pursue strategic acquisitions of technology and patent portfolios and other strategic growth opportunities; (viii) our ability to commercialize our technologies and enter into customer agreements; (ix) the failure of the markets for our current or new technologies to materialize to the extent or at the rate that we expect; (x) our continued ability to develop new technologies and secure new patents, including the risk of unexpected delays or difficulties related to the development of our technologies; (xi) risks associated with our capital allocation strategies, including risks associated with our planned dividend payments and share repurchases; (xii) changes in our interpretations of, and assumptions and calculations with respect to the impact on us of, the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, as well as further guidance that may be issued regarding such act; (xiii) risks related to the potential impact of new accounting standards on our financial position, results of operations or cash flows; (xiv) failure to accurately forecast the impact of our restructuring activities on our financial statements and our business; (xv) the timing and impact of potential regulatory, administrative and legislative matters; (xvi) changes or inaccuracies in market projections; (xvii) our ability to obtain liquidity though debt and equity financings; (xviii) the potential effects that macroeconomic uncertainty could have on our financial position, results of operations and cash flows; (xix) impacts from acts of terrorism, war or political or civil unrest, or any responses thereto, in the United States or elsewhere; (xx) changes in our business strategy; (xxi) changes or inaccuracies in our expectations with respect to royalty payments by our customers and (xxii) risks related to our assumptions and application of relevant accounting standards, including with respect to revenue recognition.

We undertake no duty to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason, except as otherwise required by law.

Footnotes

1 Throughout this press release, net income and diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) are attributable to InterDigital, Inc. (e.g., after adjustments for non-controlling interests), unless otherwise stated. Net income margin is net income attributable to InterDigital, Inc. over total revenues.

2 Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures that InterDigital believes provide investors with important insight into the Company's ongoing business performance. InterDigital defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income attributable to InterDigital Inc. plus net loss attributable to non-controlling interest, income tax (provision) benefit, other income (expense) & interest expense, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation, and other items. Other items include restructuring costs, impairment charges and other non-recurring items. Adjusted EBITDA margin is Adjusted EBITDA over total revenues. These non-GAAP financial measures used by the company may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies. The presentation of these financial measures, which are not prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles, is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is provided below.

3 Non-GAAP net income, Non-GAAP EPS, and Non-GAAP weighted-average diluted shares are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures that InterDigital believes provides investors with important insight into the Company's ongoing business performance. InterDigital defines Non-GAAP net income as net income attributable to InterDigital, Inc. plus share-based compensation, acquisition related amortization, depreciation and amortization, restructuring costs, impairment charges and one-time adjustments, losses on extinguishments of long-term debt, the related income tax effect of the preceding items, and adjustments to income taxes. Non-GAAP EPS is defined as Non-GAAP net income divided by Non-GAAP weighted average diluted shares, which adjusts the weighted average number of common shares outstanding for the dilutive effect of the Company's convertible notes, offset by our hedging arrangements. InterDigital’s computation of these non-GAAP financial measures might not be comparable to similarly named measures reported by other companies. The presentation of these financial measures, which are not prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles, is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of each of these metrics to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is provided below.

SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(in thousands except per share data)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues $ 128,679 $ 140,106 $ 615,714 $ 444,070 Operating expenses: Research and portfolio development 48,331 50,253 147,851 149,560 Licensing 27,467 21,522 149,212 59,534 General and administrative 13,539 14,678 41,665 38,686 Total operating expenses 89,337 86,453 338,728 247,780 Income from operations 39,342 53,653 276,986 196,290 Interest expense (10,681 ) (12,683 ) (34,086 ) (36,911 ) Other income, net 12,554 14,725 33,483 42,303 Income before income taxes 41,215 55,695 276,383 201,682 Income tax provision (7,025 ) (8,541 ) (50,877 ) (29,715 ) Net income $ 34,190 $ 47,154 $ 225,506 $ 171,967 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest — (787 ) — (3,016 ) Net income attributable to InterDigital, Inc. $ 34,190 $ 47,941 $ 225,506 $ 174,983 Net income per common share — Basic $ 1.36 $ 1.82 $ 8.92 $ 6.42 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding — Basic 25,149 26,285 25,286 27,259 Net income per common share — Diluted $ 1.14 $ 1.72 $ 7.84 $ 6.19 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding — Diluted 30,034 27,812 28,759 28,261 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.45 $ 0.40 $ 1.25 $ 1.10





SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 34,190 $ 47,154 $ 225,506 $ 171,967 Non-cash adjustments 64,268 99,994 86,433 67,711 Working capital changes (20,827 ) 163,462 (232,445 ) (2,360 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 77,631 310,610 79,494 237,318 Cash flows from investing activities: Net sales (purchases) of short-term investments 54,306 2,322 173,208 (43,706 ) Capitalized patent costs and purchases of property and equipment (12,836 ) (9,642 ) (35,434 ) (31,159 ) Long-term investments 382 567 1,576 567 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 41,852 (6,753 ) 139,350 (74,298 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments on long-term debt — — (139,069 ) — Repurchase of common stock (3,056 ) (56,858 ) (66,726 ) (302,728 ) Dividends paid (10,052 ) (9,273 ) (30,425 ) (29,106 ) Other (4,590 ) (2,886 ) (14,805 ) (8,635 ) Net cash used in financing activities (17,698 ) (69,017 ) (251,025 ) (340,469 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 101,785 234,840 (32,181 ) (177,449 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 308,995 290,872 442,961 703,161 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 410,780 $ 525,712 $ 410,780 $ 525,712





SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

(unaudited) SEPTEMBER 30,

2024 DECEMBER 31,

2023 Assets Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments $ 813,210 $ 1,006,356 Accounts receivable 212,420 117,292 Prepaid and other current assets 128,106 43,976 Property & equipment and patents, net 310,439 324,567 Other long-term assets, net 261,175 278,623 Total assets $ 1,725,350 $ 1,770,814 Liabilities and Shareholders' equity Current portion of long-term debt $ 454,250 $ 578,752 Current deferred revenue 156,885 153,597 Other current liabilities 100,636 148,779 Long-term deferred revenue 216,665 223,866 Long-term debt & other long-term liabilities 74,377 84,271 Total liabilities 1,002,813 1,189,265 Total shareholders' equity 722,537 581,549 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,725,350 $ 1,770,814

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

The following tables present InterDigital's GAAP financial measures reconciled to the non-GAAP financial measures included in this release for the third quarter and year-to-date periods ended September 30, 2024 and 2023:

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands) (in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income attributable to InterDigital, Inc. $ 34,190 $ 47,941 $ 225,506 $ 174,983 Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest — (787 ) — (3,016 ) Income tax provision 7,025 8,541 50,877 29,715 Other income, net & interest expense (1,873 ) (2,042 ) 603 (5,392 ) Depreciation and amortization 17,549 19,527 52,165 58,698 Share-based compensation 9,081 10,335 28,122 26,865 Other items (a) (1,161 ) — (4,361 ) 10,037 Adjusted EBITDA 2 $ 64,811 $ 83,515 $ 352,912 $ 291,890





Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands, except

for per share data) (in thousands, except

for per share data) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income attributable to InterDigital, Inc. $ 34,190 $ 47,941 $ 225,506 $ 174,983 Share-based compensation 9,081 10,335 28,122 26,865 Acquisition related amortization 8,282 10,262 25,027 30,792 Other operating items (a) (1,161 ) — (4,361 ) 10,037 Other non-operating items (b) (262 ) (6,112 ) (1,788 ) (9,370 ) Related income tax and noncontrolling interest effect of above items (3,347 ) (3,042 ) (9,870 ) (13,498 ) Adjustments to income taxes (1,861 ) (1,706 ) (4,270 ) (2,884 ) Non-GAAP net income 3 $ 44,922 $ 57,678 $ 258,366 $ 216,925 Weighted average dilutive shares - GAAP 30,034 27,812 28,759 28,261 Less: Dilutive impact of the Convertible Notes 2,439 743 2,084 333 Weighted average dilutive shares - Non-GAAP 3 27,595 27,069 26,675 27,928 Diluted EPS 1 $ 1.14 $ 1.72 $ 7.84 $ 6.19 Non-GAAP EPS 3 $ 1.63 $ 2.13 $ 9.69 $ 7.77 (a) Other items in the above tables include one-time contra-expenses of $1.2 million and $4.4 million related to litigation fee reimbursements during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, respectively. The nine months ended September 30, 2023 includes $7.5 million of one-time charges for net litigation fee reimbursements and a $2.5 million one-time impairment on our patents held for sale. (b) Other non-operating items includes net (gains) or losses from observable price changes of our long-term strategic investments.

The following tables present a reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP versions of the estimated financial measures for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 and full year fiscal 2024 included in this release:

Outlook (in millions) Full Year 2024 Q4 2024 Current Prior Net income attributable to InterDigital, Inc. $118 - $126 $343 - $351 $205 - $238 Income tax provision 24 - 26 75 - 77 55 - 60 Other income, net & interest expense 1 2 7 Depreciation and amortization 18 70 73 Share-based compensation 19 47 42 Other items (a) — (4) (4) Adjusted EBITDA 2 $180 - $190 $533 - $543 $378 - $416





Outlook (in millions, except for per share data) Full Year Q4 2024 Current Prior Net income attributable to InterDigital, Inc. $118 - $126 $343 - $351 $205 - $238 Share-based compensation 19

47

42

Acquisition related amortization 33

33

33

Other operating items (a) —

(4) (4) Other non-operating items (b) (2) (2) (2) Related income tax and noncontrolling interest effect of above items (11) (16) (14) Adjustments to income taxes (2) (2) (2) Non-GAAP net income 3 $155 - $163 $399 - $407 $258 - $291 Weighted average dilutive shares - GAAP 31.6

29.5

28.6

Less: Dilutive impact of the Convertible Notes 3.0

2.3

2.0

Weighted average dilutive shares - Non-GAAP 3 28.6

27.2

26.6

Diluted EPS 1 $3.72 - $3.98 $11.63 - $11.90 $7.17 - $8.32 Non-GAAP EPS 3 $5.42 - $5.70 $14.69 - $14.99 $9.70 - $10.95 (a) Other items in the above tables includes contra-expenses related to a litigation fee reimbursement. (b) Other non-operating items includes net (gains) or losses from observable price changes of our long-term strategic investments.





