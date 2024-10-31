The Geological Society of America Acquires Mountain Press Publishing Company’s Renowned Geology Book Series

Strategic Acquisition Enhances Society's Publications and Broadens Engagement with Public Science

Boulder, Colo., USA, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Geological Society of America (GSA) proudly announces the acquisition of Mountain Press Publishing Company’s award-winning geology series, Roadside Geology, Geology Underfoot, and Geology Rocks!, along with select titles from the Earth Science and Young Readers series. The purchase includes all copyrights and licensing agreements for these works, which will continue to be distributed by Mountain Press out of their facility in Missoula, Montana, USA. This new partnership between GSA and Mountain Press marks an exciting new chapter for GSA, furthering its mission to advance the geosciences by expanding into public-facing science.

John Rimel, Mountain Press Publisher, expresses his excitement: "Mountain Press takes great pride in the admiration these books have inspired for the wonders of our planet. We are thrilled to partner with GSA and are confident that they are the perfect organization to continue these beloved and essential series. The establishment of GSA’s presence in Missoula adds an exciting dimension to this collaboration."

Mountain Press has a storied history of producing accessible and regionally relevant content that brings geology to life for a diverse audience—ranging from casual readers to dedicated enthusiasts. Their hallmark series, Roadside Geology, Geology Underfoot, and Geology Rocks!, have become synonymous with translating complex geological concepts into understandable and engaging formats for the general public. These resources are sold through major channels, including bookstores, Amazon, scientific conferences, and visitor centers, with a focus on making geology approachable for all.

"This acquisition is tremendously exciting," says Chuck Bailey, GSA Acting President. "Both the past and current GSA leadership has recognized the importance of incorporating more public-facing science into our publishing portfolio, which has traditionally been focused on scientific audiences. By bringing these series into our fold, GSA can broaden its reach to share the wonders of the Earth and the importance of geology with a wider, more diverse audience."

By acquiring these series, GSA aims to elevate and expand its reach in innovative and accessible ways. For example, the Roadside Geology series turns ordinary road trips into educational adventures, showcasing geology’s relevance to everyday life. This acquisition will enable GSA to foster a deeper public appreciation of Earth’s geoheritage, engaging readers from seasoned geologists to casual travelers.

Incoming GSA President Nathan Niemi is equally enthusiastic: "I’m thrilled that these highly regarded series will be under the stewardship of GSA. Thematically, these books are a natural fit for GSA and will immediately expand our footprint in public science communication."

Titles like the Geology Underfoot series are tailored for those curious about the geological stories hidden in the landscapes around them, making them a perfect fit for GSA’s emphasis on science communication and outreach. Similarly, the Geology Rocks! series, which introduces geology to beginners with engaging, visually stimulating content, will help GSA inspire the next generation of geoscientists.

Building upon a foundation of shared values and complementary strengths, as well as a shared author base with over 60% of Mountain Press authors having previously published in GSA journals and books, GSA looks forward to collaborating with existing authors, attracting new voices, and catering to a broader, more diverse audience. This merger of expertise—combining GSA’s traditional scientific focus with Mountain Press’s wider accessibility and approachability—promises to enhance both organizations' contributions to geoscience at large.

Melanie Brandt, GSA’s Executive Director and CEO, highlights the strategic significance of the acquisition: "GSA leadership recognized the need for bold, transformational growth to ensure the Society’s sustainability in light of evolving membership demographics industry-wide, shifting dynamics in academic publishing, and the increasing importance of public engagement in science. This acquisition offers an exciting opportunity to attract potential members and future conference attendees, all while enhancing our public outreach and broadening the impact of geoscience."

As GSA navigates transformational growth throughout the organization, this acquisition underscores its commitment to fostering a deeper understanding of our planet’s geological processes. By maintaining and moving forward with Mountain Press’s geology titles, GSA ensures that accessible science communication remains vibrant, engaging, and impactful. This move is not only a strategic expansion of GSA’s publications portfolio but also a reaffirmation of its dedication to advancing geoscience knowledge, broadening its community impact, and supporting geoscience enthusiasts, students, and professionals.

About the Geological Society of America

The Geological Society of America (GSA) is a global professional society with a membership of more than 17,000 individuals in over 100 countries. GSA serves as a leading voice for the geosciences, promoting the understanding of Earth's dynamic processes and fostering collaboration among scientists, educators, and policymakers.

About Mountain Press Publishing Company

Mountain Press Publishing Company is an independent publisher located in the northern Rocky Mountains in Missoula, Montana. Founded in 1948, Mountain Press publishes nonfiction books on geology, natural history, and the history of the western United States for children and adults.

About The Fisher Company

The Fisher Company, a boutique mergers and acquisitions advisory firm to the publishing industry, provided financial and transactional consultation, and assisted in the negotiations on behalf of the Geological Society of America throughout the due diligence and acquisitions process. Howard Fisher, Douglas Pfeiffer, and Caroline Cook are thanked for their efforts on behalf of GSA.

About High Score Strategies

High Score Strategies, an appraisal and valuation firm, provided initial appraisal guidance and revenue trajectory modeling during the due diligence and acquisitions process. Michael S. Blake of High Score Strategies is thanked for his efforts on behalf of GSA.

