Itron Announces Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash., Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, announced today financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2024. Key results for the quarter include (compared with the third quarter of 2023):

Revenue of $615 million, increased 10%;

Gross profit of $210 million, increased 12%;

GAAP net income attributable to Itron, Inc. of $78 million, increased $38 million;

GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.70, increased $0.83 per share;

Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1.84, increased $0.86 per share;

Adjusted EBITDA of $89 million, increased 29%; and

Free cash flow of $59 million, increased $30 million.



"Operational momentum continued during the third quarter and solid execution by our team led to results ahead of expectations.” said Tom Deitrich, Itron’s president and CEO. “The market, fueled by growth in energy and water demand, and increasing need to make infrastructure more agile aligns with Itron’s grid edge intelligence platform, uniquely positioning us to help our customers meet or exceed their objectives.”

Summary of Third Quarter Consolidated Financial Results

(All comparisons made are against the prior year period unless otherwise noted)

Revenue

Total third quarter revenue increased 10%, to $615 million, due to strong operational execution.

Device Solutions revenue increased 11%, or 10% in constant currency, due primarily to growth in smart water and electric demand.

Networked Solutions revenue increased 8%, due primarily to increased new projects and ongoing deployments.

Outcomes revenue increased 17%, or 16% in constant currency, due primarily to an increase in recurring revenue, services, and software.

Gross Margin

Itron's third quarter gross margin of 34.1% increased 70 basis points from the prior year due to operational efficiencies.

Operating Expenses and Operating Income

GAAP operating expenses of $136 million increased $3 million from the prior year. Non-GAAP operating expenses of $131 million increased $2 million.

GAAP operating income of $74 million was $19 million higher than the prior year and non-GAAP operating income of $79 million was $20 million higher than the prior year. Both increases were due to higher gross profit, partially offset by higher operating expenses.

Net Income and Earnings per Share

Net income attributable to Itron, Inc. for the quarter was $78 million, or $1.70 per diluted share, compared with net income attributable to Itron, Inc. of $40 million, or $0.87 per diluted share in 2023. The increase was driven by higher GAAP operating income and interest income, and less tax expense.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Itron, Inc., which excludes the expenses associated with amortization of intangible assets, amortization of debt placement fees, restructuring, loss on sale of business, strategic initiatives, acquisition and integration, and the tax effect of excluding these expenses, was $84 million, or $1.84 per diluted share, compared with $45 million, or $0.98 per diluted share, in 2023. The increase was due to higher non-GAAP operating income and interest income, and less tax expense.

Both GAAP and Non-GAAP net income and EPS benefited from a favorable resolution of a foreign tax audit resulting in an increase in net income of approximately $14 million or $0.30 cents per diluted share.

Cash Flow

Net cash provided by operating activities was $65 million in the third quarter compared with $34 million in the prior year. Free cash flow was $59 million in the third quarter compared with $28 million in the prior year. The increase in free cash flow was primarily due to higher earnings.

Other Measures

Total backlog at quarter end was $4.0 billion compared with $4.2 billion in the prior year. Bookings in the quarter totaled $487 million.

Q4 2024 Outlook and Full Year 2024 Guidance Update

Outlook for the fourth quarter of 2024 is as follows:

Revenue between $600 and $610 million

Non-GAAP diluted EPS between $1.00 and $1.10

Itron's guidance for the full year 2024 has been updated as follows:

Revenue between $2.428 to $2.438 billion vs. prior guidance of $2.385 to $2.415 billion

Non-GAAP diluted EPS between $5.28 to $5.38 vs. prior guidance of $4.45 to $4.65

Earnings Conference Call

Itron will host a conference call to discuss the financial results contained in this release at 10 a.m. EDT on October 31, 2024. Interested parties may listen to the conference call on a live webcast. The webcast, along with a supplemental presentation, may be accessed from the company’s website at

https://investors.itron.com/events-presentations . Participants should access the webcast 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A webcast replay of the conference call will be available through November 8, 2024 and may be accessed on the company's website at https://investors.itron.com/events-presentations .

About Itron

Itron is a proven global leader in energy, water, smart city, IIoT and intelligent infrastructure services. For utilities, cities and society, we build innovative systems, create new efficiencies, connect communities, encourage conservation and increase resourcefulness. By safeguarding our invaluable natural resources today and tomorrow, we improve the quality of life for people around the world. Join us: www.itron.com

Itron® is a registered trademark of Itron, Inc. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This release contains, and our officers and representatives may from time to time make, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical factors nor assurances of future performance. These statements are based on our expectations about, among others, revenues, operations, financial performance, earnings, liquidity, earnings per share, cash flows and restructuring activities including headcount reductions and other cost savings initiatives. This document reflects our current strategy, plans and expectations and is based on information currently available as of the date of this release. When we use words such as "expect", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "goal", "seek", "project", "estimate", "future", "strategy", "objective", "may", "likely", "should", "will", "will continue", and similar expressions, including related to future periods, they are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions and estimates. Although we believe the estimates and assumptions upon which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of these estimates or assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and the forward-looking statements based on these estimates and assumptions could be incorrect. Our operations involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, and any one of which, or a combination of which, could materially affect our results of operations and whether the forward-looking statements ultimately prove to be correct. Actual results and trends in the future may differ materially from those suggested or implied by the forward-looking statements depending on a variety of factors. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that we believe could affect our results include our ability to execute on our restructuring plans, our ability to achieve estimated cost savings, the rate and timing of customer demand for our products, rescheduling of current customer orders, changes in estimated liabilities for product warranties, adverse impacts of litigation, changes in laws and regulations, our dependence on new product development and intellectual property, future acquisitions, changes in estimates for stock-based and bonus compensation, increasing volatility in foreign exchange rates, international business risks, uncertainties caused by adverse economic conditions, including without limitation those resulting from extraordinary events or circumstances and other factors that are more fully described in Part I, Item 1A: Risk Factors included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2023 and other reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Itron undertakes no obligation to update or revise any information in this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP), we use certain adjusted or non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP operating expense, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS), adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, and constant currency. We provide these non-GAAP financial measures because we believe they provide greater transparency and represent supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. We exclude certain costs in our non-GAAP financial measures as we believe the net result is a measure of our core business. We believe these measures facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period by eliminating potential differences caused by the existence and timing of certain expense items that would not otherwise be apparent on a GAAP basis. Non-GAAP performance measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, results prepared in accordance with GAAP. We strongly encourage investors and shareholders to review our financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Our non-GAAP financial measures may be different from those reported by other companies. When providing future outlooks and/or earnings guidance, a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP diluted EPS to the GAAP diluted EPS has not been provided because we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty the potential amount or timing of restructuring related expenses and their related tax effects without unreasonable effort. These costs are uncertain, depend on various factors and could have a material impact on GAAP results for the guidance period. A more detailed discussion of why we use non-GAAP financial measures, the limitations of using such measures, and reconciliations between non-GAAP and the nearest GAAP financial measures are included in this press release.

Itron, Inc.

ITRON, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues Product revenues $ 538,249 $ 480,355 $ 1,598,978 $ 1,361,482 Service revenues 77,213 80,417 228,995 234,978 Total revenues 615,462 560,772 1,827,973 1,596,460 Cost of revenues Product cost of revenues 362,579 332,035 1,076,033 951,666 Service cost of revenues 43,285 41,534 126,503 127,276 Total cost of revenues 405,864 373,569 1,202,536 1,078,942 Gross profit 209,598 187,203 625,437 517,518 Operating expenses Sales, general and administrative 79,639 76,576 254,023 231,176 Research and development 51,237 51,644 156,691 154,769 Amortization of intangible assets 4,814 4,663 13,311 14,433 Restructuring (723 ) (615 ) (624 ) 36,868 Loss on sale of business 698 45 656 675 Total operating expenses 135,665 132,313 424,057 437,921 Operating income 73,933 54,890 201,380 79,597 Other income (expense) Interest income 13,420 2,642 22,394 5,968 Interest expense (5,605 ) (2,445 ) (9,788 ) (6,479 ) Other income (expense), net 677 646 695 (1,162 ) Total other income (expense) 8,492 843 13,301 (1,673 ) Income before income taxes 82,425 55,733 214,681 77,924 Income tax provision (3,515 ) (15,388 ) (32,124 ) (24,513 ) Net income 78,910 40,345 182,557 53,411 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 951 173 1,559 874 Net income attributable to Itron, Inc. $ 77,959 $ 40,172 $ 180,998 $ 52,537 Net income per common share - Basic $ 1.73 $ 0.88 $ 3.98 $ 1.16 Net income per common share - Diluted $ 1.70 $ 0.87 $ 3.91 $ 1.15 Weighted average common shares outstanding - Basic 44,982 45,462 45,458 45,393 Weighted average common shares outstanding - Diluted 45,839 45,950 46,239 45,768





ITRON, INC. SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Product revenues Device Solutions $ 122,119 $ 110,138 $ 365,956 $ 340,098 Networked Solutions 390,201 352,771 1,158,857 964,909 Outcomes 25,929 17,446 74,165 56,475 Total Company $ 538,249 $ 480,355 $ 1,598,978 $ 1,361,482 Service revenues Device Solutions $ 619 $ 631 $ 2,084 $ 2,085 Networked Solutions 26,512 32,200 78,076 94,460 Outcomes 50,082 47,586 148,835 138,433 Total Company $ 77,213 $ 80,417 $ 228,995 $ 234,978 Total revenues Device Solutions $ 122,738 $ 110,769 $ 368,040 $ 342,183 Networked Solutions 416,713 384,971 1,236,933 1,059,369 Outcomes 76,011 65,032 223,000 194,908 Total Company $ 615,462 $ 560,772 $ 1,827,973 $ 1,596,460 Gross profit Device Solutions $ 33,342 $ 26,919 $ 94,637 $ 75,351 Networked Solutions 149,648 135,203 452,830 362,852 Outcomes 26,608 25,081 77,970 79,315 Total Company $ 209,598 $ 187,203 $ 625,437 $ 517,518 Operating income Device Solutions $ 26,485 $ 17,675 $ 71,913 $ 45,837 Networked Solutions 115,231 102,503 349,353 266,052 Outcomes 11,186 10,280 30,928 35,867 Corporate unallocated (78,969 ) (75,568 ) (250,814 ) (268,159 ) Total Company $ 73,933 $ 54,890 $ 201,380 $ 79,597 Total Gross Margin 34.1 % 33.4 % 34.2 % 32.4 %





ITRON, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited, in thousands) September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 982,507 $ 302,049 Accounts receivable, net 338,769 303,821 Inventories 276,616 283,686 Other current assets 156,642 159,882 Total current assets 1,754,534 1,049,438 Property, plant, and equipment, net 120,449 128,806 Deferred tax assets, net 290,259 247,211 Other long-term assets 40,804 38,836 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 37,641 41,186 Intangible assets, net 47,969 46,282 Goodwill 1,073,757 1,052,504 Total assets $ 3,365,413 $ 2,604,263 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 152,510 $ 199,520 Other current liabilities 61,151 54,407 Wages and benefits payable 118,634 135,803 Taxes payable 14,273 8,636 Current portion of warranty 13,807 14,663 Unearned revenue 161,096 124,207 Total current liabilities 521,471 537,236 Long-term debt, net 1,240,950 454,827 Long-term warranty 7,925 7,501 Pension benefit obligation 64,886 63,887 Deferred tax liabilities, net 622 697 Operating lease liabilities 28,820 32,656 Other long-term obligations 132,052 176,028 Total liabilities 1,996,726 1,272,832 Equity Common stock 1,673,916 1,820,510 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (78,186 ) (81,190 ) Accumulated deficit (247,411 ) (428,409 ) Total Itron, Inc. shareholders' equity 1,348,319 1,310,911 Noncontrolling interests 20,368 20,520 Total equity 1,368,687 1,331,431 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,365,413 $ 2,604,263





ITRON, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited, in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Operating activities Net income $ 182,557 $ 53,411 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets 40,979 42,013 Non-cash operating lease expense 11,481 12,197 Stock-based compensation 32,067 20,531 Amortization of prepaid debt fees 3,669 2,761 Deferred taxes, net (17,509 ) 1,938 Loss on sale of business 656 675 Restructuring, non-cash (171 ) 910 Other adjustments, net (838 ) (318 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisition and sale of business: Accounts receivable (31,169 ) (37,832 ) Inventories 5,532 (48,280 ) Other current assets 4,102 (43,240 ) Other long-term assets (1,391 ) 3,392 Accounts payable, other current liabilities, and taxes payable (39,054 ) 220 Wages and benefits payable (18,010 ) 17,361 Unearned revenue 33,453 38,619 Warranty (476 ) (2,177 ) Restructuring (19,816 ) 23,966 Other operating, net (27,736 ) (9,071 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 158,326 77,076 Investing activities Net proceeds (payments) related to the sale of business 405 (772 ) Acquisitions of property, plant, and equipment (20,878 ) (18,304 ) Business acquisitions, net of cash and cash equivalents acquired (34,126 ) — Other investing, net 212 73 Net cash used in investing activities (54,387 ) (19,003 ) Financing activities Proceeds from borrowings 805,000 — Issuance of common stock 4,317 2,366 Payments on call spread for convertible offering (108,997 ) — Repurchase of common stock (100,000 ) — Prepaid debt fees (21,617 ) (517 ) Other financing, net (2,618 ) (4,488 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 576,085 (2,639 ) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 434 (2,670 ) Increase in cash and cash equivalents 680,458 52,764 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 302,049 202,007 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 982,507 $ 254,771

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared in accordance with GAAP, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP operating expense, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted EPS, adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, and constant currency. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, and other companies may define such measures differently. For a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most comparable financial measure prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, please see the table captioned Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Most Directly Comparable GAAP Financial Measures.



We use these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision making and/or as a means for determining executive compensation. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and ability to service debt by excluding certain expenses that may not be indicative of our recurring core operating results. These non-GAAP financial measures facilitate management's internal comparisons to our historical performance, as well as comparisons to our competitors' operating results. Our executive compensation plans exclude non-cash charges related to amortization of intangibles and certain discrete cash and non-cash charges, such as restructuring, loss on sale of business, strategic initiative expenses, or acquisition and integration related expenses. We believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they provide greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making and because they are used by our institutional investors and the analyst community to analyze the health of our business.

Non-GAAP operating expenses and non-GAAP operating income – We define non-GAAP operating expenses as operating expenses excluding certain expenses related to the amortization of intangible assets, restructuring, loss on sale of business, strategic initiative expenses, and acquisition and integration related expenses. We define non-GAAP operating income as operating income excluding the expenses related to the amortization of intangible assets, restructuring, loss on sale of business, strategic initiative expenses, and acquisition and integration related expenses. Acquisition and integration related expenses include costs, which are incurred to affect and integrate business combinations, such as professional fees, certain employee retention and salaries related to integration, severances, contract terminations, travel costs related to knowledge transfer, system conversion costs, and asset impairment charges. We consider these non-GAAP financial measures to be useful metrics for management and investors because they exclude the effect of expenses that are not related to our core operating results. By excluding these expenses, we believe that it is easier for management and investors to compare our financial results over multiple periods and analyze trends in our operations. For example, in certain periods, expenses related to amortization of intangible assets may decrease, which would improve GAAP operating margins, yet the improvement in GAAP operating margins due to this lower expense is not necessarily reflective of an improvement in our core business. There are some limitations related to the use of non-GAAP operating expenses and non-GAAP operating income versus operating expenses and operating income calculated in accordance with GAAP. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information about the GAAP amounts excluded from non-GAAP operating expense and non-GAAP operating income and evaluating non-GAAP operating expense and non-GAAP operating income together with GAAP operating expense and operating income.

Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS – We define non-GAAP net income as net income attributable to Itron, Inc. excluding the expenses associated with amortization of intangible assets, amortization of debt placement fees, restructuring, loss on sale of business, strategic initiative expenses, acquisition and integration related expenses, and the tax effect of excluding these expenses. We define non-GAAP diluted EPS as non-GAAP net income divided by diluted weighted-average shares outstanding during the period calculated on a GAAP basis and then reduced to reflect any anti-dilutive impact of the convertible notes hedge transactions. We consider these financial measures to be useful metrics for management and investors for the same reasons that we use non-GAAP operating income. The same limitations described above regarding our use of non-GAAP operating income apply to our use of non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from these non-GAAP measures and evaluating non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS together with GAAP net income attributable to Itron, Inc. and GAAP diluted EPS.

For interim periods the budgeted annual effective tax rate (AETR) is used, adjusted for any discrete items, as defined in Accounting Standards Codification (ASC) 740 - Income Taxes. The budgeted AETR is determined at the beginning of the fiscal year. The AETR is revised throughout the year based on changes to our full-year forecast. If the revised AETR increases or decreases by 200 basis points or more from the budgeted AETR due to changes in the full-year forecast during the year, the revised AETR is used in place of the budgeted AETR beginning with the quarter the 200 basis point threshold is exceeded and going forward for all subsequent interim quarters in the year. We continue to assess the AETR based on latest forecast throughout the year and use the most recent AETR anytime it increases or decreases by 200 basis points or more from the prior interim period.

Adjusted EBITDA – We define adjusted EBITDA as net income (a) minus interest income, (b) plus interest expense, depreciation and amortization, restructuring, loss on sale of business, strategic initiative expenses, acquisition and integration related expenses, and (c) excluding income tax provision or benefit. Management uses adjusted EBITDA as a performance measure for executive compensation. A limitation to using adjusted EBITDA is that it does not represent the total increase or decrease in the cash balance for the period and the measure includes some non-cash items and excludes other non-cash items. Additionally, the items that we exclude in our calculation of adjusted EBITDA may differ from the items that our peer companies exclude when they report their results. We compensate for these limitations by providing a reconciliation of this measure to GAAP net income.

Free cash flow – We define free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less cash used for acquisitions of property, plant and equipment. We believe free cash flow provides investors with a relevant measure of liquidity and a useful basis for assessing our ability to fund our operations and repay our debt. The same limitations described above regarding our use of adjusted EBITDA apply to our use of free cash flow. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts in the reconciliation.

Constant currency – We refer to the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations in our discussions of financial results, which references the differences between the foreign currency exchange rates used to translate operating results from the entity's functional currency into U.S. dollars for financial reporting purposes. We also use the term "constant currency", which represents financial results adjusted to exclude changes in foreign currency exchange rates as compared with the rates in the comparable prior year period. We calculate the constant currency change as the difference between the current period results and the comparable prior period's results restated using current period foreign currency exchange rates.

The tables below reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures of operating expenses, operating income, net income, diluted EPS, adjusted EBITDA, and free cash flow with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

ITRON, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO THE MOST DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data) TOTAL COMPANY RECONCILIATIONS Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES GAAP operating expenses $ 135,665 $ 132,313 $ 424,057 $ 437,921 Amortization of intangible assets (4,814 ) (4,663 ) (13,311 ) (14,433 ) Restructuring 723 615 624 (36,868 ) Loss on sale of business (698 ) (45 ) (656 ) (675 ) Strategic initiative — 5 — 5 Acquisition and integration (248 ) (28 ) (656 ) (117 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 130,628 $ 128,197 $ 410,058 $ 385,833 NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME GAAP operating income $ 73,933 $ 54,890 $ 201,380 $ 79,597 Amortization of intangible assets 4,814 4,663 13,311 14,433 Restructuring (723 ) (615 ) (624 ) 36,868 Loss on sale of business 698 45 656 675 Strategic initiative — (5 ) — (5 ) Acquisition and integration 248 28 656 117 Non-GAAP operating income $ 78,970 $ 59,006 $ 215,379 $ 131,685 NON-GAAP NET INCOME & DILUTED EPS GAAP net income attributable to Itron, Inc. $ 77,959 $ 40,172 $ 180,998 $ 52,537 Amortization of intangible assets 4,814 4,663 13,311 14,433 Amortization of debt placement fees 1,759 897 3,538 2,629 Restructuring (723 ) (615 ) (624 ) 36,868 Loss on sale of business 698 45 656 675 Strategic initiative — (5 ) — (5 ) Acquisition and integration 248 28 656 117 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (504 ) (293 ) (891 ) (10,156 ) Non-GAAP net income attributable to Itron, Inc. $ 84,251 $ 44,892 $ 197,644 $ 97,098 Non-GAAP diluted EPS $ 1.84 $ 0.98 $ 4.27 $ 2.12 Non-GAAP weighted average common shares outstanding - Diluted 45,839 45,950 46,239 45,768 ADJUSTED EBITDA GAAP net income attributable to Itron, Inc. $ 77,959 $ 40,172 $ 180,998 $ 52,537 Interest income (13,420 ) (2,642 ) (22,394 ) (5,968 ) Interest expense 5,605 2,445 9,788 6,479 Income tax provision 3,515 15,388 32,124 24,513 Depreciation and amortization 14,716 13,645 40,979 42,013 Restructuring (723 ) (615 ) (624 ) 36,868 Loss on sale of business 698 45 656 675 Strategic initiative — (5 ) — (5 ) Acquisition and integration 248 28 656 117 Adjusted EBITDA $ 88,598 $ 68,461 $ 242,183 $ 157,229 FREE CASH FLOW Net cash provided by operating activities $ 65,301 $ 34,087 $ 158,326 $ 77,076 Acquisitions of property, plant, and equipment (6,623 ) (5,806 ) (20,878 ) (18,304 ) Free Cash Flow $ 58,678 $ 28,281 $ 137,448 $ 58,772

Legal Disclaimer:

