Cassava Sciences to Report Third Quarter 2024 Results on November 7, 2024

Conference call and webcast to begin at 8:30 AM ET

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAVA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on Alzheimer’s disease, announced today that it will hold a conference call on Thursday, November 7th at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

   
Event details:
   
Date: Thursday, November 7th
Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
Audio Webcast: https://www.CassavaSciences.com/company-presentations
Or
Audio Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/tzb9j3sy
   

A replay of the audio webcast will also be available on the “Company Presentations” page of the Cassava Sciences website for 90 days following the webcast.

About Cassava Sciences, Inc.
Cassava Sciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company based in Austin, Texas. Our mission is to detect and treat neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s disease.

Simufilam is Cassava Sciences’ small molecule oral drug candidate currently in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Simufilam targets a specific site on filamin A, a scaffolding protein that is critical to certain receptor interactions in the brain. Cassava Sciences believes that simufilam interrupts amyloid-β42 binding to receptors in the brain and may affect the Alzheimer's disease process. Cassava Sciences owns exclusive, worldwide rights to its investigational product candidates and related technologies, without royalty obligations to any third party.

For more information, please visit: https://www.CassavaSciences.com

For More Information Contact:

Investors
Sandya van der Weid
svonderweid@lifesciadvisors.com

Media
Sitrick And Company
Mike_Sitrick@Sitrick.com

Company
Eric Schoen, Chief Financial Officer
(512) 501-2450
ESchoen@CassavaSciences.com


