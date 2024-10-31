Climb Bio to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

WELLESLEY, Mass., Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLYM), announced that members of its executive team are scheduled to participate in the upcoming investor conferences detailed below.

Guggenheim Securities Healthcare Innovation Conference

Format: Fireside chat and one-on-one investor meetings

Date: November 11-12, 2024

Stifel 2024 Healthcare Conference

Format: Fireside chat and one-on-one investor meetings

Date: November 18-19, 2024

36th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference

Format: Fireside chat and one-on-one investor meetings

Date: December 3-5, 2024

7th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference

Format: Fireside chat and one-on-one investor meetings

Date: December 3-5, 2024

The presentations will be webcast live and available for replay under “News & Events” in the Investors section of the Company's website at climbbio.com.

About Climb Bio, Inc.

Climb Bio, Inc., is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics for patients with immune-mediated diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, budoprutug, is an anti-CD19 monoclonal antibody that has demonstrated B-cell depletion and has potential to treat a broad range of B-cell mediated diseases. For more information, please visit climbbio.com.

Investors

Chris Brinzey

ICR Healthcare

chris.brinzey@ICRhealthcare.com

339-970-2843

Media

Jon Yu

ICR Healthcare

jon.yu@icrhealthcare.com

475-395-5375

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.