U.S. Energy Corp. Announces Major Helium Discovery from Initial Development Program

HOUSTON, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: USEG, “U.S. Energy” or the “Company”) a growth-focused company engaged in the development and operation of high-quality producing energy and industrial gas assets, today announced a series of key operational updates.

HIGHLIGHTS

Successfully completed drilling operations on the Company’s initial well.

Independent laboratory results confirm high-quality, non-hydrocarbon-based helium discovery with concentrations up to approximately 1.5%.

Results validate and enhance the economic potential of the Company’s asset.

Sets the stage for the next steps in the asset’s broader development program.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

“I am pleased to report a significant milestone for U.S. Energy with this major helium discovery as part of our industrial gas development strategy around our newly acquired assets in Montana,” said Ryan Smith, U.S. Energy’s Chief Executive Officer. “The independent analysis not only validates our geologic model and the high potential of the asset but also enables us to move forward confidently toward full-cycle program completion, expected in 2025. The expertise of our newly expanded operational team, with extensive experience in similar projects, was evident throughout, resulting in efficient, on-target, and under budget drilling operations. With our debt-free position, strong balance sheet, robust asset base, and solid cash flow from legacy operations, U.S. Energy has the financial flexibility to accelerate our program’s development in an economically sound way while enhancing shareholder value.”

OPERATIONAL SUMMARY

Following the acquisition of its initial industrial gas assets in late June 2024, U.S. Energy began drilling its first well in early October 2024, completing operations within three weeks. Helium was identified in multiple zones, with the highest concentrations found in nitrogen-based, non-hydrocarbon formations. Additional helium was also discovered in non-hydrocarbon, CO2-based formations, positioning U.S. Energy to leverage these assets in future carbon sequestration initiatives, ultimately evolving into a regional carbon sequestration hub. Commercially, U.S. Energy’s helium resources—sourced from non-hydrocarbon formations—provide a high-value, sustainable supply solution to North America, aligning with growing demand for lower-emission, environmentally conscious alternatives.

In the fourth quarter of 2024, U.S. Energy will conduct extended flow tests across multiple zones to deepen its analysis and further validate the economic viability of this multi-zone resource. Plans are in place to drill multiple additional wells, with development set to begin in the first quarter of 2025.

U.S. Energy anticipates booking proved reserves from this initial development program in its year-end 2024 reserve report.

