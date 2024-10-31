Lauryl Dimethyl Amine Oxide Market Poised for Growth with Increasing Demand in Personal Care and Cleaning Products | FMI Study

The Lauryl Dimethyl Amine Oxide Market, valued at USD 500 million in 2023, is expected to grow at a 5.5% CAGR through 2033, driven by rising demand in personal care and cleaning products with a focus on eco-friendly formulations.

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global lauryl dimethyl amine oxide market, valued at USD 500 million in 2023, is expected to grow at a robust CAGR of 5.5% through 2033, reaching USD 850 million by 2033. This compound is primarily used in personal care products like shampoos and conditioners as a foam stabilizer and in household cleaning agents, where it enhances foaming and cleaning efficacy.



Lauryl Dimethyl Amine Oxide is recognized for its antimicrobial properties, effective in eliminating common bacteria like E. coli, which is crucial in maintaining hygiene across consumer and industrial applications. With personal hygiene gaining priority post-pandemic, demand for Lauryl Dimethyl Amine Oxide in products such as body washes, facial cleansers, and household detergents has surged, indicating sustained growth potential.

In North America, the market benefits from increased awareness about hygiene and a strong emphasis on personal care, while Asia-Pacific’s rapid urbanization and increasing disposable income foster growth in emerging economies, positioning it as the fastest-growing regional market.

Environmental regulations and eco-conscious product development are emerging trends that drive innovations, especially in Europe, where stringent environmental regulations encourage the adoption of safer, biodegradable formulations for Lauryl Dimethyl Amine Oxide products.

Growth Drivers and Opportunities

The market's growth is fueled by the rising demand for Lauryl Dimethyl Amine Oxide in cleaning and personal care products. Technological advancements in product formulation and favorable government policies supporting eco-friendly manufacturing further contribute to market expansion. The compound's antimicrobial qualities and compatibility with emerging hygiene standards are driving widespread adoption across industries.

“The Lauryl Dimethyl Amine Oxide market's growth trajectory is closely linked to rising hygiene awareness and demand for eco-friendly cleaning products. This trend positions the product as essential in the personal care and cleaning industries,” - says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI)

Key Takeaways from Market Study:

Expected Market Size : USD 850 million by 2033, at a CAGR of 5.5%.

: USD 850 million by 2033, at a CAGR of 5.5%. Regional Leaders : North America holds a significant share, with rapid growth expected in Asia-Pacific.

: North America holds a significant share, with rapid growth expected in Asia-Pacific. Primary Applications : Personal care, household cleaning, and industrial hygiene products.

: Personal care, household cleaning, and industrial hygiene products. Sustainability Focus: Increasing adoption of environmentally friendly, biodegradable formulations.

Component Insights

Lauryl Dimethyl Amine Oxide is essential in applications requiring foaming agents, surfactants, and stabilizers. In the personal care industry, it finds substantial usage in products like shampoos, body washes, and conditioners. The compound is also crucial in household detergents and surface cleaners due to its effectiveness against microbial contaminants and its ability to enhance product foaming.

Market’s Prime Determinants of Growth, Trends, and Opportunities

Hygiene Awareness: Growing consumer focus on hygiene has amplified demand for cleaning and personal care products containing Lauryl Dimethyl Amine Oxide. Eco-Friendly Shifts: Regulatory bodies, especially in Europe, are emphasizing environmentally safer products, pushing manufacturers towards eco-conscious product innovations. Product Innovations: Advancements in formulation technology are creating opportunities for expanding Lauryl Dimethyl Amine Oxide’s applications in new products and markets.



Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Some of the key players in the global Lauryl Dimethyl Amine Oxide Market are listed below:

Kao Corporation

Enaspol a.s.

Stepan Company

BASF SE

Victorian Chemical Company Pty Ltd.

Clarient

Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp.

T R BONNYMAN SON & CO LTD

Oxiteno



These companies are actively involved in research and development to innovate and expand the applications of Lauryl Dimethyl Amine Oxide. Their strategies focus on collaborations and geographic expansion, especially in emerging markets, to capture a larger share of the growing demand for sustainable and effective hygiene products.

Lauryl Dimethyl Amine Oxide Market: Segmentation

The global diverse market of Lauryl Dimethyl Amine Oxide can be segmented on the basis of purity and end use and.

Purity:

99%

99%

Application:

Surfactants

Detergents

Beaching Agents

Others

End use:

Surfactants

Detergents

Beaching Agents

Others

Region:

North America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

APEJ

Japan

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Korean Translation –

2023년에 5억 달러 규모로 평가된 글로벌 라우릴 디메틸 아민 옥사이드 시장은 2033년까지 5.5%의 강력한 CAGR로 성장하여 2033년에는 8억 5천만 달러에 도달할 것으로 예상됩니다. 이 화합물은 주로 샴푸와 컨디셔너와 같은 개인 관리 제품에서 거품 안정제로 사용되며 가정용 세척제에서 거품과 세척 효능을 향상하는 데 사용됩니다.

라우릴 디메틸 아민 옥사이드는 항균 특성으로 알려져 있으며, 소비자와 산업 분야에서 위생을 유지하는 데 중요한 E. coli 와 같은 일반적인 박테리아를 제거하는 데 효과적 입니다. 개인 위생이 팬데믹 이후 우선순위가 높아지면서 바디워시, 세안제, 가정용 세제와 같은 제품에서 라우릴 디메틸 아민 옥사이드에 대한 수요가 급증하여 지속적인 성장 잠재력을 보여줍니다.

북미 지역에서는 위생에 대한 인식이 높아지고 개인 관리에 대한 강조가 커지면서 시장이 혜택을 보고 있으며, 아시아 태평양 지역에서는 급속한 도시화와 가처분 소득 증가로 인해 신흥 경제권의 성장이 촉진되어 가장 빠르게 성장하는 지역 시장으로 자리매김하고 있습니다.

환경 규정과 환경을 의식한 제품 개발은 혁신을 촉진하는 새로운 트렌드이며, 특히 유럽에서는 엄격한 환경 규정으로 라우릴 디메틸 아민 옥사이드 제품에 대한 안전하고 생분해성 제형 채택이 장려됩니다.

성장 동인 및 기회

시장 성장은 세척 및 개인 관리 제품 에서 라우릴 디메틸 아민 옥사이드에 대한 수요 증가에 의해 촉진됩니다 . 제품 제형의 기술적 발전과 친환경 제조를 지원하는 유리한 정부 정책은 시장 확장에 더욱 기여합니다. 이 화합물의 항균 특성과 새로운 위생 기준과의 호환성은 산업 전반에 걸쳐 광범위한 채택을 촉진하고 있습니다.

"라우릴 디메틸 아민 옥사이드 시장의 성장 궤적은 위생 인식 증가와 친환경 세척 제품에 대한 수요와 밀접하게 연관되어 있습니다. 이러한 추세는 이 제품을 개인 관리 및 세척 산업에서 필수적인 제품으로 자리매김합니다." - Future Market Insights(FMI)의 부사장 Nikhil Kaitwade 의 말입니다.

시장 조사의 주요 내용 :

예상 시장 규모 : 2033년까지 8억 5천만 달러 규모로 성장, CAGR 5.5%.

: 2033년까지 8억 5천만 달러 규모로 성장, CAGR 5.5%. 지역 리더 : 북미가 상당한 점유율을 차지하고 있으며, 아시아 태평양 지역에서도 빠른 성장이 예상됩니다.

: 북미가 상당한 점유율을 차지하고 있으며, 아시아 태평양 지역에서도 빠른 성장이 예상됩니다. 주요 용도 : 개인 관리, 가정 청소, 산업용 위생 제품.

: 개인 관리, 가정 청소, 산업용 위생 제품. 지속 가능성에 초점을 맞춥니다 . 환경 친화적이고 생분해성인 제형의 채택 증가.

구성 요소 통찰력

라우릴 디메틸 아민 옥사이드는 발포제, 계면활성제 및 안정제가 필요한 응용 분야에 필수적입니다. 개인 관리 산업에서는 샴푸, 바디워시 및 컨디셔너와 같은 제품에 상당히 많이 사용됩니다. 이 화합물은 미생물 오염 물질에 대한 효과와 제품 발포를 향상시키는 능력으로 인해 가정용 세제 및 표면 세정제에도 필수적입니다.

성장, 추세 및 기회의 시장 주요 결정 요인

위생에 대한 인식 : 소비자의 위생에 대한 관심이 커지면서 라우릴 디메틸 아민 옥사이드가 함유된 세척 및 개인 관리 제품에 대한 수요가 확대되었습니다. 친환경적 변화 : 특히 유럽의 규제 기관은 환경적으로 안전한 제품을 강조하고 제조업체가 환경을 의식한 제품 혁신을 추진하도록 촉구하고 있습니다. 제품 혁신 : 제형 기술의 발전으로 라우릴 디메틸 아민 옥사이드의 적용 분야가 새로운 제품과 시장으로 확대될 수 있는 기회가 창출되고 있습니다.



주요 회사 및 시장 점유율 통찰력

글로벌 라우릴 디메틸 아민 옥사이드 시장의 주요 기업은 다음과 같습니다.

가오 주식회사

에나스폴

스테판 회사

바스프 SE

빅토리아 케미컬 컴퍼니 유한회사

클라리언트

스펙트럼 케미칼 제조 주식회사

TR 보니맨 손 앤 코 유한회사

옥시테노



이 회사들은 라우릴 디메틸 아민 옥사이드의 응용 분야를 혁신하고 확장하기 위한 연구 개발에 적극적으로 참여하고 있습니다. 그들의 전략은 협업과 지리적 확장에 초점을 맞추고 있으며, 특히 신흥 시장에서 지속 가능하고 효과적인 위생 제품에 대한 증가하는 수요에서 더 큰 점유율을 차지하기 위해 노력하고 있습니다.

