Oxford BioTherapeutics to Present at World ADC Conference 2024

CMO Dr. Harald Haeske to present innovative approaches for combining ADCs with immune checkpoint inhibitors to enhance therapeutic efficacy

OBT will also present insights on its target discovery platform, OGAP®-Verify, for novel target identification and first-in-class ADC development

Oxford, UK and San Jose, California, 31 October 2024 - Oxford BioTherapeutics (OBT), a clinical stage oncology company with a pipeline of immuno-oncology and Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC)-based therapies, announces that its Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Harald Haeske, will present and share insights at the World ADC Conference (WADC) which is taking place in San Diego, from 4 to 7 November 2024.

Dr. Haeske will be a featured guest speaker, diving into the science behind combination therapy strategies and highlighting the potential of OBT’s first-in-class lead asset, OBT076, an innovative ADC being developed for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

In addition, Dr. Yu-Tzu Tai, Associate Director of ADC & Translational Research at OBT, will be presenting the company’s advanced discovery platform, OGAP-Verify, and its enhanced capacity to identify novel, cancer-specific targets for the development of first-in-class therapies, particularly ADCs, T-cell engagers and other therapeutic antibodies, addressing unmet clinical needs in oncology.

“I am excited to share our innovative approach of combining Antibody Drug Conjugates with immune checkpoint inhibitors, as well as to highlight the potential of our lead asset OBT076, which could significantly improve outcomes for patients facing hard-to-treat cancers. Additionally, our presentation on our enhanced OGAP-Verify platform further demonstrates our deep scientific knowledge and commitment to advancing cancer treatment through innovative research and development," said Dr. Harald Haeske, Chief Medical Officer of Oxford BioTherapeutics.

Details of OBT’s presentations are listed below :

Presentation title: Outlining a Rationale-Based Approach for Combining ADCs With Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors

Date and Time: Monday, 4 November, 11:30 PST

Participant: Dr. Harald Haeske, CMO, OBT

Stream: Exploring ADC Combinations in Immuno-Oncology & Beyond

Presentation title: Leveraging OGAP® Target Discovery Platform for Novel Target Identification & First-In-Class ADC Development

Date and Time: Wednesday, 6 November, 14:30 PST

Participant: Dr. Yu-Tzu Tai, Associate Director, ADC & Translational Research, OBT

Stream: Cellular Biology Stream: Leveraging Biology & Omics Tools for ADC Target Discovery

About Oxford BioTherapeutics

Oxford BioTherapeutics (OBT) is a clinical stage oncology company with a pipeline of first-in-class immuno-oncology (IO) and antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) based therapies designed to fulfil major unmet patient needs in cancer therapeutics. These include bispecific, Chimeric Antigen Receptor T Cell (CAR-T), Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC) and Antibody Dependent Cell-mediated Cytotoxicity (ADCC) therapeutics.

OBT's lead clinical program, OBT076, initiated expansion in a US Clinical Trial in 2021 in patients with advanced or refractory solid tumors, including gastric, bladder, ovarian and lung cancer, where CD205 is overexpressed. Infiltration of tumors by immunosuppressive cells correlates with adverse outcomes (lower progression free and overall survival), suggesting that this process contributes to the progression of several cancers.

OBT’s proprietary OGAP®-Verify target discovery platform is based on one of the world’s largest proprietary cancer membrane proteomic databases, with data on over 5,000 cancer cell proteins providing unique, highly qualified oncology targets, of which three programs are in clinical development in the US and Europe. OBTs IO discovery process provides unique insights into the cancer-immune cell synapse and has identified several novel IO monoclonal and bispecific antibody candidates for cancer therapies.

OBT’s pipeline and development capabilities have been validated through multiple strategic partnerships including with Boehringer Ingelheim, ImmunoGen and our cell therapy research collaboration with Kite Pharma as well as other world leaders in antibody development (such as Amgen, WuXi, Medarex (BMS), Alere (Abbott) and BioWa). OBT has a strong oncology focused management team and board with significant experience in developing IO and antibody-based therapies.

For more information on Oxford BioTherapeutics, please visit www.oxfordbiotherapeutics.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

