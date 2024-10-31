Department seeks science standards committee to review public input

The Iowa Department of Education is seeking representatives to serve on the final review committee for the state science standards. Educators, content specialists, administrators, family members, industry and community partners and members from higher education institutions are encouraged to apply.

The committee will review public comments and make final recommendations that will help determine Iowa’s science standards, which outline what students must learn to be prepared for success as they progress each year and after high school.

State law requires an ongoing review of Iowa’s academic standards, which includes public comment, to ensure that current content aligns with best practices.

Two meetings for the committee will be held in the Des Moines area on Jan 8-9 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. A commitment to attend all meetings is required to participate.

A final science standards proposal will go before the State Board of Education for consideration. If adopted, the revised science standards will be required of school districts as a matter of state law.

Applications for the review committee will be collected through Dec. 1.

Iowa’s academic standards provide a set of common expectations for school districts across the state while allowing for decisions regarding curriculum and how it is delivered to be made locally. The standards establish what students must learn to be prepared for success after high school. Local schools and educators continue to set and oversee curriculum and instruction decisions.

