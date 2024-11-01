US Telemedicine Market Forecast: $131.49 Billion Valuation at 2032 with 17.7% CAGR

US Telemedicine Market

Progression in digital health is driving the US telemedicine market demand.

To overcome the provocations of budget, the US government is anticipated to assist in meeting these challenges.” — Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The US telemedicine market report assesses the competitive scenario of the market, examining all the established players and new market entrants.The market for US telemedicine is on a growth trajectory. The market, valued at USD 30.29 billion in 2023, is poised to reach USD 131.49 billion by 2032. It is anticipated to register a CAGR of 17.7% from 2024 to 2032.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:Telemedicine indicates distant detection and cure of patients utilizing telecommunication technologies. Through stable video conferencing, mobile apps, and alternate digital platforms, patients can discuss with healthcare experts from the relief of their homes, abolishing the requirement for in-person visits to medical prerequisites.Telemedicine sanctions patients to fix virtual engagements with healthcare donors for everyday inspection, investigative visits, and non exigency medical issues. These discourses permit real-time interaction and communication between patients and donors, advancing customized care and patient engagement. Growing funding from the US government is impacting the US telemedicine market favorably.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:• The US telemedicine market size was valued at USD 30.29 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to USD 131.49 billion by 2032.• The provision of consultations and therapies through electronic communication and digital platforms fuels the need for practicing telemedicine in the US.• The market segmentation is primarily based on components, applications, modes of delivery, and end users.𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞:𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐔𝐒 𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐨𝐩 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐬𝐮𝐜𝐡 𝐚𝐬• Allscripts• AMD Global Telemedicine• BioTelemetry• Cerner• Cisco Systems• Honeywell International• InTouch Technologies• McKesson Corporation• OBS Medical• GE Healthcare• Iron Bow Technologies• American Well Corporation• Teladoc Health• Medvivo Group• AMC Health• Medtronic• Siemens Healthcare• Asahi Kasei.• In April 2024, the Joint Commission declared the initiation of a contemporary telehealth accreditation program targeted at hospitals and healthcare firms providing distance care.• In July 2023, Travel insurer Faye embarked on contemporary telemedicine service in association with Air Doctor, improving its exigency medical coverage.𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬:Reassuring Directives by US Government: The reassuring directives by the US government for the augmentation of telemedicine fuels the US telemedicine market growth. For instance, in 2023, the government conceded 65 million USD under the Distance Learning, Telemedicine, and Broadband Program to augment telemedicine services in rural regions.Surge in Remote Healthcare Solutions: The market is anticipated to grow due to the growing demand for distant healthcare solutions. Rural regions especially are anticipated to propel the demand for telemedicine due to advantages such as expenditure savings on travel and time efficiency.Growing Cases of Detrimental Illnesses: The growing existence of detrimental illnesses and maturing populations are the drivers of the market. Detrimental illnesses such as diabetes, heart disease, and hypertension need continuing handling and methodical observing, which can be resource-concentrated and cumbersome for both patients and healthcare staff.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:By Component Outlook• Hardwareo Telemedicine Cartso Kioskso Digital Cameraso Telemedicine Kitso Mobile Medical Deviceso Other Devices• Softwares & Serviceso Remote Patient Monitoring Software & Serviceso Real-Time Interaction Software & Serviceso Store-And-Forward Software & Serviceso Remote Order Entry Serviceo OthersBy Application Outlook:• Teleradiology• Telepsychiatry• Telestroke• Tele-ICU• Teledermatology• Teleconsultation• Other ApplicationsBy Mode of Delivery Outlook:• Mobile Health Apps• Virtual• Telehealth Portals & Kiosks• OthersBy End User Outlook:• Providers• Payers• Patients𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐏𝐌𝐑'𝐬 𝐔𝐒 𝐓𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐃𝐢𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬: US Telemedicine Industry Anticipated To Achieve USD 131.49 billion by 2032, With a CAGR of 1.7% from 2024 – 2032𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:Hand Sanitizer MarketFace Mask MarketJapan Cancer Vaccines MarketVascular Access Device MarketIsolation Beds Market𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 & 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐈𝐧𝐜:Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR’s clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR’s diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR’s customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR’s customers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.