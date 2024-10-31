The Presidency on GNU Clearing House Mechanism

The Government of National Unity (GNU) Clearing House Mechanism met yesterday, 30 October 2024, to discuss the issue of Basic Education Laws Amendment Act which has two clauses that have been the centre of concern by some members of the signatories of the Statement of Intent.

The meeting was attended by most parties that participate in the Clearing House Mechanism structure. The meeting noted the need to resolve the matter within the three months that the President has allocated.

After an extensive engagement, the Clearing House Mechanism agreed on the establishment of a small team to work on the concerns as raised by some parties. The team comprises Deputy Minister Andries Nel, Dr Cornelius Mulder of Freedom Front Plus, Mr Brett Herron from GOOD Party, Ms Hellen Zille from Democratic Alliance and Mr Mdumiseni Ntuli from African National Congress. This team was given two weeks to work and report to the Clearing House Mechanism.

The meeting also agreed on the need to put party political interests aside and find a solution to benefit all South African people.

For enquiries related to the GNU Clearing House: Mr Mduduzi Mbada, Head: Office of the Deputy President on 082 900 1893.

Media enquiries: Mr Keith Khoza, Acting Spokesperson to the Deputy President on 066 195 8840.