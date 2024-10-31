Order.co Names Alec Stonitsch as VP of Product, Payments & Integrations

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Order.co, a leading procurement and accounts payable automation software, today announced that Alec Stonitsch has been named Vice President of Product, Payments and Integrations. In this new position, Stonitsch will spearhead Order.co’s efforts to optimize the overall payment experience and drive strategic partnerships to advance Order.co’s integrations and payment infrastructure.

“Delivering our customers best-in-class products and exceptional experiences is at the forefront of everything we do and every decision we make at Order.co,” said Zach Garippa, CEO & Co-Founder. “I am thrilled to have Alec leading the charge for the strategy and execution of embedded payments at Order.co after having served as a leader across various aspects of the business for the last 6 years. Alec’s deep understanding of the complex payments landscape, in tandem with his unique institutional knowledge of the business, will enable Order.co to accelerate innovation around our embedded payments products while meaningfully improving the experience for our customers.”

In Stonitsch’s most recent position as Director of Product, he played an instrumental role in establishing a credit offering that provides customers with flexible payment options that align business purchasing needs to AP preferences. Furthermore, he led crucial integration efforts , including the development of integrations with major accounting systems such as NetSuite, Sage Intacct, and QuickBooks Online, while also servicing custom integration requests for customers using larger ERP systems like SAP and Workday.

Looking towards the future, Stonitsch will be focused on enhancing Order.co’s proprietary consolidated invoicing feature, which enables businesses to decrease invoice reconciliation time, eliminate manual expense coding, increase spend visibility, and unlock working capital. Stonitsch’s goal is to make this powerful tool even more intuitive and user-friendly, ensuring an exceptional experience for all users.

“I’m thrilled to take on this new role and continue driving improvements that directly benefit our customers,” Stonitsch shared. “I’ve had the pleasure of watching Order.co grow over these past 6 years, and I look forward to enhancing our platform’s usability to make managing expenses and accounts payable even more seamless. Streamlining these critical processes will help save our customers time and money, allowing them to focus on growing their businesses with confidence.”

About Order.co:

Order.co is a procurement software that helps cut costs and complexity with every order. Order.co eliminates manual purchasing and payment tasks and gives your team one place to purchase, approve, track, and pay for everything your business needs. To learn more, please visit https://www.order.co

