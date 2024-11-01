FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES ACTION-COMEDY “STEALING JOKES”

Freestyle Digital Media proudly announces the release of comedian/filmmaker Mike Young’s action-comedy feature STEALING JOKES, now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting November 1st

In Conjunction with Current 25-City Comedy Tour, the Movie Directed by Comedian Mike Young Debuts on North American VOD Platforms and on DVD November 1, 2024

After years opening for Bob Saget and seeing first-hand the global influence of standup comedy, I thought what better way to tell the story than through an underdog tale about standup comics.” — Comedian/filmmaker Mike Young

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, has just released comedian/filmmaker Mike Young’s action-comedy feature film STEALING JOKES, which is now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting November 1, 2024.

In STEALING JOKES, comedian Jake Burman and friends head out on tour. After getting stiffed for their pay on their first gig, they decide to rob the venue which sets the stage for a hilarious heist through the comedy underworld.

The digital release of STEALING JOKES coincides with Mike Young’s recently announced 25-city Rock Comedy tour, which launched October 11, 2024 in Phoenix. Along with Young, a handpicked lineup of comic headliners are featured on the tour – with each comedian contributing their unique brand of humor. After touring globally with Bob Saget, Sebastian Maniscalco, Russell Peters, and Dave Chapelle, Mike Young wrote and directed his third feature film, STEALING JOKES in Detroit -- where Rock Comedy will land for its finale show. The 25 cities that make up Rock Comedy also include Cleveland, Denver, Detroit, Los Angeles, Miami, and Phoenix.

STEALING JOKES was written and directed by Mike Young (MY MAN IS A LOSER), and produced by Michael Manasseri and Jeremy Alter. The film features veteran and rising comedians and actors, including Jeff Dye (THE WEDDING YEAR), Dustin Ybarra (EASTER SUNDAY), HaHa Davis (DOMINO: BATTLE OF THE BONES), Ryu Go Eun (EVERYTHING’S TRASH), Michael Rapaport (BEAUTIFUL GIRLS), Al Madrigal (NIGHT SCHOOL), and Michael Manasseri (WEIRD SCIENCE).

“I’ve always wanted to make a film about comedians getting their due. After years opening for Bob Saget and seeing first-hand the global influence of standup comedy, I thought what better way to tell the story than through an underdog tale about standup comics,” said comedian/filmmaker Mike Young. “The cast blew me away. Jeff Dye and Dustin Ybarra were amazing, Ha Ha Davis is a star on the rise and Luke Null was incredible. I couldn’t be prouder of STEALING JOKES. Shooting in Detroit – the hometown of myself and Byron Allen -- was the cherry on top.”

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire STEALING JOKES directly with filmmaker Mike Young.

About Freestyle Digital Media

The digital distribution unit of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, satellite, digital, and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record, and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films. Recent releases include ALLSWELL IN NEW YORK starring Emmy award-winning actress Liza Colón-Zayas from the hit FX series THE BEAR, ALL HAPPY FAMILIES starring Josh Radnor and Rob Huebel, the drama based on a novel THE GHOST TRAP starring Zak Steiner from EUPHORIA and Greer Grammer of AWKWARD, and the Weekly World News horror-comedy THE ZOMBIE WEDDING. Other Freestyle Digital Media titles include THE ROAD DOG starring comedian Doug Stanhope, SURVIVE starring HBO’s GAME OF THRONES star Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins, the music documentary profiling blues guitar legends Jimmie Vaughan and Stevie Ray Vaughan, BROTHERS IN BLUES, DEAR ZOE starring Sadie Sink from the hit Netflix series STRANGER THINGS, Jessica Capshaw and Theo Rossi, the teen musical BEST SUMMER EVER featuring a fully integrated cast and crew of people with and without disabilities, produced by Jamie Lee Curtis, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mary Steenburgen, and Ted Danson, and THE WEDDING YEAR starring Sarah Hyland and Anna Camp.

For more information, visit:

www.allenmedia.tv

www.freestyledigitalmedia.tv

