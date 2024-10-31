Montgomery County Council Committee Meetings on Oct. 31, 2024

MARYLAND, October 31 - For Immediate Release: Wednesday, October 30, 2024

Committees will review a report on the Public Election Fund, amendments to Public Campaign Financing law, resolutions to approve appropriations for grants awarded to MCPS, a declaration of no further need for a property in Damascus, the Connect Montgomery Strategic Plan and legislation to repurpose a non-merit position in the Department of Technology and Enterprise Business Solutions; receive briefings from community education groups and independent schools

The Government Operation and Fiscal Policy (GO) Committee will meet on Thursday, Oct. 31 at 9:30 a.m. to review Office of Legislative Oversight (OLO) Report 2024-16, Montgomery County’s Public Election Fund, and Bill 20-24, Public Campaign Financing - Amendments.

The members of the GO Committee include Chair and Council Vice President Kate Stewart, Council President Andrew Friedson and Councilmember Sidney Katz.

The Education and Culture (EC) Committee will meet at 9:30 a.m. to receive briefings from community education groups and independent schools. In addition, the committee will review a resolution to approve a $367,500 supplemental appropriation for the Improving Adolescent Health and Well-Being Grant at Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) and a resolution to approve a $500,000 supplemental appropriation for a National Fish and Wildlife Foundation Grant at MCPS.

The members of the EC Committee include Chair Will Jawando and Councilmembers Gabe Albornoz and Kristin Mink.

The GO Committee will meet again at 1:30 p.m., to review a declaration of no further need for a property in Damascus, the Connect Montgomery Strategic Plan, and Bill 17-24, Administration - Department of Technology and Enterprise Business Solutions - Non-Merit Positions.

More detail on each agenda item is provided below.

Office of Legislative Oversight (OLO) Report 2024-16, Montgomery County’s Public Election Fund

Review: The GO Committee will review OLO Report 2024-26, Montgomery County’s Public Election Fund, which reviews the impacts and effectiveness of Montgomery County’s public campaign finance program, known as the the Public Election Fund. The fund was established in 2024 under parameters set out in state law. OLO Report 2024-26 includes an examination of public campaign finance programs in other jurisdictions and a summary of data about the Public Election Fund since its first use in 2018 elections.

Bill 20-24, Public Campaign Financing - Amendments

Review: The GO Committee will review Bill 20-24, Public Campaign Financing – Amendments. The legislation would increase the maximum amount of funds a certified candidate may retain to pay post-election expenses, require periodic adjustments to permissible contribution limits and retention amounts based upon the Consumer Price Index and make updates and technical corrections throughout the public campaign financing law.

The purpose of the County’s campaign finance law is to encourage greater voter participation in County elections, increase opportunities for more residents to run for office and reduce the influence of large contributions from businesses, political action groups and other large organizations.

The lead sponsors of Bill 20-24 are Councilmember Evan Glass, Council Vice President Stewart, and Councilmembers Natali Fani-González, Albornoz, Mink, Marilyn Balcombe and Laurie-Anne Sayles.

Community Education Groups

Briefing: The EC Committee will receive a briefing from community education group leaders about their top priorities and initiatives for the 2024-2025 school year. The committee and community groups will also discuss areas of concern and areas of growth observed in student and staff experiences at MCPS since the previous school year.

Student-centered community education groups expected to provide information at the briefing will include the Montgomery County Regional Student Government Association (MCR-SGA), the Montgomery County Council of PTAs (MCCPTA) and the Black and Brown Coalition for Educational Equity and Excellence. MCPS employee-centered community education groups will include the Montgomery County Education Association (MCEA), Service Employees International Union (SEIU) and Montgomery County Association of Administrators and Principals (MCAAP).

Independent Schools

Briefing: The EC Committee will receive a briefing from the Association of Independent Schools of Greater Washington (AISGW) about potential areas of support for independent schools in Montgomery County. Independent schools are independently financed, non-profit, private schools that are governed by a board of directors. AISGW is an advocacy group representing the collective interests of member schools in the capital region. In addition, representatives from the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD), the Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security (OEMHS) and the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) will provide information about possible mitigations for safety and security concerns with independent school leadership and Council.

Resolution to approve Supplemental Appropriation #25-24 to the FY25 Operating Budget Montgomery County Public Schools Improving Adolescent Health and Well-Being Grant, $367,500

Review: The EC Committee will review a resolution to approve a $367,500 supplemental appropriation for the Improving Adolescent Health and Well-Being Grant at MCPS. The grant will provide funding towards programming to foster healthy student behaviors. The supplemental appropriation is funded by a federal grant connected to the Improving Adolescent Health and Well-Being through School-Based Surveillance and the What Works in Schools Program Grant. Grant funding will support the elementary school health curriculum and secondary school health training programs through ongoing professional learning, data collection, the establishment of partnerships and outreach initiatives.

Resolution to approve Supplemental Appropriation #25-25 to the FY25 Operating Budget Montgomery County Public Schools National Fish and Wildlife Foundation Grant, $500,000

Review: The EC Committee will review a resolution to approve a $500,000 supplemental appropriation for a National Fish and Wildlife Foundation Grant at MCPS. The grant will fund the first REACH Hub outdoor classrooms at MCPS to create schoolyards that bolster local ecological systems and provide hands-on learning resources. The grant also will support MCPS in meeting their sustainability policies and watershed goals. The activities supported through this grant will include a six-month design period before the construction of the REACH Hubs. Student activities are anticipated to begin within a year of receipt of the grant. The grant period is from May 2024 to Nov. 2026. If needed, MCPS may seek an extension from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation.

Declaration of No Further Need - Long-Term Lease of a portion of 9701 Main Street, located in Damascus, Maryland, to Damascus Heritage Society Museum

Review: The GO Committee will review the proposed disposition of a portion of County property located at 9701 Main Street in Damascus to the Damascus Heritage Society Museum via a long-term lease. The site is currently the location of both the Damascus Library and Senior Center. The Damascus Heritage Society Museum consists of a prefabricated building owned by the Damascus Heritage Society, Inc. that is located on a portion of the subject property. The County and the museum desire to enter a long-term lease for a period of not more than 20 years. The museum has been in operation since 2009 under a license agreement with the County that was entered into in 2008 and is scheduled to expire in July 2026. The County has not charged for rent under the existing license agreement and no rent will be charged under the terms of the proposed 20-year lease.

Connect Montgomery Strategic Plan

Review: The GO Committee will review the Fiscal Year 2025 strategic plan for the Connect Montgomery Network (CoMo), which is funded largely from revenues received from cable operators for franchise fees, public, education and government (PEG) capital and PEG operating fees. The CoMo strategic plan designates the expenditures and expected outcomes from the use of this fund. The plan accounts for continuing declines in franchise fees received from cable operators as well as the findings of OLO Report 2023-12, Communications Funding in an Era of Diminishing Cable Revenues. The plan includes proposals to restructure and consolidate resources for PEG programming and community engagement projects. In addition, the plan outlines strategies for consolidation, programmatic improvements and cost reductions.

Bill 17-24, Administration - Department of Technology and Enterprise Business Solutions - Non-merit Positions

Review: The GO Committee will review Bill 17-24, Administration - Department of Technology and Enterprise Business Solutions - Non-merit Positions, which would repurpose the non-merit position of Chief Data Officer in the Department of Technology and Enterprise Business Solutions (TEBS) by abolishing it and establish the non-merit position of Chief Operating Officer (COO) in TEBS.

The bill is accompanied by a resolution to approve Executive Regulation 7-24, Position Description – Chief Operating Officer, Department of Technology and Enterprise Business Solutions. The regulation would establish a position description for the newly created non-merit COO position in TEBS.

The lead sponsor is the Council president, at the request of the County Executive.

The Committee meeting schedule may change from time to time. View the current Council and Committee agendas, Council staff reports and additional information on items scheduled for Council review on the Council website.

Council and committee meetings are streamed live on the Council’s web page via YouTube and on Facebook Live and can be watched on County Cable Montgomery on Xfinity/RCN 6 HD 996/1056, Fios 30, and on the CCM live stream.