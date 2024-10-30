Introducing Zane Carson Carruth’s Award-Winning Children’s Book Series: “The World’s First Tooth Fairy”

Carruth's beloved books, like The World's First Tooth Fairy.

Houston, Texas, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HOUSTON, TX, — The World's First Tooth Fairy series, by acclaimed children's novelist Zane Carson Carruth, is a hit with young readers. Carruth's tale follows pioneering tooth fairy Abella and her world of enchantment, friendships, and moral dilemmas. The books are available on Carruth's website and at Amazon, Target, Walmart, and Barnes & Noble.

Carruth's beloved books, like The World's First Tooth Fairy...Ever, The Adventures of Abella and Her Magic Wand, Abella Starts a Tooth Fairy School, and Abella Goes to the Rodeo are meant to inspire youngsters while teaching them. The kids adventure stories series takes readers on joyful adventures and discoveries with Abella and her companions. Follow Abella and her closest friend, Darcie, as they graduate from tooth fairy school, use a new magic wand, make new friends, and receive a rodeo-inspired makeover.

Zane Carson Carruth, a famous children's author, is known for her moral stories for kids and educational books. Besides writing, Carruth is a trained business etiquette and protocol professional, vice president of the Carruth Foundation, and member of several nonprofit boards. Her passion for inspiring and educating children through reading has earned her the Story Monsters Seal of Approval and the Purple Dragonfly Book Award. Carruth's literary and philanthropic work has earned her the ABC13 Woman of Distinction Award and Houston Business Journal Women Who Mean Business accolades.

In her stories, Carruth stresses friendship, responsibility, and kindness. Abella's universe shows readers that strength and compassion can overcome hurdles via relatable challenges and happy successes. Each book encourages kids to study morals, ethics, and social responsibility. Abella Starts a Tooth Fairy School encourages perseverance, while Abella Goes to the Rodeo teaches tradition and community values.

Carruth has had an impact beyond her children's books. Her involvement in the Houston Livestock Show, Rodeo, and the Houston SPCA shows her philanthropy and community service. Children from varied backgrounds can obtain Carruth's novels through local schools and libraries. Her unique, informative stories for young readers reflect the author's commitment to fostering literacy and goodwill in youngsters. She inspires reading and learning with each new “World's First Tooth Fairy” book. Visit www.worldsfirsttoothfairy.com or follow Abella on social media for more on Zane Carson Carruth and her best children’s books.

DISCLAIMER: This press release, distributed by Zane Carson Carruth, is for informational purposes only. It does not offer investment, legal, or fiscal advice, nor should it be relied upon for business decisions. The information herein is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed by Zane Carson Carruth or her partners. While efforts have been made to ensure accuracy, Zane Carson Carruth, her agents, and her partners are not liable for inaccuracies. Any actions based on this press release are at the reader's sole discretion.

About Zane Carson Carruth

Zane Carson Carruth, a children's literature legend, uses literature to educate. Carruth is interested in literature and philanthropy and has won the Parent and Teacher Choice Award. She hopes to inspire young readers with moral and instructive stories and a love of reading.

Info Email: info@worldsfirsttoothfairy.com / info@zanecarruth.com

Address: 5850 San Felipe St Houston, Texas 77056

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/zane-carruth-155bb86

Website: https://zanecarruth.com/

https://worldsfirsttoothfairy.com/

