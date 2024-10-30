Get Reconnected Psychotherapy Services Launches Monthly Mental Health Newsletter to Promote Awareness Across Ontario

Get Reconnected Psychotherapy Services is excited to announce the launch of its new monthly mental health newsletter.

Toronto, Ontario , Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Get Reconnected Psychotherapy Services is excited to announce the launch of its new monthly mental health newsletter, designed to engage, inform, and support individuals on their mental health journey.

This initiative aims to raise awareness on a variety of mental health topics, offering helpful insights and practical strategies for maintaining emotional well-being in today’s fast-paced world.



Created by Delia Petrescu, founder of Get Reconnected Psychotherapy Services, the newsletter is a part of the clinic’s mission to make mental health resources more accessible to the broader community. Each edition will feature articles exploring different aspects of mental health, including tips for managing stress, coping with anxiety and depression, improving self-care routines, and maintaining healthy relationships.

"We are passionate about creating a space where mental health is regularly discussed and normalized," says Delia Petrescu. "Our monthly newsletter is a way for us to extend our support to people beyond therapy sessions, offering them valuable insights to help them navigate everyday challenges."

Mental Health Insights Delivered Straight to Your Inbox

The Get Reconnected newsletter promises to deliver meaningful content that readers can trust. With no intention to spam, subscribers will receive carefully curated articles that align with current mental health trends, helpful resources, and tools for self-improvement—all written in an approachable, easy-to-understand format.

Petrescu adds, "We understand how overwhelming life can get, and sometimes a small reminder about taking care of your mental health can make a world of difference. We want this newsletter to be that gentle nudge for people to prioritize their well-being."

Looking Ahead

Get Reconnected is committed to providing relevant, actionable information to improve the mental health and lives of people across Ontario. As the clinic continues to expand its virtual services, the newsletter will serve as a bridge, connecting more people to mental health support from the comfort of their homes.

To subscribe to the Get Reconnected Psychotherapy Services newsletter or learn more about their mental health services, visit getreconnected.ca.

About Get Reconnected Psychotherapy Services

Founded by Delia Petrescu, Get Reconnected Psychotherapy Services is a virtual psychotherapy clinic offering a wide range of mental health services across Ontario. The clinic’s licensed therapists specialize in addressing anxiety, depression, burnout, relationship challenges, and more. The team is dedicated to making mental health care accessible and providing personalised support to individuals and couples throughout the province.

Media Contact:

Company: Get Reconnected Psychotherapy and Counselling

Founder: Delia Petrescu, Registered Psychotherapist

Website: https://getreconnected.ca/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/getreconnected.ca/

Telephone: +1 (905) 439-6734

Mail: info@getreconnected.ca



