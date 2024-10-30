Submit Release
NOTICE TO DISREGARD -- Teklium

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are advised by Teklium that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, "Microsoft and BlackRock Launch $100 Billion Fund for AI Infrastructure, AI City Presents Ambitious Plan" issued October 30, 2024, over GlobeNewswire.




