California claims victory against Huntington Beach’s NIMBY attempt to challenge state housing law

“I am pleased that yet another court has emphatically rejected Huntington Beach’s attempt to exempt itself from state housing laws,” said Attorney General Bonta. “While the City has been wasting the public’s time and money pursuing this meritless lawsuit, its neighboring communities — along with every Californian struggling to keep a roof over their heads or wondering where they’re going to sleep tonight — need Huntington Beach to step up and adopt a housing plan without further delay. My office will continue pursuing all remedies in the state case against the City, where the court has already determined the City violated the state’s Housing Element Law.”

Today, California secured a unanimous decision by a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit affirming the district court’s dismissal of the City of Huntington Beach’s federal lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of enforcing state housing laws.

In 2023, the Governor announced that California was suing the city, arguing that the city is in violation of the state Housing Element Law and seeking both penalties and injunctive relief.

A copy of the decision can be found here.