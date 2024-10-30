HDOT Awarded $59.2 Million by EPA Clean Ports Program

Main, News Posted on Oct 30, 2024 in Harbors News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) will receive $59.2 million from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Clean Ports Program to support the state’s ongoing climate adaptation and air quality planning efforts.

HDOT received an award of $2.5 million to complete an air emissions inventory baseline study for ocean going vessels, harbor craft and cargo handling equipment that operate in any of the state’s nine commercial ports. The study, which is 100% federally funded, will also include recommendations for emissions reduction targets and strategies to reach the targets. This baseline will serve as the benchmark against which HDOT will measure progress in future years.

HDOT received a second award of $56.7 million to purchase hydrogen-fueled tractors for use in the Sand Island Container Terminal. The grant will also fund the construction of a hydrogen fueling facility in Honolulu Harbor. HDOT looks forward to working with its maritime partners on this project.

“We are grateful for the support of the Biden Administration, the EPA and our congressional delegation for these awards, which will greatly enhance the state’s commitment to reduce emissions and enable us to continue to adapt our commercial harbor facilities for future impacts of climate change,” said Hawai‘i Director of Transportation Ed Sniffen. “These projects, especially the hydrogen vehicles, are the needed catalyst for transformational change across cargo operations in Honolulu Harbor.”

The HDOT is among 55 applicants from 27 states that will share nearly $33 billion in Clean Ports Program grants funded by the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act.

