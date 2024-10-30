INVESTOR DEADLINE APPROACHING: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of United Parcel Service (UPS)

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In UPS To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you suffered losses exceeding $100,000 in UPS between January 30, 2024 to July 22, 2024 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

[You may also click here for additional information]

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against United Parcel Service, Inc. (“UPS” or the “Company”) (NYSE: UPS) and reminds investors of the December 9, 2024 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See www.faruqilaw.com.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by providing investors with material information concerning UPS’ expected revenue and adjusted operating margin for the fiscal year 2024. Defendants’ statements included, among other things, confidence in the Company’s volume growth, price discipline, cost execution, and its overall ability to handle volume variabilities. Defendants provided these overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of UPS’ growth; notably, that it was not truly equipped to handle a surge in volume in lower-profit services without seeing a significant decline in their operating margins. Such statements absent these material facts caused Plaintiff and other shareholders to purchase UPS’ securities at artificially inflated prices.

The truth emerged on July 23, 2024 when UPS announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2024, provided lower-than-expected guidance for the third quarter, and reduced its margin guidance for the full fiscal year 2024. The Company attributed its results and lowered guidance on the shift in “U.S. volume mix both in terms of product and customer segmentation . . . toward value products.”

Investors and analysts reacted immediately to UPS’ revelation. The price of UPS’ common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $145.18 per share on July 22, 2024, UPS’ stock price fell to $127.68 per share on July 23, 2024, a decline of $17.50 per share, or about 12.05% in the span of just a single day.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding UPS’s conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the United Parcel Service (UPS) class action, go to www.faruqilaw.com/UPS or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, on X, or on Facebook.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2c031ae5-97df-4e30-b670-4f1c9f067716

James (Josh) Wilson Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP James (Josh) Wilson Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.