Silicon Motion Announces Results for the Period Ended September 30, 2024

Business Highlights

  • Third quarter of 2024 sales increased 1% Q/Q and increased 23% Y/Y
    • SSD controller sales: 3Q of 2024 were flat Q/Q and increased 20% to 25% Y/Y
    • eMMC+UFS controller sales: 3Q of 2024 increased 0% to 5% Q/Q and increased 40% to 45% Y/Y
    • SSD solutions sales: 3Q of 2024 increased 5% to 10% Q/Q and increased 5% to 10% Y/Y

Financial Highlights

  3Q 2024 GAAP 3Q 2024 Non-GAAP
• Net sales $212.4 million (+1% Q/Q, +23% Y/Y) $212.4 million (+1% Q/Q, +23% Y/Y)
• Gross margin 46.7% 46.8%
• Operating margin 11.5% 16.1%
• Earnings per diluted ADS $0.62 $0.92


TAIPEI, Taiwan and MILPITAS, Calif., Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NasdaqGS: SIMO) (“Silicon Motion,” the “Company” or “we”) today announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. For the third quarter of 2024, net sales (GAAP) increased sequentially to $212.4 million from $210.7 million in the second quarter of 2024. Net income (GAAP) decreased to $20.8 million, or $0.62 per diluted American Depositary Share of the Company (“ADS”) (GAAP), from net income (GAAP) of $30.8 million, or $0.91 per diluted ADS (GAAP), in the second quarter of 2024.

For the third quarter of 2024, net income (non-GAAP) decreased to $31.0 million, or $0.92 per diluted ADS (non-GAAP), from net income (non-GAAP) of $32.5 million, or $0.96 per diluted ADS (non-GAAP), in the second quarter of 2024.

All financial numbers are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted.

Third Quarter of 2024 Review
“We continued to execute well in the third quarter of 2024, delivering revenue above the mid-point of our guided range and further expanding our gross margins,” said Wallace Kou, President and CEO of Silicon Motion. “Our eMMC and UFS controller revenue grew modestly, and our SSD controller revenue remained strong given continued growth in the OEM channel. We continue to outperform the market through new wins we secured this quarter with both NAND makers and module makers that we expect will ramp-up in 2025. We expect this trend to continue as we expand our product portfolio and deliver world-class controllers to the market.”

Key Financial Results

(in millions, except percentages and per ADS amounts)
 GAAP Non-GAAP
3Q 2024
 		  2Q 2024
 		  3Q 2023
 		  3Q 2024
 		  2Q 2024
 		  3Q 2023
 		 
Revenue $212.4   $210.7   $172.3   $212.4   $210.7   $172.3  
Gross profit   $99.3     $96.8     $73.1     $99.3     $96.8     $73.3  
Percent of revenue   46.7%     45.9%     42.4%     46.8%     46.0%     42.5%  
Operating expenses $74.8   $66.0   $58.1   $65.1   $62.1   $49.5  
Operating income   $24.5     $30.7     $15.0     $34.2     $34.7     $23.8  
Percent of revenue   11.5%     14.6%     8.7%     16.1%     16.5%     13.8%  
Earnings per diluted ADS $0.62   $0.91   $0.32   $0.92   $0.96   $0.63  


Other Financial Information

(in millions) 3Q 2024
 		  2Q 2024
 		  3Q 2023
 		 
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments—end of period $368.6   $343.6   $350.3  
Routine capital expenditures $7.4   $6.3   $6.3  
Dividend payments $16.8   $16.8     --  


During the third quarter of 2024, we had $12.4 million of capital expenditures, including $7.4 million for the routine purchase of testing equipment, software, design tools and other items, and $5.0 million for building construction in Hsinchu.

Business Outlook
“Looking ahead, we expect to experience gains from greater outsourcing by our NAND flash maker partners, which should continue to deliver revenue and profitability growth for the company,” said Wallace Kou, President and CEO of Silicon Motion. “In the current quarter, we are introducing two key new controllers, including our first AI/enterprise server MonTitan controller and our first PCIe Gen 5.0 client SSD controller, placing Silicon Motion in an exceptionally strong position entering calendar 2025. While the seasonal holiday demand is expected to be more muted than in past years, we are confident that our highly differentiated controller solutions for PCs, smartphones and now enterprise-class storage controllers will further strengthen our market leadership position and will build on our foundation for strong, sustainable long-term growth." 

For the fourth quarter of 2024, management expects:

($ in millions) GAAP Non-GAAP Adjustment Non-GAAP
Revenue $191 to $202
-10% to -5% Q/Q
-6% to 0% Y/Y		 -- $191 to $202
-10% to -5% Q/Q
-6% to 0% Y/Y
Gross margin 46.3% to 47.4% Approximately $0.3* 46.5 % to 47.5%
Operating margin 8.0% to 9.9% Approximately $13.4 to $14.4** 15.6% to 16.6%

* Projected gross margin (non-GAAP) excludes $0.3 million of stock-based compensation.
** Projected operating margin (non-GAAP) excludes $13.4 million to $14.4 million of stock-based compensation and dispute related expenses.

Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company’s unaudited selected financial results calculated in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), the Company discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures that exclude stock-based compensation and other items, including gross profit (non-GAAP), gross margin (non-GAAP), operating expenses (non-GAAP), operating profit (non-GAAP), operating margin (non-GAAP), non-operating income (expense) (non-GAAP), net income (non-GAAP), and earnings per diluted ADS (non-GAAP). These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with or an alternative to GAAP and may be different from similarly-titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies. We believe that these non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all the amounts associated with the Company’s results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and that these measures should only be used to evaluate the Company’s results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable GAAP measure. We compensate for the limitations of our non-GAAP financial measures by relying upon GAAP results to gain a complete picture of our performance.

Our non-GAAP financial measures are provided to enhance the user’s overall understanding of our current financial performance and our prospects for the future. Specifically, we believe the non-GAAP results provide useful information to both management and investors as these non-GAAP results exclude certain expenses, gains and losses that we believe are not indicative of our core operating results and because they are consistent with the financial models and estimates published by many analysts who follow the Company. We use non-GAAP measures to evaluate the operating performance of our business, for comparison with our forecasts, and for benchmarking our performance externally against our competitors. Also, when evaluating potential acquisitions, we exclude the items described below from our consideration of the target’s performance and valuation. Since we find these measures to be useful, we believe that our investors benefit from seeing the results from management’s perspective in addition to seeing our GAAP results. We believe that these non-GAAP measures, when read in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financials, provide useful information to investors by offering:

  • the ability to make more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of the Company’s on-going operating results;
  • the ability to better identify trends in the Company’s underlying business and perform related trend analysis;
  • a better understanding of how management plans and measures the Company’s underlying business; and
  • an easier way to compare the Company’s operating results against analyst financial models and operating results of our competitors that supplement their GAAP results with non-GAAP financial measures.

The following are explanations of each of the adjustments that we incorporate into our non-GAAP measures, as well as the reasons for excluding each of these individual items in our reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures:

Stock-based compensation expense consists of non-cash charges related to the fair value of restricted stock units awarded to employees. The Company believes that the exclusion of these non-cash charges provides for more accurate comparisons of our operating results to our peer companies due to the varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types. In addition, the Company believes it is useful to investors to understand the specific impact of share-based compensation on its operating results.

Restructuring charges relate to the restructuring of our underperforming product lines, principally the write-down of NAND flash, embedded DRAM and SSD inventory valuation and severance payments. 

M&A transaction expenses consist of legal, financial advisory and other fees related to the transaction.

Dispute related expenses consist of legal, consultant, other fees and resolution related to the dispute.

Foreign exchange loss (gain) consists of translation gains and/or losses of non-US$ denominated current assets and current liabilities, as well as certain other balance sheet items which result from the appreciation or depreciation of non-US$ currencies against the US$. We do not use financial instruments to manage the impact on our operations from changes in foreign exchange rates, and because our operations are subject to fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, we therefore exclude foreign exchange gains and losses when presenting non-GAAP financial measures.

Unrealized holding loss (gain) on investments relates to the net change in fair value of long-term investments.

 
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation
Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands, except percentages and per ADS data, unaudited)
         
    For Three Months Ended   For the Nine Months Ended
    Sep. 30,   Jun. 30,   Sep. 30,   Sep. 30,   Sep. 30,
    2023   2024   2024   2023   2024
    ($)   ($)   ($)   ($)   ($)
Net Sales   172,333     210,670     212,412     436,763     612,392  
Cost of sales   99,193     113,893     113,142     254,897     331,227  
Gross profit   73,140     96,777     99,270     181,866     281,165  
Operating expenses                    
Research & development   41,740     50,788     58,486     117,926     163,666  
Sales & marketing   6,862     6,777     7,009     20,715     20,090  
General & administrative   8,939     7,215     9,315     20,323     23,003  
Loss from settlement of litigation   591     1,250     -     591     1,250  
Operating income   15,008     30,747     24,460     22,311     73,156  
Non-operating income (expense)                    
Interest income, net   3,480     4,175     3,518     8,026     10,760  
Foreign exchange gain (loss), net   569     245     (488 )   2,030     345  
Unrealized holding gain(loss) on investments   (2,828 )   1,855     (602 )   8,053     (355 )
Subtotal   1,221     6,275     2,428     18,109     10,750  
Income before income tax   16,229     37,022     26,888     40,420     83,906  
Income tax expense   5,642     6,201     6,045     8,639     16,226  
Net income   10,587     30,821     20,843     31,781     67,680  
                     
Earnings per basic ADS   0.32     0.92     0.62     0.95     2.01  
Earnings per diluted ADS   0.32     0.91     0.62     0.95     2.01  
                     
Margin Analysis:                    
Gross margin   42.4 %   45.9 %   46.7 %   41.6 %   45.9 %
Operating margin   8.7 %   14.6 %   11.5 %   5.1 %   11.9 %
Net margin   6.1 %   14.6 %   9.8 %   7.3 %   11.1 %
                     
Additional Data:                    
Weighted avg. ADS equivalents   33,413     33,684     33,687     33,332     33,627  
Diluted ADS equivalents   33,471     33,697     33,700     33,431     33,691  
                               


 
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Results
(in thousands, except percentages and per ADS data, unaudited)
         
    For Three Months Ended   For the Nine Months Ended
    Sep. 30,   Jun. 30,   Sep. 30,   Sep. 30,   Sep. 30,
    2023
   2024
   2024
   2023
   2024
    ($)   ($)   ($)   ($)   ($)
Gross profit (GAAP)   73,140     96,777     99,270     181,866     281,165  
Gross margin (GAAP)   42.4 %   45.9 %   46.7 %   41.6 %   45.9 %
Stock-based compensation (A)   94     14     63     300     149  
Restructuring charges   88     46     -     3,347     46  
Gross profit (non-GAAP)   73,322     96,837     99,333     185,513     281,360  
Gross margin (non-GAAP)   42.5 %   46.0 %   46.8 %   42.5 %   45.9 %
                     
Operating expenses (GAAP)   58,132     66,030     74,810     159,555     208,009  
Stock-based compensation (A)   (3,751 )   (371 )   (3,595 )   (11,460 )   (7,059 )
M&A transaction expenses   (708 )   -     -     (2,893 )   -  
Dispute related expenses   (3,495 )   (3,527 )   (6,076 )   (3,495 )   (11,135 )
Restructuring charges   (661 )   -     -     (4,581 )   -  
Operating expenses (non-GAAP)   49,517     62,132     65,139     137,126     189,815  
                     
Operating profit (GAAP)   15,008     30,747     24,460     22,311     73,156  
Operating margin (GAAP)   8.7 %   14.6 %   11.5 %   5.1 %   11.9 %
Total adjustments to operating profit   8,797     3,958     9,734     26,076     18,389  
Operating profit (non-GAAP)   23,805     34,705     34,194     48,387     91,545  
Operating margin (non-GAAP)   13.8 %   16.5 %   16.1 %   11.1 %   14.9 %
                     
Non-operating income (expense) (GAAP)   1,221     6,275     2,428     18,109     10,750  
Foreign exchange loss (gain), net   (569 )   (245 )   488     (2,030 )   (345 )
Unrealized holding loss (gain) on investments   2,828     (1,855 )   602     (8,053 )   355  
                     
Non-operating income (expense) (non-GAAP)   3,480     4,175     3,518     8,026     10,760  
                     
Net income (GAAP)   10,587     30,821     20,843     31,781     67,680  
Total pre-tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments   11,056     1,858     10,824     15,993     18,399  
Income tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments   (584 )   (218 )   (649 )   (2,968 )   (1,014 )
Net income (non-GAAP)   21,059     32,461     31,018     44,806     85,065  
                     
Earnings per diluted ADS (GAAP)   $0.32     $0.91     $0.62     $0.95     $2.01  
Earnings per diluted ADS (non-GAAP)   $0.63     $0.96     $0.92     $1.33     $2.52  
                     
Shares used in computing earnings per diluted ADS (GAAP)   33,471     33,697     33,700     33,431     33,691  
Non-GAAP adjustments   128     18     109     136     52  
Shares used in computing earnings per diluted ADS (non-GAAP)   33,599     33,715     33,809     33,567     33,743  
                     
(A) Excludes stock-based compensation as follows:                    
Cost of sales   94     14     63     300     149  
Research & development   2,422     94     2,377     7,605     4,614  
Sales & marketing   521     173     455     1,496     975  
General & administrative   808     104     763     2,359     1,470  
                               


 
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation
Consolidated Balance Sheet
(In thousands, unaudited)
                   
    Sep. 30,
 		  Jun. 30,
 		  Sep. 30,
    2023
 		  2024
 		  2024
    ($)
 		  ($)
 		  ($)
Cash and cash equivalents   295,385     289,175     313,924  
Accounts receivable (net)   193,389     191,692     202,726  
Inventories   199,003     240,811     214,574  
Refundable deposits – current   49,445     51,036     51,102  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   16,896     31,460     38,246  
Total current assets   754,118     804,174     820,572  
Long-term investments   17,023     17,301     16,878  
Property and equipment (net)   162,107     179,550     181,983  
Other assets   33,672     29,121     29,304  
Total assets   966,920     1,030,146     1,048,737  
                   
Accounts payable   26,975     36,411     30,888  
Income tax payable   26,279     14,103     14,444  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities   77,502     134,947     131,143  
Total current liabilities   130,756     185,461     176,475  
Other liabilities   62,112     60,182     62,673  
Total liabilities   192,868     245,643     239,148  
Shareholders’ equity   774,052     784,503     809,589  
Total liabilities & shareholders’ equity   966,920     1,030,146     1,048,737  
                   


 
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands, unaudited)
         
    For Three Months Ended   For the Nine Months Ended
    Sep. 30,   Jun. 30,   Sep. 30,   Sep. 30,   Sep. 30,
    2023   2024   2024   2023   2024
    ($)   ($)   ($)   ($)   ($)
Net income   10,587     30,821     20,843     31,781     67,680  
Depreciation & amortization   8,043     5,802     6,664     19,032     18,075  
Stock-based compensation   3,845     385     3,658     11,760     7,208  
Investment losses (gain) & disposals   3,135     (1,855 )   602     (7,556 )   355  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities   39,302     (13,660 )   22,280     52,910     (9,967 )
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities   64,912     21,493     54,047     107,927     83,351  
                     
Purchase of property & equipment   (17,052 )   (10,427 )   (12,436 )   (40,687 )   (33,612 )
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities   (17,052 )   (10,427 )   (12,436 )   (40,687 )   (33,612 )
                     
Dividend payments   -     (16,820 )   (16,812 )   (15 )   (50,441 )
Net cash used in financing activities   -     (16,820 )   (16,812 )   (15 )   (50,441 )
                     
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents & restricted cash   47,860     (5,754 )   24,799     67,225     (702 )
Effect of foreign exchange changes   (2,528 )   86     186     (3,977 )   308  
Cash, cash equivalents & restricted cash—beginning of period   304,971     349,279     343,611     287,055     368,990  
Cash, cash equivalents & restricted cash—end of period   350,303     343,611     368,596     350,303     368,596  
                               

Shareholder Litigation
On August 31, 2023, a Silicon Motion ADS holder (the “Plaintiff”) filed a putative class action complaint in the United States District Court for the Southern District of California, captioned Water Island Event-Driven Fund v. MaxLinear, Inc., No. 23-cv-01607 (S.D. Cal.), asserting claims against MaxLinear and two of its officers (the “MaxLinear Defendants”) for alleged violations of (i) Section 10(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder and (ii) Section 20(a) of the Exchange Act, in connection with alleged false and misleading statements made by the MaxLinear Defendants between June 6, 2023 and July 26, 2023 concerning MaxLinear’s intent to consummate the merger agreement it had entered into with Silicon Motion. On August 28, 2024, the Court dismissed the complaint against the MaxLinear Defendants without prejudice for lack of standing.  On September 18, 2024, the Plaintiff filed an amended complaint against the MaxLinear Defendants, and also added Silicon Motion and two of its officers (the “Silicon Motion Defendants”), asserting substantially similar claims under the Exchange Act. The complaint seeks compensatory damages, including interest, costs and expenses, and such other equitable or injunctive relief that the court deems appropriate. Motions to dismiss the amended complaint are expected to be fully briefed by February 2025.  The Silicon Motion Defendants believe that the claims asserted against them are without merit and intend to defend themselves vigorously.

About Silicon Motion:
We are the global leader in supplying NAND flash controllers for solid state storage devices.  We supply more SSD controllers than any other company in the world for servers, PCs and other client devices and are the leading merchant supplier of eMMC and UFS embedded storage controllers used in smartphones, IoT devices and other applications.  We also supply customized high-performance hyperscale data center and specialized industrial and automotive SSD solutions.  Our customers include most of the NAND flash vendors, storage device module makers and leading OEMs.  For further information on Silicon Motion, visit us at www.siliconmotion.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Although such statements are based on our own information and information from other sources we believe to be reliable, you should not place undue reliance on them. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual market trends or our actual results of operations, financial condition or business prospects may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to the unpredictable volume and timing of customer orders, which are not fixed by contract but vary on a purchase order basis; the loss of one or more key customers or the significant reduction, postponement, rescheduling or cancellation of orders from one or more customers; general economic conditions or conditions in the semiconductor or consumer electronics markets; the impact of inflation on our business and customer’s businesses and any effect this has on economic activity in the markets in which we operate; the functionalities and performance of our information technology (“IT”) systems, which are subject to cybersecurity threats and which support our critical operational activities, and any breaches of our IT systems or those of our customers, suppliers, partners and providers of third-party licensed technology; the effects on our business and our customer’s business taking into account the ongoing U.S.-China tariffs and trade disputes; the uncertainties associated with any future global or regional pandemic; the continuing tensions between Taiwan and China including enhanced military activities; decreases in the overall average selling prices of our products; changes in the relative sales mix of our products; changes in our cost of finished goods; supply chain disruptions that have affected us and our industry as well as other industries on a global basis; the payment, or non-payment, of cash dividends in the future at the discretion of our board of directors and any announced planned increases in such dividends; changes in our cost of finished goods; the availability, pricing, and timeliness of delivery of other components and raw materials used in the products we sell given the current raw material supply shortages being experienced in our industry; our customers’ sales outlook, purchasing patterns, and inventory adjustments based on consumer demands and general economic conditions; any potential impairment charges that may be incurred related to businesses previously acquired or divested in the future; our ability to successfully develop, introduce, and sell new or enhanced products in a timely manner; and the timing of new product announcements or introductions by us or by our competitors. For additional discussion of these risks and uncertainties and other factors, please see the documents we file from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 30, 2024. Other than as required under the securities laws, we do not intend, and do not undertake any obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this press release.

