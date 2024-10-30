Silicon Motion Announces Results for the Period Ended September 30, 2024

Business Highlights

Third quarter of 2024 sales increased 1% Q/Q and increased 23% Y/Y SSD controller sales: 3Q of 2024 were flat Q/Q and increased 20% to 25% Y/Y eMMC+UFS controller sales: 3Q of 2024 increased 0% to 5% Q/Q and increased 40% to 45% Y/Y SSD solutions sales: 3Q of 2024 increased 5% to 10% Q/Q and increased 5% to 10% Y/Y



Financial Highlights

3Q 2024 GAAP 3Q 2024 Non-GAAP • Net sales $212.4 million (+1% Q/Q, +23% Y/Y) $212.4 million (+1% Q/Q, +23% Y/Y) • Gross margin 46.7% 46.8% • Operating margin 11.5% 16.1% • Earnings per diluted ADS $0.62 $0.92





TAIPEI, Taiwan and MILPITAS, Calif., Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NasdaqGS: SIMO) (“Silicon Motion,” the “Company” or “we”) today announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. For the third quarter of 2024, net sales (GAAP) increased sequentially to $212.4 million from $210.7 million in the second quarter of 2024. Net income (GAAP) decreased to $20.8 million, or $0.62 per diluted American Depositary Share of the Company (“ADS”) (GAAP), from net income (GAAP) of $30.8 million, or $0.91 per diluted ADS (GAAP), in the second quarter of 2024.

For the third quarter of 2024, net income (non-GAAP) decreased to $31.0 million, or $0.92 per diluted ADS (non-GAAP), from net income (non-GAAP) of $32.5 million, or $0.96 per diluted ADS (non-GAAP), in the second quarter of 2024.

All financial numbers are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted.

Third Quarter of 2024 Review

“We continued to execute well in the third quarter of 2024, delivering revenue above the mid-point of our guided range and further expanding our gross margins,” said Wallace Kou, President and CEO of Silicon Motion. “Our eMMC and UFS controller revenue grew modestly, and our SSD controller revenue remained strong given continued growth in the OEM channel. We continue to outperform the market through new wins we secured this quarter with both NAND makers and module makers that we expect will ramp-up in 2025. We expect this trend to continue as we expand our product portfolio and deliver world-class controllers to the market.”

Key Financial Results

(in millions, except percentages and per ADS amounts)

GAAP Non-GAAP 3Q 2024

2Q 2024

3Q 2023

3Q 2024

2Q 2024

3Q 2023

Revenue $212.4 $210.7 $172.3 $212.4 $210.7 $172.3 Gross profit $99.3 $96.8 $73.1 $99.3 $96.8 $73.3 Percent of revenue 46.7% 45.9% 42.4% 46.8% 46.0% 42.5% Operating expenses $74.8 $66.0 $58.1 $65.1 $62.1 $49.5 Operating income $24.5 $30.7 $15.0 $34.2 $34.7 $23.8 Percent of revenue 11.5% 14.6% 8.7% 16.1% 16.5% 13.8% Earnings per diluted ADS $0.62 $0.91 $0.32 $0.92 $0.96 $0.63



Other Financial Information

(in millions) 3Q 2024

2Q 2024

3Q 2023

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments—end of period $368.6 $343.6 $350.3 Routine capital expenditures $7.4 $6.3 $6.3 Dividend payments $16.8 $16.8 --



During the third quarter of 2024, we had $12.4 million of capital expenditures, including $7.4 million for the routine purchase of testing equipment, software, design tools and other items, and $5.0 million for building construction in Hsinchu.

Business Outlook

“Looking ahead, we expect to experience gains from greater outsourcing by our NAND flash maker partners, which should continue to deliver revenue and profitability growth for the company,” said Wallace Kou, President and CEO of Silicon Motion. “In the current quarter, we are introducing two key new controllers, including our first AI/enterprise server MonTitan controller and our first PCIe Gen 5.0 client SSD controller, placing Silicon Motion in an exceptionally strong position entering calendar 2025. While the seasonal holiday demand is expected to be more muted than in past years, we are confident that our highly differentiated controller solutions for PCs, smartphones and now enterprise-class storage controllers will further strengthen our market leadership position and will build on our foundation for strong, sustainable long-term growth."

For the fourth quarter of 2024, management expects:

($ in millions) GAAP Non-GAAP Adjustment Non-GAAP Revenue $191 to $202

-10% to -5% Q/Q

-6% to 0% Y/Y -- $191 to $202

-10% to -5% Q/Q

-6% to 0% Y/Y Gross margin 46.3% to 47.4% Approximately $0.3* 46.5 % to 47.5% Operating margin 8.0% to 9.9% Approximately $13.4 to $14.4** 15.6% to 16.6%

* Projected gross margin (non-GAAP) excludes $0.3 million of stock-based compensation.

** Projected operating margin (non-GAAP) excludes $13.4 million to $14.4 million of stock-based compensation and dispute related expenses.

Conference Call & Webcast:

The Company’s management team will conduct a conference call at 8:00 am Eastern Time on October 31, 2024.

Conference Call Details

Participants must register in advance to join the conference call using the link provided below. Conference access information (including dial-in information and a unique access PIN) will be provided in the email received upon registration.

Participant Online Registration:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI3e5d77077ee94ca9b9fd61325f52a0e9

A webcast of the call will be available on the Company's website at www.siliconmotion.com.

Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company’s unaudited selected financial results calculated in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), the Company discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures that exclude stock-based compensation and other items, including gross profit (non-GAAP), gross margin (non-GAAP), operating expenses (non-GAAP), operating profit (non-GAAP), operating margin (non-GAAP), non-operating income (expense) (non-GAAP), net income (non-GAAP), and earnings per diluted ADS (non-GAAP). These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with or an alternative to GAAP and may be different from similarly-titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies. We believe that these non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all the amounts associated with the Company’s results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and that these measures should only be used to evaluate the Company’s results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable GAAP measure. We compensate for the limitations of our non-GAAP financial measures by relying upon GAAP results to gain a complete picture of our performance.

Our non-GAAP financial measures are provided to enhance the user’s overall understanding of our current financial performance and our prospects for the future. Specifically, we believe the non-GAAP results provide useful information to both management and investors as these non-GAAP results exclude certain expenses, gains and losses that we believe are not indicative of our core operating results and because they are consistent with the financial models and estimates published by many analysts who follow the Company. We use non-GAAP measures to evaluate the operating performance of our business, for comparison with our forecasts, and for benchmarking our performance externally against our competitors. Also, when evaluating potential acquisitions, we exclude the items described below from our consideration of the target’s performance and valuation. Since we find these measures to be useful, we believe that our investors benefit from seeing the results from management’s perspective in addition to seeing our GAAP results. We believe that these non-GAAP measures, when read in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financials, provide useful information to investors by offering:

the ability to make more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of the Company’s on-going operating results;

the ability to better identify trends in the Company’s underlying business and perform related trend analysis;

a better understanding of how management plans and measures the Company’s underlying business; and

an easier way to compare the Company’s operating results against analyst financial models and operating results of our competitors that supplement their GAAP results with non-GAAP financial measures.

The following are explanations of each of the adjustments that we incorporate into our non-GAAP measures, as well as the reasons for excluding each of these individual items in our reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures:

Stock-based compensation expense consists of non-cash charges related to the fair value of restricted stock units awarded to employees. The Company believes that the exclusion of these non-cash charges provides for more accurate comparisons of our operating results to our peer companies due to the varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types. In addition, the Company believes it is useful to investors to understand the specific impact of share-based compensation on its operating results.

Restructuring charges relate to the restructuring of our underperforming product lines, principally the write-down of NAND flash, embedded DRAM and SSD inventory valuation and severance payments.

M&A transaction expenses consist of legal, financial advisory and other fees related to the transaction.

Dispute related expenses consist of legal, consultant, other fees and resolution related to the dispute.

Foreign exchange loss (gain) consists of translation gains and/or losses of non-US$ denominated current assets and current liabilities, as well as certain other balance sheet items which result from the appreciation or depreciation of non-US$ currencies against the US$. We do not use financial instruments to manage the impact on our operations from changes in foreign exchange rates, and because our operations are subject to fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, we therefore exclude foreign exchange gains and losses when presenting non-GAAP financial measures.

Unrealized holding loss (gain) on investments relates to the net change in fair value of long-term investments.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Income

(in thousands, except percentages and per ADS data, unaudited) For Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Sep. 30, Sep. 30, Sep. 30, 2023 2024 2024 2023 2024 ($) ($) ($) ($) ($) Net Sales 172,333 210,670 212,412 436,763 612,392 Cost of sales 99,193 113,893 113,142 254,897 331,227 Gross profit 73,140 96,777 99,270 181,866 281,165 Operating expenses Research & development 41,740 50,788 58,486 117,926 163,666 Sales & marketing 6,862 6,777 7,009 20,715 20,090 General & administrative 8,939 7,215 9,315 20,323 23,003 Loss from settlement of litigation 591 1,250 - 591 1,250 Operating income 15,008 30,747 24,460 22,311 73,156 Non-operating income (expense) Interest income, net 3,480 4,175 3,518 8,026 10,760 Foreign exchange gain (loss), net 569 245 (488 ) 2,030 345 Unrealized holding gain(loss) on investments (2,828 ) 1,855 (602 ) 8,053 (355 ) Subtotal 1,221 6,275 2,428 18,109 10,750 Income before income tax 16,229 37,022 26,888 40,420 83,906 Income tax expense 5,642 6,201 6,045 8,639 16,226 Net income 10,587 30,821 20,843 31,781 67,680 Earnings per basic ADS 0.32 0.92 0.62 0.95 2.01 Earnings per diluted ADS 0.32 0.91 0.62 0.95 2.01 Margin Analysis: Gross margin 42.4 % 45.9 % 46.7 % 41.6 % 45.9 % Operating margin 8.7 % 14.6 % 11.5 % 5.1 % 11.9 % Net margin 6.1 % 14.6 % 9.8 % 7.3 % 11.1 % Additional Data: Weighted avg. ADS equivalents 33,413 33,684 33,687 33,332 33,627 Diluted ADS equivalents 33,471 33,697 33,700 33,431 33,691





Silicon Motion Technology Corporation

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Results

(in thousands, except percentages and per ADS data, unaudited) For Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Sep. 30, Sep. 30, Sep. 30, 2023

2024

2024

2023

2024

($) ($) ($) ($) ($) Gross profit (GAAP) 73,140 96,777 99,270 181,866 281,165 Gross margin (GAAP) 42.4 % 45.9 % 46.7 % 41.6 % 45.9 % Stock-based compensation (A) 94 14 63 300 149 Restructuring charges 88 46 - 3,347 46 Gross profit (non-GAAP) 73,322 96,837 99,333 185,513 281,360 Gross margin (non-GAAP) 42.5 % 46.0 % 46.8 % 42.5 % 45.9 % Operating expenses (GAAP) 58,132 66,030 74,810 159,555 208,009 Stock-based compensation (A) (3,751 ) (371 ) (3,595 ) (11,460 ) (7,059 ) M&A transaction expenses (708 ) - - (2,893 ) - Dispute related expenses (3,495 ) (3,527 ) (6,076 ) (3,495 ) (11,135 ) Restructuring charges (661 ) - - (4,581 ) - Operating expenses (non-GAAP) 49,517 62,132 65,139 137,126 189,815 Operating profit (GAAP) 15,008 30,747 24,460 22,311 73,156 Operating margin (GAAP) 8.7 % 14.6 % 11.5 % 5.1 % 11.9 % Total adjustments to operating profit 8,797 3,958 9,734 26,076 18,389 Operating profit (non-GAAP) 23,805 34,705 34,194 48,387 91,545 Operating margin (non-GAAP) 13.8 % 16.5 % 16.1 % 11.1 % 14.9 % Non-operating income (expense) (GAAP) 1,221 6,275 2,428 18,109 10,750 Foreign exchange loss (gain), net (569 ) (245 ) 488 (2,030 ) (345 ) Unrealized holding loss (gain) on investments 2,828 (1,855 ) 602 (8,053 ) 355 Non-operating income (expense) (non-GAAP) 3,480 4,175 3,518 8,026 10,760 Net income (GAAP) 10,587 30,821 20,843 31,781 67,680 Total pre-tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments 11,056 1,858 10,824 15,993 18,399 Income tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments (584 ) (218 ) (649 ) (2,968 ) (1,014 ) Net income (non-GAAP) 21,059 32,461 31,018 44,806 85,065 Earnings per diluted ADS (GAAP) $0.32 $0.91 $0.62 $0.95 $2.01 Earnings per diluted ADS (non-GAAP) $0.63 $0.96 $0.92 $1.33 $2.52 Shares used in computing earnings per diluted ADS (GAAP) 33,471 33,697 33,700 33,431 33,691 Non-GAAP adjustments 128 18 109 136 52 Shares used in computing earnings per diluted ADS (non-GAAP) 33,599 33,715 33,809 33,567 33,743 (A) Excludes stock-based compensation as follows: Cost of sales 94 14 63 300 149 Research & development 2,422 94 2,377 7,605 4,614 Sales & marketing 521 173 455 1,496 975 General & administrative 808 104 763 2,359 1,470





Silicon Motion Technology Corporation

Consolidated Balance Sheet

(In thousands, unaudited) Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Sep. 30,

2023

2024

2024

($)

($)

($)

Cash and cash equivalents 295,385 289,175 313,924 Accounts receivable (net) 193,389 191,692 202,726 Inventories 199,003 240,811 214,574 Refundable deposits – current 49,445 51,036 51,102 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 16,896 31,460 38,246 Total current assets 754,118 804,174 820,572 Long-term investments 17,023 17,301 16,878 Property and equipment (net) 162,107 179,550 181,983 Other assets 33,672 29,121 29,304 Total assets 966,920 1,030,146 1,048,737 Accounts payable 26,975 36,411 30,888 Income tax payable 26,279 14,103 14,444 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 77,502 134,947 131,143 Total current liabilities 130,756 185,461 176,475 Other liabilities 62,112 60,182 62,673 Total liabilities 192,868 245,643 239,148 Shareholders’ equity 774,052 784,503 809,589 Total liabilities & shareholders’ equity 966,920 1,030,146 1,048,737





Silicon Motion Technology Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands, unaudited) For Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Sep. 30, Sep. 30, Sep. 30, 2023 2024 2024 2023 2024 ($) ($) ($) ($) ($) Net income 10,587 30,821 20,843 31,781 67,680 Depreciation & amortization 8,043 5,802 6,664 19,032 18,075 Stock-based compensation 3,845 385 3,658 11,760 7,208 Investment losses (gain) & disposals 3,135 (1,855 ) 602 (7,556 ) 355 Changes in operating assets and liabilities 39,302 (13,660 ) 22,280 52,910 (9,967 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 64,912 21,493 54,047 107,927 83,351 Purchase of property & equipment (17,052 ) (10,427 ) (12,436 ) (40,687 ) (33,612 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (17,052 ) (10,427 ) (12,436 ) (40,687 ) (33,612 ) Dividend payments - (16,820 ) (16,812 ) (15 ) (50,441 ) Net cash used in financing activities - (16,820 ) (16,812 ) (15 ) (50,441 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents & restricted cash 47,860 (5,754 ) 24,799 67,225 (702 ) Effect of foreign exchange changes (2,528 ) 86 186 (3,977 ) 308 Cash, cash equivalents & restricted cash—beginning of period 304,971 349,279 343,611 287,055 368,990 Cash, cash equivalents & restricted cash—end of period 350,303 343,611 368,596 350,303 368,596

Shareholder Litigation

On August 31, 2023, a Silicon Motion ADS holder (the “Plaintiff”) filed a putative class action complaint in the United States District Court for the Southern District of California, captioned Water Island Event-Driven Fund v. MaxLinear, Inc., No. 23-cv-01607 (S.D. Cal.), asserting claims against MaxLinear and two of its officers (the “MaxLinear Defendants”) for alleged violations of (i) Section 10(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder and (ii) Section 20(a) of the Exchange Act, in connection with alleged false and misleading statements made by the MaxLinear Defendants between June 6, 2023 and July 26, 2023 concerning MaxLinear’s intent to consummate the merger agreement it had entered into with Silicon Motion. On August 28, 2024, the Court dismissed the complaint against the MaxLinear Defendants without prejudice for lack of standing. On September 18, 2024, the Plaintiff filed an amended complaint against the MaxLinear Defendants, and also added Silicon Motion and two of its officers (the “Silicon Motion Defendants”), asserting substantially similar claims under the Exchange Act. The complaint seeks compensatory damages, including interest, costs and expenses, and such other equitable or injunctive relief that the court deems appropriate. Motions to dismiss the amended complaint are expected to be fully briefed by February 2025. The Silicon Motion Defendants believe that the claims asserted against them are without merit and intend to defend themselves vigorously.

About Silicon Motion:

We are the global leader in supplying NAND flash controllers for solid state storage devices. We supply more SSD controllers than any other company in the world for servers, PCs and other client devices and are the leading merchant supplier of eMMC and UFS embedded storage controllers used in smartphones, IoT devices and other applications. We also supply customized high-performance hyperscale data center and specialized industrial and automotive SSD solutions. Our customers include most of the NAND flash vendors, storage device module makers and leading OEMs. For further information on Silicon Motion, visit us at www.siliconmotion.com .

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Although such statements are based on our own information and information from other sources we believe to be reliable, you should not place undue reliance on them. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual market trends or our actual results of operations, financial condition or business prospects may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to the unpredictable volume and timing of customer orders, which are not fixed by contract but vary on a purchase order basis; the loss of one or more key customers or the significant reduction, postponement, rescheduling or cancellation of orders from one or more customers; general economic conditions or conditions in the semiconductor or consumer electronics markets; the impact of inflation on our business and customer’s businesses and any effect this has on economic activity in the markets in which we operate; the functionalities and performance of our information technology (“IT”) systems, which are subject to cybersecurity threats and which support our critical operational activities, and any breaches of our IT systems or those of our customers, suppliers, partners and providers of third-party licensed technology; the effects on our business and our customer’s business taking into account the ongoing U.S.-China tariffs and trade disputes; the uncertainties associated with any future global or regional pandemic; the continuing tensions between Taiwan and China including enhanced military activities; decreases in the overall average selling prices of our products; changes in the relative sales mix of our products; changes in our cost of finished goods; supply chain disruptions that have affected us and our industry as well as other industries on a global basis; the payment, or non-payment, of cash dividends in the future at the discretion of our board of directors and any announced planned increases in such dividends; changes in our cost of finished goods; the availability, pricing, and timeliness of delivery of other components and raw materials used in the products we sell given the current raw material supply shortages being experienced in our industry; our customers’ sales outlook, purchasing patterns, and inventory adjustments based on consumer demands and general economic conditions; any potential impairment charges that may be incurred related to businesses previously acquired or divested in the future; our ability to successfully develop, introduce, and sell new or enhanced products in a timely manner; and the timing of new product announcements or introductions by us or by our competitors. For additional discussion of these risks and uncertainties and other factors, please see the documents we file from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 30, 2024. Other than as required under the securities laws, we do not intend, and do not undertake any obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this press release.

