Logistics

When: Friday, November 15, 2024

What: Hybrid meeting for potential applicants to the CHIPS AI/AE for Rapid, Industry-informed Sustainable Semiconductor Materials and Processes (CARISSMA) Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO)

Where: In-person at HCHB and virtually. In-person location: Herbert C. Hoover Building 1401 Constitution Ave. NW, Washington, DC 20230

Purpose

The Proposers Day is intended to familiarize potential applicants with the objectives and structure of the recently released CHIPS AI/AE for Rapid, Industry-informed Sustainable Semiconductor Materials and Processes (CARISSMA) Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO). It will bring potential applicants together in a collaborative atmosphere to network and support partnerships among the community. This will be a hybrid event, composed of a morning plenary session and afternoon networking sessions. In-person attendance is highly encouraged.

Who should attend?

On October 30, 2024, CHIPS R&D released a NOFO to invest up to $100 million for activities that will use cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to support the long-term viability of next-generation semiconductor manufacturing. CHIPS R&D expects to solicit proposals from teams of universities and other research entities with significant experience in artificial intelligence-powered autonomous experimentation (AI/AE); semiconductor industry partners; emerging research institutions; and civil society organizations focused on environmental sustainability or human health and safety.

CHIPS R&D expects a broad range of stakeholders will need to be engaged to address this NOFO, including research universities (including emerging research institutions), for-profit and non-profit organizations, community colleges, career and technical education schools, Federal laboratories, and State, local, and Tribal governments.

Agenda

The agenda will be posted soon.

Next Steps

Registration will open soon. Sign up for the CHIPS for America newsletter at chips.gov to receive updates when additional details are confirmed. We hope to see you in person, or virtually, in November.