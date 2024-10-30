Media Contact: Hannah Robinson, hannah.robinson [at] chip.gov

Today, the Biden-Harris Administration announced a Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) for activities that will use cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) and autonomous experimentation (AE) technologies to support the long-term viability of next-generation semiconductor manufacturing. The CHIPS AI/AE for Rapid, Industry-informed Sustainable Semiconductor Materials and Processes (CARISSMA) funding opportunity will be critical in meeting the industry’s technology, economic, and sustainability goals.

The semiconductor industry is deeply committed to advancing and deploying environmentally sustainable solutions across the full lifecycle of microelectronic components and systems. Through industry-informed, university-based collaborations, this investment will seek to demonstrate that new sustainable semiconductor materials and processes that meet industry needs, can be designed and adopted for industry testing within five years. The investment will also expand the number of universities, researchers, and graduates participating in the U.S. semiconductor R&D ecosystem while helping increase the sustainability of semiconductor manufacturing.

To accomplish this, CHIPS for America anticipates that the total Federal funds available under CARISSMA will be up to approximately $100 million with individual awards ranging from approximately $20 million to $40 million. Expected participants include teams of universities and other research entities with significant experience in artificial intelligence-powered autonomous experimentation (AI/AE); semiconductor industry partners; emerging research institutions; and civil society organizations focused on environmental sustainability or human health and safety.

"The key to protecting the United States’ long-term competitiveness hinges on our technological leadership,” said U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. “Because of the Biden-Harris Administration’s CHIPS and Science Act, we are harnessing new cutting-edge technologies like AI/AE and creating a pipeline from lab to fab to out-run and out-innovate the rest of the world. This research opportunity will bring industry the tools they need within five years and spur innovation in sustainability for years to come.”

“As President Biden and Vice President Harris say, America must win the competition for the 21st century. Efforts like this one are how we get it done,” said Assistant to the President for Science and Technology and Director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy Arati Prabhakar. “Thanks to President Biden’s CHIPS and Science Act, we’ll use AI to accelerate the extremely complex research needed to develop sustainable materials for the extremely complex semiconductors of the next generation. This will help manufacturers continue to succeed and thrive here at home.”

AI/AE combines automated synthesis and characterization tools with an AI “planner” to determine the next round of an experimental campaign, vastly accelerating the design of new materials and the acquisition of materials data. This technology has emerged as a game-changing approach to research with wide-ranging applications. In enabling federated research across multiple locations, AI/AE can create opportunities for collaborations across established research universities, emerging research institutions, industry, and national laboratories.

Given the countless applications of AI/AE, it is essential that the United States have enough graduates with expertise in applying this technology to the benefit of the semiconductor industry. Boosting capacity at emerging research institutes will greatly increase the number of undergraduate and graduates participating in semiconductor related R&D. To help support build a strong and ready workforce, applicants to this funding opportunity must show how their projects will develop and expand the number of domestic researchers skilled in AI/AE methods relevant to the semiconductor industry materials and processes.

“AI/AE facilitates virtual collaboration to solve difficult research problems, thereby lowering barriers to participation by emerging research institutions,” said Under Secretary of Commerce for Standards and Technology and National Institute of Standards and Technology Director Laurie E. Locascio. “This ultimately strengthens our ability to engage a diverse workforce to solve the semiconductor industry’s greatest challenges.”

On November 8, 2024, CHIPS for America will host a webinar to provide general information regarding this NOFO, offer general guidance on preparing applications, and answer questions. You can register here.

On November 15, 2024, the CHIPS Research and Development Office will host a one-day hybrid meeting for potential applicants to this funding opportunity. Registration will open soon. Check the event page for updates.

For more information about CHIPS for America, visit CHIPS.gov.