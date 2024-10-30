Aledade Saved Medicare more than $800 Million in 2023

Latest Medicare Shared Savings Program results prove that value-based primary care improves patient care and lowers costs nationwide; Aledade partners lead the way

Bethesda, MD, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aledade, Inc., the nation’s largest network of independent primary care, announced that its accountable care organizations (ACOs) delivered a record $801 million in savings for the Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP), more than any other accountable care partner in the entire United States. Aledade partners earned more shared savings and above average quality scores than non-Aledade entities, with 93% of Aledade partners earning shared savings, compared to under 70% among non-Aledade MSSP participants.

Based on Performance Year 2023 results for MSSP recently released by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), Aledade ACOs returned more than $262 million to taxpayers and earned nearly $538 million in shared savings payments, all while improving the quality of care. Aledade ACOs earned shared savings of $549 per Medicare beneficiary – double the average earned savings for non-Aledade ACOs of $275 per Medicare beneficiary.

“The latest results of the Medicare Shared Savings Program definitively show that incentivizing care coordination and primary care works,” said Farzad Mostashari, M.D, co-founder and CEO of Aledade. “Year over year, the data continues to point toward the success in giving primary care accountability for the total cost of care and the quality of care – doing so proves to be good for patients, good for practices and good for society.”

Aledade partners provided care to approximately 8% of all patients in MSSP and achieved 16% of total savings. Aledade’s partners, which include primary care practices and community health centers across rural, suburban and urban communities nationwide, earned approximately $278 million in shared savings, an average of more than $205,000 per organization. Aledade’s network includes six out of the 10 largest ACOs with the most federally qualified health center sites, proving this model of care works across various geographies and patient populations.

More preventive care

Aledade’s 2023 results included an 83% quality score, reflecting the direct result of clinicians providing more proactive and preventive primary care which led to fewer costly and invasive care interventions. These include:

More Annual Wellness Visits (AWVs) – In 2023 alone, Aledade partners delivered 50% more AWVs than the Medicare-wide average, which resulted in more than 685,000 wellness visits between seniors and their primary care clinicians. These visits increased preventive care and helped patients stay healthy and out of the hospital.

– In 2023 alone, Aledade partners delivered 50% more AWVs than the Medicare-wide average, which resulted in more than 685,000 wellness visits between seniors and their primary care clinicians. These visits increased preventive care and helped patients stay healthy and out of the hospital. Hospitalizations and Emergency Department Visits Avoided: Aledade partners avoided nearly 64,000 hospitalizations and emergency department visits in 2023.

Aledade partners are delivering better care in communities nationwide and demonstrate that all types of primary care entities can succeed in value-based care. Aledade’s model continues to create a better experience for patients while reducing costs across the entire U.S. health care system, with several ACOs ranking No. 1 across patient satisfaction metrics. This includes:

The East Coast - Aledade’s Tri-State ACO ranked No. 1 nationwide in how patients ranked their shared decision-making experiences.

Aledade’s Tri-State ACO ranked in how patients ranked their shared decision-making experiences. Louisiana - The Aledade Louisiana ACO, which started in 2016, ranked No. 1 nationwide in how patients rated their provider, with 96% of surveyed patients rating this ACO’s providers as a nine or 10. In addition, the Aledade Louisiana ACO generated a savings rate of 16.7% and featured an overall quality score of 91%.

- The Aledade Louisiana ACO, which started in 2016, ranked in how patients rated their provider, with 96% of surveyed patients rating this ACO’s providers as a nine or 10. In addition, the Aledade Louisiana ACO generated a savings rate of 16.7% and featured an overall quality score of 91%. Mississippi - Aledade’s community health center ACO in Mississippi ranked No. 1 nationwide in asking their patients how much their prescription medications cost.

In MSSP Performance Year 2023, Aledade partnered with more than 1,350 primary care organizations in 44 ACOs to deliver care to nearly 1 million Medicare beneficiaries.

About Aledade

Aledade, a public benefit corporation, is the largest network of independent primary care in the country, helping independent practices, health centers and clinics deliver better care to their patients and thrive in value-based care. Through its proven, scalable model, which includes cutting-edge data analytics, user-friendly guided workflows, health care policy expertise, strong payer relationships and integrated care solutions, Aledade empowers physicians to succeed financially by keeping people healthy. Together with more than 1,900 practices, federally-qualified health centers and community health centers in 45 states and the District of Columbia, Aledade shares in the risk and reward across more than 200 value-based contracts representing more than 2.5 million patient lives under management. To learn more, visit www.aledade.com or follow on X (Twitter), Facebook or LinkedIn.

