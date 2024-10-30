Oneday MBA Review: The Entrepreneurship MBA Program Hits 500 Active Students

Oneday's MBA program has reached over 500 active students, emphasizing practical, hands-on learning through mentorship from successful entrepreneurs. This 18-month course fosters community and diversity, equipping founders with real-world skills essential for modern business challenges and positioning Oneday as a leader in entrepreneurial education.

Photo courtesy of Oneday

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Its founders established Oneday on the principle that traditional business education is out of sync with the demands of the modern entrepreneurial world. The 18-month MBA program allows students to immerse themselves in the real-world experience of building their businesses from scratch.

The program pairs each founder with a mentor. This mentor is a successful entrepreneur who has navigated the same industry or business model. They provide step-by-step instructions on launching and scaling the founders' ideas.

Since its inception, Oneday has achieved 500+ active students, highlighting the program’s effectiveness in building new generations of business leaders.

Practical Business: Education Over Theory

The program's success stems from its practical, hands-on procedure. "We don't believe in conventional business teaching methods," says Ranbir Arora, CEO of Oneday. "Our students aren't just learning; they're creating, building, and solving real-world problems from day one."

Oneday's program embraces a variety of business models and innovation strategies. This approach mirrors the universality of entrepreneurship. This inclusivity makes certain that founders from different countries and cultural backgrounds find the program equally beneficial. They learn from global best practices while also bringing their unique perspectives to the table.

This MBA method is proving effective. Oneday leads this growth, attracting a diverse community of founders—51% female and 57% minority ethnic—reflecting the company’s inclusive and progressive values.

The Oneday Method of Mentorship

Aside from its model, another core of Oneday's program is its mentorship. Mentors actively participate in the founders' journey, not merely advising but building the businesses with their mentees, just as they would if they were co-founders—without taking equity.

"The mentor-mentee relationship at Oneday is unique," explains Arora. "More than just guidance, it's about partnership. We work closely with our founders, helping them navigate the challenges and triumphs of building a business."

A robust community supports this outlook. The program groups founders into 'squads.' This structure creates a collaborative environment where they can share ideas, support each other, and grow together. This sense of community is a cornerstone of Oneday's philosophy, fostering a network of like-minded individuals on the same entrepreneurial journey.

What the Industry Says: Oneday MBA reviews

A year and a half after the program's launch, Oneday has achieved 500+ active students, which makes the company one of the world's top 20 most prominent business schools by the number of active students. Oneday MBA reviews are overwhelmingly positive, with participants praising the program for its impactful curriculum and real-world application.

Maria Lomas, founder of Santa Lomas, a jewelry brand now making $20,000 in monthly revenue shares, “I wouldn’t be where I am now without Oneday. I’ve gone from one sale a month to at least one a day”.

Another founder, Neil Smith, recently raised $2.5 million to build a mental health app he launched with the help of his mentor. He shares his experience, “The process at Oneday is solid, particularly the practical tools. The practical steps that take you through were the bits I needed.”

Jamie Woolnough, co-founder of Meaningful Planet, an eco-impact mobile network that takes everyday consumer spending and puts it back into the environment, also shares that three months after launching with Oneday, the company is already close to breaking even and will soon be ready to raise investment.

Jamie says, “The main thing for me was to be with other people on the same journey. We're all learning from each other. I've got people in my cohort who are good at marketing and sales. I like to think that I'm good at design, so they come to me and ask me about design.”

In addition to numerous positive founder experiences, the Oneday MBA reviews highlight significant financial achievements. In 2023, the company secured $10.2 million in funding, illustrating investor confidence in its model.

The European Credit Transfer and Accumulation System (ECTS), Europe's most extensive accreditation system, recognized the fully accredited MBA. This accreditation guarantees a high standard of education, enhancing the credibility and value of the founders' efforts.

An industry expert highlights the impact of this process, "Oneday is setting a new standard for business education. Its model is not only innovative but also highly effective. It's a game-changer in the EduTech sector."

Beyond Boundaries: Oneday's Plans for Entrepreneurial Excellence

Given all these positive Oneday MBA reviews, Arora emphasizes that their vision extends beyond traditional boundaries of education. "Our goal is to hone new entrepreneurs equipped with the necessary skills and experiences for success within the swiftly evolving business world," he mentions. "We believe that our hands-on attitude, combined with our mentorship model, is the future of business education."

Oneday’s dedication to diversity, innovation, and hands-on learning is heralding a new age of entrepreneurial success. This dedication positions it as a true EduTech pioneer.

Prioritizing practical experience over theoretical knowledge cultivates a supportive community and maintains high educational standards. It is not just keeping pace with the evolving EduTech terrain but leading the way to make a lasting impact in business education and beyond.

About Oneday

Oneday is an educational technology company that offers an 18-month MBA program focused on practical entrepreneurship. The program pairs aspiring entrepreneurs with successful mentors, allowing students to build real businesses while earning an accredited degree. The MBA emphasizes providing a hands-on, mentor-driven approach to learning.

The company's mission is to connect theoretical knowledge and practical application in entrepreneurship education, preparing students for the challenges of the modern business world.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6a37cb44-c99d-4267-9600-ebb11788084b

Contact Details: Contact Person's Name: Taras Polik Position: COO Company Name: Oneday Company website: https://www.oneday.org/ Contact Email Address: taras@oneday.org

Oneday MBA Review: The Entrepreneurship MBA Program Hits 500 Active Students Photo courtesy of Oneday

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.