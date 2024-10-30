NVIDIA Sets Conference Call for Third-Quarter Financial Results

CFO Commentary to Be Provided in Writing Ahead of Call

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA will host a conference call on Wednesday, November 20, at 2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET) to discuss its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025, which ended October 27, 2024.

The call will be webcast live (in listen-only mode) on investor.nvidia.com . The company’s prepared remarks will be followed by a question-and-answer session, which will be limited to questions from financial analysts and institutional investors.

Ahead of the call, NVIDIA will provide written commentary on its third-quarter results from its chief financial officer, Colette Kress. This material will be posted to investor.nvidia.com immediately after the company’s results are publicly announced at approximately 1:20 p.m. PT.

The webcast will be recorded and available for replay until the company’s conference call to discuss financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025.

