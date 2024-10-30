Submit Release
SEACOR Marine Announces Third Quarter 2024 Results

HOUSTON, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SMHI) (the “Company” or “SEACOR Marine”), a leading provider of marine and support transportation services to offshore energy facilities worldwide, today announced results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

SEACOR Marine’s consolidated operating revenues for the third quarter of 2024 were $68.9 million, operating loss was $6.5 million, and direct vessel profit (“DVP”)(1) was $16.0 million. This compares to consolidated operating revenues of $76.9 million, operating income of $9.8 million, and DVP of $36.8 million in the third quarter of 2023, and consolidated operating revenues of $69.9 million, operating loss of $3.9 million, and DVP of $20.3 million in the second quarter of 2024.

Notable third quarter items include:

  • 10.4% decrease in revenues from the third quarter of 2023 and a 1.4% decrease from the second quarter of 2024.
  • Average day rates of $18,879, a 4.6% increase from the third quarter of 2023, and a 1.4% decrease from the second quarter of 2024.
  • 67% utilization, a decrease from 73% in the third quarter of 2023 and a decrease from 69% in the second quarter of 2024.
  • DVP margin of 23.2%, a decrease from 47.8% in the third quarter of 2023 and a decrease from 29.1% in the second quarter of 2024, due in part to $8.3 million of drydocking and major repairs during the quarter compared to $2.0 million in the third quarter of 2023 and $8.5 million in the second quarter of 2024, all of which are expensed as incurred.

For the third quarter of 2024, net loss was $16.3 million ($0.59 loss per basic and diluted share). This compares to a net loss for the third quarter of 2023 of $0.9 million ($0.03 loss per basic and diluted share). Sequentially, the third quarter 2024 results compare to a net loss of $12.5 million ($0.45 earnings per basic and diluted share) in the second quarter of 2024.

Chief Executive Officer John Gellert commented:

“The third quarter results reflect overall lower utilization driven by our heavy 2024 maintenance schedule and softer than expected demand during the quarter, particularly in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and the North Sea markets. While we made progress in remarketing and repositioning our available tonnage, these efforts reduced the utilization of these vessels during the quarter. Our utilization figures were also affected by continuing work on drydockings and major repairs, some of which experienced additional delays as a result of ongoing shipyard and vendor capacity issues. We continue to see challenges as shipyards and other vendors expand their support teams, expertise and production capacity to respond to demand growth. In addition to lower utilization, these results also reflect higher operating expenses, driven mostly by 9.9% higher crewing costs and 30.0% higher maintenance costs relative to the year to date third quarter of 2023, both of which we attribute primarily to increased industry demand and vendor capacity constraints. Nevertheless, our average day rates held steady and we continued to add charters that will contribute improvements to our utilization, with contracted revenue backlog, including options, in excess of $360.0 million.

In the near term, one of our premium liftboats located in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico will return to work in early November after being in the shipyard for maintenance since April. We are also seeing a stronger volume of inquiries for decommissioning work for our liftboats in the 2025-2026 timeframe, which is coming from both the U.S. Gulf of Mexico as well as international markets. We own one of the youngest and most fuel efficient and versatile fleets of offshore vessels in the world. Although demand for our services remains highly correlated to the underlying commodity prices, which have been very volatile during 2024, we are well positioned to capture attractive opportunities servicing offshore energy.”
___________________

(1)   Direct vessel profit (defined as operating revenues less operating costs and expenses, “DVP”) is the Company’s measure of segment profitability. DVP is a critical financial measure used by the Company to analyze and compare the operating performance of its regions, without regard to financing decisions (depreciation and interest expense for owned vessels vs. lease expense for lease vessels). DVP is also useful when comparing the Company’s global fleet performance against those of our competitors who may have differing fleet financing structures. DVP has material limitations as an analytical tool in that it does not reflect all of the costs associated with the ownership and operation of our fleet, and it should not be considered in isolation or used as a substitute for our results as reported under GAAP. See page 4 for reconciliation of DVP to GAAP Operating Income (Loss), its most comparable GAAP measure.


SEACOR Marine provides global marine and support transportation services to offshore energy facilities worldwide. SEACOR Marine operates and manages a diverse fleet of offshore support vessels that deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including offshore wind farms; assist offshore operations for production and storage facilities; provide construction, well work-over, offshore wind farm installation and decommissioning support; carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection and repair; and handle anchors and mooring equipment for offshore rigs and platforms. Additionally, SEACOR Marine’s vessels provide emergency response services and accommodations for technicians and specialists.

Certain statements discussed in this release as well as in other reports, materials and oral statements that the Company releases from time to time to the public constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Generally, words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “believe,” “plan,” “target,” “forecast” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements concern management’s expectations, strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated economic performance and financial condition and other similar matters. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected by the management of the Company. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events or results may differ significantly from these statements. Actual events or results are subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control and are described in the Company’s filings with the SEC. It should be understood that it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors. Given these risk factors, investors and analysts should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are made. The Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to provide any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which the forward-looking statement is based, except as required by law. It is advisable, however, to consult any further disclosures the Company makes on related subjects in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K (if any). These statements constitute the Company’s cautionary statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Please visit SEACOR Marine’s website at www.seacormarine.com for additional information.
For all other requests, contact InvestorRelations@seacormarine.com

SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
(in thousands, except share data)

 		 
    Three Months Ended September 30,     Nine months ended September 30,  
    2024     2023     2024     2023  
Operating Revenues   $ 68,916     $ 76,900     $ 201,553     $ 206,428  
Costs and Expenses:                        
Operating     52,907       40,142       150,526       116,381  
Administrative and general     11,019       12,300       33,825       37,636  
Lease expense     364       651       1,331       2,069  
Depreciation and amortization     12,928       13,462       38,749       40,799  
      77,218       66,555       224,431       196,885  
Gains (Losses) on Asset Dispositions and Impairments, Net     1,821       (512 )     1,857       3,352  
Operating (Loss) Income     (6,481 )     9,833       (21,021 )     12,895  
Other Income (Expense):                        
Interest income     358       340       1,396       1,222  
Interest expense     (10,127 )     (9,536 )     (30,626 )     (27,060 )
Loss on debt extinguishment           (2,004 )           (2,004 )
Derivative gains (losses), net     67             (372 )      
Foreign currency (losses) gains, net     (1,717 )     571       (2,357 )     (857 )
Other, net     29             (66 )      
      (11,390 )     (10,629 )     (32,025 )     (28,699 )
Loss Before Income Tax (Benefit) Expense and Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies     (17,871 )     (796 )     (53,046 )     (15,804 )
Income Tax (Benefit) Expense     (513 )     2,360       (270 )     2,421  
Loss Before Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies     (17,358 )     (3,156 )     (52,776 )     (18,225 )
Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies     1,012       2,273       878       3,182  
Net Loss   $ (16,346 )   $ (883 )   $ (51,898 )   $ (15,043 )
                         
Net Loss Per Share:                        
Basic   $ (0.59 )   $ (0.03 )   $ (1.88 )   $ (0.56 )
Diluted   $ (0.59 )   $ (0.03 )   $ (1.88 )   $ (0.56 )
Weighted Average Common Stock and Warrants Outstanding:                        
Basic     27,772,733       27,181,754       27,615,699       27,048,656  
Diluted     27,772,733       27,181,754       27,615,699       27,048,656  


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
 (in thousands, except statistics and per share data)
          Three Months Ended
    Sep. 30,
2024		     Jun. 30,
2024		     Mar. 31,
2024		     Dec. 31,
2023		     Sep. 30,
2023		    
Time Charter Statistics:                                
Average Rates Per Day   $ 18,879     $ 19,141     $ 19,042     $ 18,031     $ 18,046    
Fleet Utilization     67 %     69 %     62 %     71 %     73 %  
Fleet Available Days(2)     5,026       4,994       5,005       5,170       5,182    
Operating Revenues:                                
Time charter   $ 63,313     $ 65,649     $ 59,263     $ 66,498     $ 68,668    
Bareboat charter     372       364       364       368       368    
Other marine services     5,231       3,854       3,143       6,217       7,864    
      68,916       69,867       62,770       73,083       76,900    
Costs and Expenses:                                
Operating:                                
Personnel     21,940       21,566       21,670       22,080       19,943    
Repairs and maintenance     9,945       10,244       9,763       7,604       7,418    
Drydocking     6,068       6,210       6,706       2,561       1,768    
Insurance and loss reserves     2,584       3,099       1,738       2,944       1,833    
Fuel, lubes and supplies     6,574       3,966       4,523       3,683       5,047    
Other     5,796       4,435       3,699       4,397       4,133    
      52,907       49,520       48,099       43,269       40,142    
Direct Vessel Profit(1)     16,009       20,347       14,671       29,814       36,758    
Other Costs and Expenses:                                
Lease expense     364       486       481       679       651    
Administrative and general     11,019       10,889       11,917       11,547       12,300    
Depreciation and amortization     12,928       12,939       12,882       13,022       13,462    
      24,311       24,314       25,280       25,248       26,413    
Gains (Losses) on Asset Dispositions and Impairments, Net     1,821       37       (1 )     18,057       (512 )  
Operating (Loss) Income     (6,481 )     (3,930 )     (10,610 )     22,623       9,833    
Other Income (Expense):                                
Interest income     358       445       593       222       340    
Interest expense     (10,127 )     (10,190 )     (10,309 )     (10,444 )     (9,536 )  
Derivative gains (losses), net     67       104       (543 )     608          
Loss on debt extinguishment                             (2,004 )  
Foreign currency (losses) gains, net     (1,717 )     (560 )     (80 )     (1,276 )     571    
Other, net     29             (95 )              
      (11,390 )     (10,201 )     (10,434 )     (10,890 )     (10,629 )  
(Loss) Income Before Income Tax (Benefit) Expense and Equity in Earnings (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies     (17,871 )     (14,131 )     (21,044 )     11,733       (796 )  
Income Tax (Benefit) Expense     (513 )     (682 )     925       6,378       2,360    
(Loss) Income Before Equity in Earnings (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies     (17,358 )     (13,449 )     (21,969 )     5,355       (3,156 )  
Equity in Earnings (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies     1,012       966       (1,100 )     374       2,273    
Net (Loss) Income   $ (16,346 )   $ (12,483 )   $ (23,069 )   $ 5,729     $ (883 )  
                                 
Net (Loss) Earnings Per Share:                                
Basic   $ (0.59 )   $ (0.45 )   $ (0.84 )   $ 0.21     $ (0.03 )  
Diluted   $ (0.59 )   $ (0.45 )   $ (0.84 )   $ 0.20     $ (0.03 )  
Weighted Average Common Stock and Warrants Outstanding:                                
Basic     27,773       27,729       27,344       27,182       27,182    
Diluted     27,773       27,729       27,344       28,401       27,182    
Common Shares and Warrants Outstanding at Period End     28,950       28,941       28,906       28,489       28,481    

 ____________________
(1) See full description of footnote above.
(2) Includes available days for a bareboat charter for one PSV, which has been excluded from days worked and average day rates.


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY SEGMENT
(in thousands, except statistics)
    Three Months Ended
    Sep. 30, 2024     Jun. 30, 2024     Mar. 31, 2024     Dec. 31, 2023     Sep. 30, 2023    
United States, primarily Gulf of Mexico                                
Time Charter Statistics:                                
Average rates per day worked   $ 17,188     $ 22,356     $ 28,156     $ 22,584     $ 23,663    
Fleet utilization     42 %     37 %     27 %     50 %     57 %  
Fleet available days     920       921       927       1,152       1,196    
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings     116       179       137       61       151    
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status(2)     175       127       182       254       206    
Operating Revenues:                                
Time charter   $ 6,593     $ 7,697     $ 6,957     $ 12,929     $ 16,236    
Other marine services     1,188       480       1,026       5,346       5,478    
      7,781       8,177       7,983       18,275       21,714    
Direct Costs and Expenses:                                
Operating:                                
Personnel     6,297       6,284       5,781       6,906       6,712    
Repairs and maintenance     1,655       1,879       1,404       819       1,560    
Drydocking     2,615       2,570       1,968       303       462    
Insurance and loss reserves     799       943       396       1,297       332    
Fuel, lubes and supplies     964       866       667       1,032       958    
Other     225       226       (171 )     475       375    
      12,555       12,768       10,045       10,832       10,399    
Direct Vessel (Loss) Profit(1)   $ (4,774 )   $ (4,591 )   $ (2,062 )   $ 7,443     $ 11,315    
Other Costs and Expenses:                                
Lease expense   $ 140     $ 141     $ 138     $ 141     $ 116    
Depreciation and amortization     3,194       3,194       2,750       3,479       3,810    
                                 
Africa and Europe                                
Time Charter Statistics:                                
Average rates per day worked   $ 18,875     $ 18,580     $ 15,197     $ 15,233     $ 15,388    
Fleet utilization     77 %     74 %     76 %     82 %     84 %  
Fleet available days     1,990       1,969       1,775       1,748       1,748    
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings     203       203       238       124       111    
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status     58       91       91       92       54    
Operating Revenues:                                
Time charter   $ 28,809     $ 27,047     $ 20,555     $ 21,791     $ 22,528    
Other marine services     3,048       1,028       169       189       1,943    
      31,857       28,075       20,724       21,980       24,471    
Direct Costs and Expenses:                                
Operating:                                
Personnel     6,083       4,969       5,181       6,007       5,089    
Repairs and maintenance     3,455       3,161       3,209       2,807       2,214    
Drydocking     681       1,226       2,032       1,298       320    
Insurance and loss reserves     599       819       334       416       573    
Fuel, lubes and supplies     2,514       1,170       1,287       623       2,573    
Other     3,975       2,801       2,199       2,267       2,448    
      17,307       14,146       14,242       13,418       13,217    
Direct Vessel Profit(1)   $ 14,550     $ 13,929     $ 6,482     $ 8,562     $ 11,254    
Other Costs and Expenses:                                
Lease expense   $ 75     $ 172     $ 178     $ 289     $ 372    
Depreciation and amortization     4,540       4,565       3,915       3,747       3,821    

  ____________________
(1) See full description of footnote above.
(2) Includes one liftboat and one FSV cold-stacked in this region as of September 30, 2024.


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
 UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY SEGMENT (continued)
(in thousands, except statistics)

 		 
    Three Months Ended  
    Sep. 30, 2024     Jun. 30, 2024     Mar. 31, 2024     Dec. 31, 2023     Sep. 30, 2023  
Middle East and Asia                              
Time Charter Statistics:                              
Average rates per day worked   $ 17,825     $ 17,083     $ 16,934     $ 17,590     $ 16,313  
Fleet utilization     71 %     82 %     71 %     69 %     67 %
Fleet available days     1,288       1,296       1,365       1,461       1,472  
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings     229       168       224       360       297  
Operating Revenues:                              
Time charter   $ 16,411     $ 18,073     $ 16,477     $ 17,729     $ 16,087  
Other marine services     375       619       350       539       267  
      16,786       18,692       16,827       18,268       16,354  
Direct Costs and Expenses:                              
Operating:                              
Personnel     5,769       6,930       5,963       5,522       5,157  
Repairs and maintenance     3,318       3,443       2,712       2,590       2,623  
Drydocking     832       707       1,483       624       1,056  
Insurance and loss reserves     927       798       618       1,022       711  
Fuel, lubes and supplies     1,043       1,103       1,198       1,242       743  
Other     1,131       989       1,000       1,133       943  
      13,020       13,970       12,974       12,133       11,233  
Direct Vessel Profit(1)   $ 3,766     $ 4,722     $ 3,853     $ 6,135     $ 5,121  
Other Costs and Expenses:                              
Lease expense   $ 73     $ 71     $ 85     $ 158     $ 59  
Depreciation and amortization     3,261       3,247       3,496       3,643       3,721  
                               
Latin America                              
Time Charter Statistics:                              
Average rates per day worked   $ 21,984     $ 22,437     $ 28,308     $ 20,745     $ 20,656  
Fleet utilization     63 %     71 %     58 %     84 %     87 %
Fleet available days(2)     828       808       938       809       766  
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings     94       41       1             67  
Operating Revenues:                              
Time charter   $ 11,500     $ 12,832     $ 15,274     $ 14,049     $ 13,817  
Bareboat charter     372       364       364       368       368  
Other marine services     620       1,727       1,598       143       176  
      12,492       14,923       17,236       14,560       14,361  
Direct Costs and Expenses:                              
Operating:                              
Personnel     3,791       3,383       4,745       3,645       2,985  
Repairs and maintenance     1,517       1,761       2,438       1,388       1,021  
Drydocking     1,940       1,707       1,223       336       (70 )
Insurance and loss reserves     259       539       390       209       217  
Fuel, lubes and supplies     2,053       827       1,371       786       773  
Other     465       419       671       522       367  
      10,025       8,636       10,838       6,886       5,293  
Direct Vessel Profit(1)   $ 2,467     $ 6,287     $ 6,398     $ 7,674     $ 9,068  
Other Costs and Expenses:                              
Lease expense   $ 76     $ 102     $ 80     $ 91     $ 104  
Depreciation and amortization     1,933       1,933       2,721       2,153       2,110  

 _______________
(1) See full description of footnote above.
(2) Includes available days for a bareboat charter for one PSV, which has been excluded from days worked and average day rates.


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED PERFORMANCE BY VESSEL CLASS
(in thousands, except statistics)
    Three Months Ended
    Sep. 30, 2024     Jun. 30, 2024     Mar. 31, 2024     Dec. 31, 2023     Sep. 30, 2023    
AHTS                                
Time Charter Statistics:                                
Average rates per day worked   $ 10,316     $ 8,125     $ 8,538     $ 8,937     $ 9,947    
Fleet utilization     46 %     49 %     75 %     64 %     50 %  
Fleet available days     334       364       364       368       368    
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings     87       29             41       111    
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status     58       91       91       92       54    
Operating Revenues:                                
Time charter   $ 1,576     $ 1,459     $ 2,331     $ 2,102     $ 1,831    
Other marine services     13       219             6       930    
      1,589       1,678       2,331       2,108       2,761    
Direct Costs and Expenses:                                
Operating:                                
Personnel   $ 981     $ 1,045     $ 1,064     $ 944     $ 1,019    
Repairs and maintenance     239       465       220       612       484    
Drydocking     436       280       68       58       747    
Insurance and loss reserves     66       97       43       73       88    
Fuel, lubes and supplies     90       69       616       375       428    
Other     263       230       287       295       378    
      2,075       2,186       2,298       2,357       3,144    
Other Costs and Expenses:                                
Lease expense   $ 4     $ 164     $ 171     $ 253     $ 331    
Depreciation and amortization     175       175       175       175       249    
                                 
FSV                                
Time Charter Statistics:                                
Average rates per day worked   $ 13,102     $ 12,978     $ 11,834     $ 11,841     $ 11,441    
Fleet utilization     81 %     80 %     72 %     74 %     79 %  
Fleet available days     2,024       2,002       2,002       2,105       2,116    
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings     96       128       216       337       227    
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status     83       36       91       92       69    
Operating Revenues:                                
Time charter   $ 21,606     $ 20,698     $ 17,081     $ 18,502     $ 19,135    
Other marine services     1,012       516       126       163       652    
      22,618       21,214       17,207       18,665       19,787    
Direct Costs and Expenses:                                
Operating:                                
Personnel   $ 5,637     $ 5,829     $ 5,649     $ 5,320     $ 5,144    
Repairs and maintenance     4,378       4,572       3,093       2,691       2,787    
Drydocking     448       457       1,869       1,710       870    
Insurance and loss reserves     532       546       277       507       185    
Fuel, lubes and supplies     1,962       993       1,051       1,441       1,501    
Other     2,238       1,850       1,649       1,632       1,552    
      15,195       14,247       13,588       13,301       12,039    
Other Costs and Expenses:                                
Depreciation and amortization   $ 4,744     $ 4,746     $ 4,744     $ 4,879     $ 5,002    


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED PERFORMANCE BY VESSEL CLASS (continued)
(in thousands, except statistics)
    Three Months Ended
    Sep. 30, 2024     Jun. 30, 2024     Mar. 31, 2024     Dec. 31, 2023     Sep. 30, 2023    
PSV                                
Time Charter Statistics:                                
Average rates per day worked   $ 21,819     $ 20,952     $ 19,133     $ 19,778     $ 19,528    
Fleet utilization     58 %     66 %     53 %     77 %     78 %  
Fleet available days(1)     1,932       1,900       1,911       1,902       1,870    
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings     349       291       307       109       110    
Operating Revenues:                                
Time charter   $ 24,488     $ 26,390     $ 19,390     $ 29,140     $ 28,580    
Bareboat charter     372       364       364       368       368    
Other marine services     2,855       2,266       416       595       696    
      27,715       29,020       20,170       30,103       29,644    
Direct Costs and Expenses:                                
Operating:                                
Personnel   $ 9,360     $ 8,979     $ 8,850     $ 9,017     $ 8,793    
Repairs and maintenance     3,798       3,151       4,393       3,520       2,504    
Drydocking     2,629       2,616       3,386       472       232    
Insurance and loss reserves     636       1,037       395       690       682    
Fuel, lubes and supplies     3,594       1,575       1,889       1,027       2,352    
Other     2,821       1,850       1,395       1,922       1,761    
      22,838       19,208       20,308       16,648       16,324    
Other Costs and Expenses:                                
Lease expense   $ (3 )   $ 3     $     $     $    
Depreciation and amortization     4,117       4,128       4,073       4,073       4,073    

___________________
(1) Includes available days for a bareboat charter for one PSV, which has been excluded from days worked and average day rates.


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED PERFORMANCE BY VESSEL CLASS (continued)
(in thousands, except statistics)
    Three Months Ended
    Sep. 30, 2024     Jun. 30, 2024     Mar. 31, 2024     Dec. 31, 2023     Sep. 30, 2023    
Liftboats                                
Time Charter Statistics:                                
Average rates per day worked   $ 36,423     $ 43,204     $ 53,506     $ 40,181     $ 39,419    
Fleet utilization     58 %     54 %     53 %     52 %     59 %  
Fleet available days     736       728       728       795       828    
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings     109       143       78       60       111    
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status     92       91       91       162       137    
Operating Revenues:                                
Time charter   $ 15,643     $ 17,102     $ 20,461     $ 16,754     $ 19,122    
Other marine services     1,142       666       1,772       4,666       4,710    
      16,785       17,768       22,233       21,420       23,832    
Direct Costs and Expenses:                                
Operating:                                
Personnel   $ 5,926     $ 6,842     $ 6,140     $ 5,316     $ 4,983    
Repairs and maintenance     1,531       2,054       2,035       769       1,643    
Drydocking     2,555       2,857       1,383       321       (81 )  
Insurance and loss reserves     1,334       1,482       1,282       1,554       1,148    
Fuel, lubes and supplies     928       1,329       967       838       766    
Other     473       519       343       531       445    
      12,747       15,083       12,150       9,329       8,904    
Other Costs and Expenses:                                
Depreciation and amortization     3,866       3,865       3,866       3,867       4,099    
                                 
Other Activity                                
Operating Revenues:                                
Other marine services   $ 209     $ 187     $ 829     $ 787     $ 876    
      209       187       829       787       876    
Direct Costs and Expenses:                                
Operating:                                
Personnel   $ 36     $ (1,129 )   $ (33 )   $ 1,483     $ 4    
Repairs and maintenance     (1 )     2       22       12          
Insurance and loss reserves     16       (63 )     (259 )     120       (270 )  
Fuel, lubes and supplies                       2          
Other     1       (14 )     25       17       (3 )  
      52       (1,204 )     (245 )     1,634       (269 )  
Other Costs and Expenses:                                
Lease expense   $ 363     $ 319     $ 310     $ 426     $ 320    
Depreciation and amortization     26       25       24       28       39    


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)

 		 
    Sep. 30, 2024     Jun. 30, 2024     Mar. 31, 2024     Dec. 31, 2023     Sep. 30, 2023  
ASSETS                              
Current Assets:                              
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 35,601     $ 40,605     $ 59,593     $ 67,455     $ 55,840  
Restricted cash     2,263       2,255       2,566       16,676       2,796  
Receivables:                              
Trade, net of allowance for credit loss     76,497       70,770       58,272       63,728       63,246  
Other     7,841       6,210       12,210       11,049       8,662  
Tax receivable     983       983       983       983       445  
Inventories     3,139       3,117       2,516       1,609       1,738  
Prepaid expenses and other     4,840       5,659       3,425       2,686       2,957  
Assets held for sale           500       500       500       6,093  
Total current assets     131,164       130,099       140,065       164,686       141,777  
Property and Equipment:                              
Historical cost     921,445       921,443       919,139       918,823       936,520  
Accumulated depreciation     (362,604 )     (349,799 )     (337,001 )     (324,141 )     (318,549 )
      558,841       571,644       582,138       594,682       617,971  
Construction in progress     11,935       11,518       13,410       10,362       9,413  
Net property and equipment     570,776       583,162       595,548       605,044       627,384  
Right-of-use asset - operating leases     3,575       3,683       3,988       4,291       4,907  
Right-of-use asset - finance leases     19       28       29       37       45  
Investments, at equity, and advances to 50% or less owned companies     2,046       2,641       3,122       4,125       3,857  
Other assets     1,864       1,953       2,094       2,153       2,095  
Total assets   $ 709,444     $ 721,566     $ 744,846     $ 780,336     $ 780,065  
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY                              
Current Liabilities:                              
Current portion of operating lease liabilities   $ 494     $ 861     $ 1,285     $ 1,591     $ 1,856  
Current portion of finance lease liabilities     17       26       33       35       35  
Current portion of long-term debt     28,605       28,605       28,605       28,365       28,005  
Accounts payable     22,744       17,790       23,453       27,562       32,468  
Other current liabilities     28,808       23,795       21,067       19,533       21,340  
Total current liabilities     80,668       71,077       74,443       77,086       83,704  
Long-term operating lease liabilities     3,221       3,276       3,390       3,529       3,571  
Long-term finance lease liabilities     4       5             6       15  
Long-term debt     272,325       277,740       281,989       287,544       291,843  
Deferred income taxes     26,802       30,083       33,873       35,718       33,078  
Deferred gains and other liabilities     1,416       1,447       2,285       2,229       2,217  
Total liabilities     384,436       383,628       395,980       406,112       414,428  
Equity:                              
SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. stockholders’ equity:                              
Common stock     287       286       286       280       280  
Additional paid-in capital     477,661       476,020       474,433       472,692       471,158  
Accumulated deficit     (154,374 )     (138,028 )     (125,609 )     (102,425 )     (108,154 )
Shares held in treasury     (8,110 )     (8,110 )     (8,071 )     (4,221 )     (4,221 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax     9,223       7,449       7,506       7,577       6,253  
      324,687       337,617       348,545       373,903       365,316  
Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries     321       321       321       321       321  
Total equity     325,008       337,938       348,866       374,224       365,637  
Total liabilities and equity   $ 709,444     $ 721,566     $ 744,846     $ 780,336     $ 780,065  


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
          Three Months Ended
    Sep. 30, 2024     Jun. 30, 2024     Mar. 31, 2024     Dec. 31, 2023     Sep. 30, 2023  
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:                              
Net (Loss) Income   $ (16,346 )   $ (12,483 )   $ (23,069 )   $ 5,729     $ (883 )
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:                              
Depreciation and amortization     12,928       12,939       12,882       13,022       13,462  
Deferred financing costs amortization     298       297       295       279       459  
Stock-based compensation expense     1,604       1,587       1,645       1,510       1,540  
Debt discount amortization     2,061       1,993       1,926       1,862       1,714  
Allowance for credit losses     101       39       3       266       594  
(Gain) loss from equipment sales, retirements or impairments     (1,821 )     (37 )     1       (18,057 )     512  
Losses on debt extinguishment                             177  
Derivative (gains) losses     (67 )     (104 )     543       (608 )      
Interest on finance lease           1             1       59  
Settlements on derivative transactions, net                 164             197  
Currency losses (gains)     1,717       560       80       1,276       (571 )
Deferred income taxes     (3,281 )     (3,790 )     (1,845 )     2,640       (960 )
Equity (earnings) losses     (1,012 )     (966 )     1,100       (374 )     (2,273 )
Dividends received from equity investees     1,498       1,418             166       1,031  
Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities:                              
Accounts receivables     (7,411 )     (6,928 )     4,291       (3,472 )     (747 )
Other assets     1,032       (2,395 )     (1,290 )     733       493  
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities     9,325       (4,378 )     (3,895 )     (6,456 )     (7,705 )
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities     626       (12,247 )     (7,169 )     (1,483 )     7,099  
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:                              
Purchases of property and equipment     (210 )     (658 )     (3,416 )     (3,644 )     (6,455 )
Proceeds from disposition of property and equipment     2,331       86             36,692        
Net investing activities in property and equipment     2,121       (572 )     (3,416 )     33,048       (6,455 )
Principal payments on notes due from others                             5,000  
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities     2,121       (572 )     (3,416 )     33,048       (1,455 )
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:                              
Payments on long-term debt     (7,770 )     (6,533 )     (7,530 )     (6,173 )     (4,901 )
Payments on debt extinguishment                             (104,832 )
Payments on debt extinguishment cost                             (1,827 )
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net of issue costs                       87       121,207  
Payments on finance leases     (10 )     (9 )     (9 )     (9 )     (204 )
Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net of issue costs                       24        
Proceeds from exercise of stock options     38       102                    
Tax withholdings on restricted stock vesting           (39 )     (3,850 )            
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities     (7,742 )     (6,479 )     (11,389 )     (6,071 )     9,443  
Effects of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents     (1 )     (1 )     2       1       3  
Net Change in Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents     (4,996 )     (19,299 )     (21,972 )     25,495       15,090  
Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Period     42,860       62,159       84,131       58,636       43,546  
Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period   $ 37,864     $ 42,860     $ 62,159     $ 84,131     $ 58,636  


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED FLEET COUNTS

 		 
    Owned     Leased-in     Managed     Total  
September 30, 2024                        
AHTS     2       1             3  
FSV     22             1       23  
PSV     21                   21  
Liftboats     8                   8  
      53       1       1       55  
December 31, 2023                        
AHTS     3       1             4  
FSV     22             3       25  
PSV     21                   21  
Liftboats     8                   8  
      54       1       3       58  

