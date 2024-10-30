Submit Release
Transocean Ltd. Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

  Three months ended           Three months ended      
  September 30,    June 30,      sequential   September 30,       year-over-year
  2024   2024   change   2023   change
(In millions, except per share amounts, percentages and backlog)                                    
Contract drilling revenues $ 948       $ 861       $ 87       $ 713       $ 235  
Adjusted contract drilling revenues $ 948       $ 861       $ 87       $ 721       $ 227  
Revenue efficiency (1)   94.5   %       96.9   %               95.4   %        
Operating and maintenance expense $ 563       $ 534       $ 29       $ 524       $ 39  
Net loss attributable to controlling interest $ (494 )     $ (123 )     $ (371 )     $ (220 )     $ (274 )
Diluted loss per share $ (0.58 )     $ (0.15 )     $ (0.43 )     $ (0.28 )     $ (0.30 )
                                     
Adjusted EBITDA $ 342       $ 284       $ 58       $ 162       $ 180  
Adjusted EBITDA margin   36.0   %       33.0   %               22.5   %        
Adjusted net income (loss) $ 64       $ (123 )     $ 187       $ (280 )     $ 344  
Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share $       $ (0.15 )     $ 0.15       $ (0.36 )     $ 0.36  
                                     
                                     
Backlog as of the October 2024 Fleet Status Report $ 9.3   billion                         


STEINHAUSEN, Switzerland, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) today reported a net loss attributable to controlling interest of $494 million, $0.58 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2024.

Third quarter results included net unfavorable items of $558 million or $0.58 per diluted share as follows:

  • $617 million, $0.64 per diluted share, loss on impairment of assets, net of tax.

Partially offset by:

  • $21 million , $0.02 per diluted share, gain on retirement of debt; and
  • $38 million, $0.04 per diluted share, discrete tax items, net.

After consideration of these net unfavorable items, third quarter 2024 adjusted net income was $64 million.

Contract drilling revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2024, increased sequentially by $87 million to $948 million, primarily due to increased rig utilization, increased dayrates for two rigs, higher reimbursement revenues and a full quarter of revenues from the newbuild ultra-deepwater drillship Deepwater Aquila, partially offset by lower revenue efficiency across the fleet.

Operating and maintenance expense was $563 million, compared with $534 million in the prior quarter. The sequential increase was the result of increased fleet activity, including a full quarter of operations from Deepwater Aquila, partially offset by reduced operating costs related to Transocean Norge following the acquisition of Orion Holdings (Cayman) Limited in June 2024.

General and administrative expense was $47 million, down from $59 million in the second quarter. The decrease was primarily due to reduced costs associated with the early retirement of certain personnel and lower professional fees.

Interest expense net of capitalized amounts was $154 million, compared to $143 million in the prior quarter, excluding the favorable adjustment of $74 million and $69 million in the third and second quarter, respectively, for the fair value of the bifurcated exchange feature related to the 4.625% exchangeable bonds. Interest income was $11 million, compared to $14 million in the prior quarter.

The Effective Tax Rate(2) was 6.0%, down from 474.5% in the prior quarter. The decrease was primarily due to rig impairments, rig sales and other ordinary movement in income before tax. The Effective Tax Rate excluding discrete items was 22.5% compared to 416.3% in the previous quarter.

Cash provided by operating activities was $194 million during the third quarter of 2024, representing an increase of $61 million compared to the prior quarter. The sequential increase was primarily due to increased operating activities, improved cash collected from customers and timing of payments to suppliers, partially offset by higher interest payments.

Third quarter 2024 capital expenditures of $58 million were primarily associated with Deepwater Aquila. This compares with $84 million in the prior quarter.

“As illustrated by the nearly $1.3 billion in backlog booked in the third quarter, including the recent award for Deepwater Conqueror, the demand for our fleet of high specification ultra-deepwater and harsh environment rigs remains strong,” said Chief Executive Officer, Jeremy Thigpen. “With these most recent awards, more than 97% of Transocean’s active fleet is contracted in 2025, once again demonstrating that our customers clearly recognize Transocean’s unique capabilities – our rigs, crews and superior operational performance – add value to their programs.”

Thigpen concluded, “With approximately $9.3 billion in backlog, and clear visibility to future demand, we will remain focused on delivering safe, reliable and efficient operations for our customers and continue to maximize cash generation to improve our balance sheet, as we did in the third quarter with $136 million of free cash flow.”

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We present our operating results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (“U.S. GAAP”). We believe certain financial measures, such as Adjusted Contract Drilling Revenues, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income, which are non-GAAP measures, provide users of our financial statements with supplemental information that may be useful in evaluating our operating performance. We believe that such non-GAAP measures, when read in conjunction with our operating results presented under U.S. GAAP, can be used to better assess our performance from period to period and relative to performance of other companies in our industry, without regard to financing methods, historical cost basis or capital structure. Such non-GAAP measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

All non-GAAP measure reconciliations to the most comparative U.S. GAAP measures are displayed in quantitative schedules on the company’s website at: www.deepwater.com.

About Transocean

Transocean is a leading international provider of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. The company specializes in technically demanding sectors of the global offshore drilling business with a particular focus on ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services, and operates the highest specification floating offshore drilling fleet in the world.

Transocean owns or has partial ownership interests in and operates a fleet of 34 mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of 26 ultra-deepwater floaters and eight harsh environment floaters.

For more information about Transocean, please visit: www.deepwater.com

Conference Call Information

Transocean will conduct a teleconference starting at 9 a.m. EDT, 2 p.m. CET, on Thursday, October 31, 2024, to discuss the results. To participate, dial +1 785-424-1226 and refer to conference code 827284 approximately 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

The teleconference will be simulcast in a listen-only mode at: www.deepwater.com, by selecting Investors, News, and Webcasts. Supplemental materials that may be referenced during the teleconference will be available at: www.deepwater.com, by selecting Investors, Financial Reports.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 12 p.m. EDT, 5 p.m. CET, on Thursday, October 31, 2024. The replay, which will be archived for approximately 30 days, can be accessed at +1 402-220-9184, passcode 827284. The replay will also be available on the company’s website.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements described herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements could contain words such as “possible,” “intend,” “will,” “if,” “expect,” or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a result, actual results could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, estimated duration of customer contracts, contract dayrate amounts, future contract commencement dates and locations, planned shipyard projects and other out-of-service time, sales of drilling units, timing of the company’s newbuild deliveries, operating hazards and delays, risks associated with international operations, actions by customers and other third parties, the fluctuation of current and future prices of oil and gas, the global and regional supply and demand for oil and gas, the intention to scrap certain drilling rigs, the success of our business following prior acquisitions, the effects of the spread of and mitigation efforts by governments, businesses and individuals related to contagious illnesses, and other factors, including those and other risks discussed in the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and in the company's other filings with the SEC, which are available free of charge on the SEC's website at: www.sec.gov. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize (or the other consequences of such a development worsen), or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the company or to persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by reference to these risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur, or which we become aware of, after the date hereof, except as otherwise may be required by law. All non-GAAP financial measure reconciliations to the most comparative GAAP measure are displayed in quantitative schedules on the company’s website at: www.deepwater.com.

This press release, or referenced documents, do not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and do not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act (“FinSA”) or advertising within the meaning of the FinSA. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of Transocean and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of Transocean.

Notes

(1) Revenue efficiency is defined as actual operating revenues, excluding revenues for contract terminations and reimbursements, for the measurement period divided by the maximum revenue calculated for the measurement period, expressed as a percentage. Maximum revenue is defined as the greatest amount of contract drilling revenues the drilling unit could earn for the measurement period, excluding revenues for incentive provisions, reimbursements and contract terminations. See the accompanying schedule entitled “Revenue Efficiency.”
(2) Effective Tax Rate is defined as income tax expense or benefit divided by income or loss before income taxes. See the accompanying schedule entitled “Supplemental Effective Tax Rate Analysis.”


Analyst Contact:
Alison Johnson
+1 713-232-7214

Media Contact:
Pam Easton
+1 713-232-7647

 


TRANSOCEAN LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In millions, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

  Three months ended   Nine months ended
  September 30,    September 30, 
  2024       2023       2024       2023  
                       
Contract drilling revenues $ 948     $ 713     $ 2,572     $ 2,091  
                       
Costs and expenses                      
Operating and maintenance   563       524       1,620       1,417  
Depreciation and amortization   190       192       559       560  
General and administrative   47       44       158       137  
    800       760       2,337       2,114  
                       
Loss on impairment of assets   (629 )     (5 )     (772 )     (58 )
Loss on disposal of assets, net   (4 )     (3 )     (10 )     (173 )
Operating loss   (485 )     (55 )     (547 )     (254 )
                       
Other income (expense), net                      
Interest income   11       12       40       42  
Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized   (80 )     (232 )     (271 )     (649 )
Gain (loss) on retirement of debt   21             161       (32 )
Other, net   8       12       32       35  
    (40 )     (208 )     (38 )     (604 )
Loss before income tax benefit   (525 )     (263 )     (585 )     (858 )
Income tax benefit   (31 )     (43 )     (66 )     (8 )
                       
Net loss   (494 )     (220 )     (519 )     (850 )
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest                      
Net loss attributable to controlling interest $ (494 )   $ (220 )   $ (519 )   $ (850 )
                       
Loss per share                      
Basic $ (0.56 )   $ (0.28 )   $ (0.62 )   $ (1.13 )
Diluted $ (0.58 )   $ (0.28 )   $ (0.65 )   $ (1.13 )
                       
Weighted-average shares outstanding                      
Basic   879       774       840       755  
Diluted   954       774       915       755  



TRANSOCEAN LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In millions, except share data)
(Unaudited)

  September 30,    December 31,
  2024       2023  
Assets          
Cash and cash equivalents $ 435     $ 762  
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $2 at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023   594       512  
Materials and supplies, net of allowance of $176 and $198 at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively   425       426  
Assets held for sale   345       49  
Restricted cash and cash equivalents   365       233  
Other current assets   179       144  
Total current assets   2,343       2,126  
           
Property and equipment   22,412       23,875  
Less accumulated depreciation   (6,424 )     (6,934 )
Property and equipment, net   15,988       16,941  
Contract intangible assets         4  
Deferred tax assets, net   165       44  
Other assets   1,014       1,139  
Total assets $ 19,510     $ 20,254  
           
Liabilities and equity          
Accounts payable $ 255     $ 323  
Accrued income taxes   13       23  
Debt due within one year   457       370  
Other current liabilities   706       681  
Total current liabilities   1,431       1,397  
           
Long-term debt   6,503       7,043  
Deferred tax liabilities, net   570       540  
Other long-term liabilities   778       858  
Total long-term liabilities   7,851       8,441  
           
Commitments and contingencies          
           
Shares, $0.10 par value, 1,057,879,029 authorized, 141,262,093 conditionally authorized, 940,828,901 issued          
and 875,803,595 outstanding at September 30, 2024, and CHF 0.10 par value, 1,021,294,549 authorized,          
142,362,093 conditionally authorized, 843,715,858 issued and 809,030,846 outstanding at December 31, 2023   87       81  
Additional paid-in capital   14,871       14,544  
Accumulated deficit   (4,552 )     (4,033 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (179 )     (177 )
Total controlling interest shareholders’ equity   10,227       10,415  
Noncontrolling interest   1       1  
Total equity   10,228       10,416  
Total liabilities and equity $ 19,510     $ 20,254  



TRANSOCEAN LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
  Nine months ended
  September 30, 
  2024        2023  
Cash flows from operating activities          
Net loss $ (519 )   $ (850 )
Adjustments to reconcile to net cash provided by operating activities:          
Amortization of contract intangible asset   4       45  
Depreciation and amortization   559       560  
Share-based compensation expense   38       30  
Loss on impairment of assets   772       58  
Loss on impairment of investment in unconsolidated affiliate   5        
Loss on disposal of assets, net   10       173  
Fair value adjustment to bifurcated compound exchange feature   (153 )     272  
Amortization of debt-related balances, net   39       38  
(Gain) loss on retirement of debt   (161 )     32  
Deferred income tax expense (benefit)   (91 )     1  
Other, net   (6 )     21  
Changes in deferred revenues, net   98       40  
Changes in deferred costs, net   (26 )     (125 )
Changes in other operating assets and liabilities, net   (328 )     (229 )
Net cash provided by operating activities   241       66  
           
Cash flows from investing activities          
Capital expenditures   (225 )     (207 )
Investment in loans to unconsolidated affiliates   (3 )     (3 )
Investment in equity of unconsolidated affiliate         (10 )
Proceeds from disposal of assets, net of costs to sell   99       10  
Cash acquired in acquisition of unconsolidated affiliates   5       7  
Net cash used in investing activities   (124 )     (203 )
           
Cash flows from financing activities          
Repayments of debt   (2,073 )     (1,707 )
Proceeds from issuance of debt, net of issue costs   1,767       1,664  
Other, net   (6 )     (3 )
Net cash used in financing activities   (312 )     (46 )
           
Net decrease in unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents   (195 )     (183 )
Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period   995       991  
Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 800     $ 808  



TRANSOCEAN LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
FLEET OPERATING STATISTICS
                 
                 
  Three months ended
  September 30,    June 30,   September 30, 
Contract Drilling Revenues (in millions) 2024    2024    2023
Ultra-deepwater floaters $ 668   $ 606   $ 516
Harsh environment floaters   280     255     197
Total contract drilling revenues $ 948   $ 861   $ 713


  Three months ended
  September 30,    June 30,   September 30, 
Average Daily Revenue (1) 2024    2024    2023
Ultra-deepwater floaters $ 426,700   $ 433,900   $ 406,500
Harsh environment floaters   464,900     449,600     357,400
Total fleet average daily revenue $ 436,800   $ 438,300   $ 391,300


  Three months ended
  September 30,     June 30,    September 30, 
Utilization (2) 2024   2024   2023
Ultra-deepwater floaters 60.7 %   53.5 %   45.0 %
Harsh environment floaters 75.0 %   73.0 %   63.0 %
Total fleet average rig utilization 63.9 %   57.8 %   49.4 %


  Three months ended
  September 30,    June 30,   September 30, 
Revenue Efficiency (3) 2024    2024    2023
Ultra-deepwater floaters 92.5 %   96.5 %   94.3 %
Harsh environment floaters 100.1 %   98.1 %   98.1 %
Total fleet average revenue efficiency 94.5 %   96.9 %   95.4 %
                 
                 
(1) Average daily revenue is defined as operating revenues, excluding revenues for contract terminations, reimbursements and contract intangible amortization, earned per operating day. An operating day is defined as a day for which a rig is contracted to earn a dayrate during the firm contract period after operations commence.
                 
(2) Rig utilization is defined as the total number of operating days divided by the total number of rig calendar days in the measurement period, expressed as a percentage.
                 
(3) Revenue efficiency is defined as actual operating revenues, excluding revenues for contract terminations and reimbursements, for the measurement period divided by the maximum revenue calculated for the measurement period, expressed as a percentage. Maximum revenue is defined as the greatest amount of contract drilling revenues the drilling unit could earn for the measurement period, excluding revenues for incentive provisions, reimbursements and contract terminations.

                                                                                                     

                                                                                                                   

TRANSOCEAN LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS
ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE
(in millions, except per share data)
                             
                             
  YTD   QTD   YTD   QTD   YTD
  09/30/24   09/30/24   06/30/24   06/30/24    03/31/24
Adjusted Net Income (Loss)                            
Net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest, as reported $ (519 )   $ (494 )   $ (25 )   $ (123 )   $ 98  
Loss on impairment of assets, net of tax   755       617       138       138        
Loss on impairment of investment in unconsolidated affiliates   5             5       4       1  
Gain on retirement of debt   (161 )     (21 )     (140 )     (140 )      
Discrete tax items   (161 )     (38 )     (123 )     (2 )     (121 )
Net income (loss), as adjusted $ (81 )   $ 64     $ (145 )   $ (123 )   $ (22 )
                             
Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share:                            
Diluted earnings (loss) per share, as reported $ (0.65 )   $ (0.58 )   $ (0.03 )   $ (0.15 )   $ 0.11  
Loss on impairment of assets, net of tax   0.82       0.64       0.17       0.17        
Loss on impairment of investment in unconsolidated affiliates   0.01                          
Gain on retirement of debt   (0.18 )     (0.02 )     (0.17 )     (0.17 )      
Discrete tax items   (0.18 )     (0.04 )     (0.15 )           (0.14 )
Diluted earnings (loss) per share, as adjusted $ (0.18 )   $     $ (0.18 )   $ (0.15 )   $ (0.03 )


  YTD   QTD   YTD   QTD   YTD   QTD   YTD
  12/31/23     12/31/23    09/30/23     09/30/23    06/30/23    06/30/23    03/31/23
Adjusted Net Loss                                        
Net loss attributable to controlling interest, as reported $ (954 )   $ (104 )   $ (850 )   $ (220 )   $ (630 )   $ (165 )   $ (465 )
Loss on impairment of assets   57       (1 )     58       5       53       53        
Loss on disposal of assets, net   169             169             169             169  
Loss on impairment of investment in unconsolidated affiliate   5       5                                
Loss on conversion of debt to equity   27       24       3             3       3        
(Gain) loss on retirement of debt   31       (1 )     32             32             32  
Discrete tax items   (74 )     3       (77 )     (65 )     (12 )     (1 )     (11 )
Net loss, as adjusted $ (739 )   $ (74 )   $ (665 )   $ (280 )   $ (385 )   $ (110 )   $ (275 )
                                         
Adjusted Diluted Loss Per Share:                                        
Diluted loss per share, as reported $ (1.24 )   $ (0.13 )   $ (1.13 )   $ (0.28 )   $ (0.85 )   $ (0.22 )   $ (0.64 )
Loss on impairment of assets   0.07             0.08       0.01       0.07       0.07        
Loss on disposal of assets, net   0.22             0.23             0.23             0.23  
Loss on impairment of investment in unconsolidated affiliate   0.01       0.01                                
Loss on conversion of debt to equity   0.04       0.03                                
(Gain) loss on retirement of debt   0.04             0.04             0.04             0.04  
Discrete tax items   (0.10 )           (0.10 )     (0.09 )     (0.01 )           (0.01 )
Diluted loss per share, as adjusted $ (0.96 )   $ (0.09 )   $ (0.88 )   $ (0.36 )   $ (0.52 )   $ (0.15 )   $ (0.38 )



TRANSOCEAN LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES  
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS  
ADJUSTED CONTRACT DRILLING REVENUES  
EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAXES, DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION AND RELATED MARGINS  
(in millions, except percentages)  
                               
                               
  YTD   QTD   YTD   QTD   YTD  
  09/30/24   09/30/24   06/30/24   06/30/24   03/31/24  
                               
Contract drilling revenues $ 2,572     $ 948     $ 1,624     $ 861     $ 763    
Contract intangible asset amortization   4             4             4    
Adjusted Contract Drilling Revenues $ 2,576     $ 948     $ 1,628     $ 861     $ 767    
                               
Net income (loss) $ (519 )   $ (494 )   $ (25 )   $ (123 )   $ 98    
Interest expense, net of interest income   231       69       162       60       102    
Income tax expense (benefit)   (66 )     (31 )     (35 )     156       (191 )  
Depreciation and amortization   559       190       369       184       185    
Contract intangible asset amortization   4             4             4    
EBITDA   209       (266 )     475       277       198    
                               
Loss on impairment of assets   772       629       143       143          
Loss on impairment of investment in unconsolidated affiliates   5             5       4       1    
Gain on retirement of debt   (161 )     (21 )     (140 )     (140 )        
Adjusted EBITDA $ 825     $ 342     $ 483     $ 284     $ 199    
                               
                               
Profit (loss) margin   (20.2 ) %   (52.0 ) %   (1.5 ) %   (14.3 ) %   12.9   %
EBITDA margin   8.1   %   (28.1 ) %   29.2   %   32.2   %   25.8   %
Adjusted EBITDA margin   32.0   %   36.0   %   29.7   %   33.0   %   26.0   %


  YTD   QTD   YTD   QTD   YTD   QTD   YTD  
  12/31/23    12/31/23    09/30/23    09/30/23    06/30/23    06/30/23    03/31/23  
                                           
Contract drilling revenues $ 2,832     $ 741     $ 2,091     $ 713     $ 1,378     $ 729     $ 649    
Contract intangible asset amortization   52       7       45       8       37       19       18    
Adjusted Contract Drilling Revenues $ 2,884     $ 748     $ 2,136     $ 721     $ 1,415     $ 748     $ 667    
                                           
Net loss $ (954 )   $ (104 )   $ (850 )   $ (220 )   $ (630 )   $ (165 )   $ (465 )  
Interest expense, net of interest income   594       (13 )     607       220       387       157       230    
Income tax expense (benefit)   13       21       (8 )     (43 )     35       (16 )     51    
Depreciation and amortization   744       184       560       192       368       186       182    
Contract intangible asset amortization   52       7       45       8       37       19       18    
EBITDA   449       95       354       157       197       181       16    
                                           
Loss on impairment of assets   57       (1 )     58       5       53       53          
Loss on disposal of assets, net   169             169             169             169    
Loss on impairment of investment in unconsolidated affiliate   5       5                                  
Loss on conversion of debt to equity   27       24       3             3       3          
(Gain) loss on retirement of debt   31       (1 )     32             32             32    
Adjusted EBITDA $ 738     $ 122     $ 616     $ 162     $ 454     $ 237     $ 217    
                                           
                                           
Loss margin   (33.7 ) %   (14.0 ) %   (40.7 ) %   (30.9 ) %   (45.7 ) %   (22.6 ) %   (71.6 ) %
EBITDA margin   15.6   %   12.7   %   16.6   %   21.8   %   13.9   %   24.2   %   2.4   %
Adjusted EBITDA margin   25.6   %   16.3   %   28.9   %   22.5   %   32.1   %   31.7   %   32.5   %



TRANSOCEAN LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES  
SUPPLEMENTAL EFFECTIVE TAX RATE ANALYSIS  
(in millions, except tax rates)  
                               
                               
  Three months ended   Nine months ended  
  September 30,       June 30,      September 30,    September 30,    September 30,   
  2024        2024        2023        2024        2023    
                               
Income (loss) before income taxes $ (525 )   $ 33     $ (263 )   $ (585 )   $ (858 )  
Loss on impairment of assets   629       143       5       772       58    
Loss on disposal of assets, net                           169    
Loss on impairment of investment in unconsolidated affiliates         4             5          
Loss on conversion of debt to equity                           3    
(Gain) loss on retirement of debt   (21 )     (140 )           (161 )     32    
Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes $ 83     $ 40     $ (258 )   $ 31     $ (596 )  
                               
                               
Income tax expense (benefit) $ (31 )   $ 156     $ (43 )   $ (66 )   $ (8 )  
Loss on impairment of assets   12       5             17          
Loss on disposal of assets, net                              
Loss on impairment of investment in unconsolidated affiliates                              
Loss on conversion of debt to equity                              
(Gain) loss on retirement of debt                              
Changes in estimates (1)   38       2       65       161       77    
Adjusted income tax expense (benefit) (2) $ 19     $ 163     $ 22     $ 112     $ 69    
                               
Effective Tax Rate (3)   6.0   %   474.5   %   16.3     11.3   %   0.9   %
                               
Effective Tax Rate, excluding discrete items (4)   22.5   %   416.3   %   (8.7 ) %   364.0   %   (11.7 ) %
                               
                               
(1) Our estimates change as we file tax returns, settle disputes with tax authorities, or become aware of changes in laws and other events that have an effect on our (a) deferred taxes, (b) valuation allowances on deferred taxes and (c) other tax liabilities.  
                               
(2) The three months ended September 30, 2024 included $283 million of additional tax benefit, reflecting the cumulative effect of a decrease in the annual effective tax rate from the previous quarter estimate.  
                               
(3) Our effective tax rate is calculated as income tax expense or benefit divided by income or loss before income taxes.  
                               
(4) Our effective tax rate, excluding discrete items, is calculated as income tax expense or benefit, excluding various discrete items (such as changes in estimates and tax on items excluded from income before income taxes), divided by income or loss before income taxes, excluding gains and losses on sales and similar items pursuant to the accounting standards for income taxes related to estimating the annual effective tax rate.  



Transocean Ltd. and subsidiaries
Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations
Free Cash Flow and Levered Free Cash Flow
(in millions)
                                         
                                         
              YTD   QTD   YTD   QTD   YTD
              09/30/24   09/30/24   06/30/24   06/30/24   03/31/24
                                         
Cash provided by (used in) operating activities             $ 241     $ 194     $ 47     $ 133     $ (86 )
Capital expenditures               (225 )     (58 )     (167 )     (84 )     (83 )
Free Cash Flow               16       136       (120 )     49       (169 )
Debt repayments               (2,073 )     (258 )     (1,815 )     (1,664 )     (151 )
Debt repayments, paid from debt proceeds               1,748       99       1,649       1,649       -  
Levered Free Cash Flow             $ (309 )   $ (23 )   $ (286 )   $ 34     $ (320 )
                                         
                                         
                                         
  YTD   QTD   YTD   QTD   YTD   QTD   YTD
  12/31/23   12/31/23   09/30/23   09/30/23   06/30/23   06/30/23   03/31/23
                                         
Cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 164     $ 98     $ 66     $ (44 )   $ 110     $ 157     $ (47 )
Capital expenditures   (427 )     (220 )     (207 )     (50 )     (157 )     (76 )     (81 )
Free Cash Flow   (263 )     (122 )     (141 )     (94 )     (47 )     81       (128 )
Debt repayments   (1,717 )     (10 )     (1,707 )     (139 )     (1,568 )     (4 )     (1,564 )
Debt repayments, paid from debt proceeds   1,156       -       1,156       -       1,156       -       1,156  
Levered Free Cash Flow $ (824 )   $ (132 )   $ (692 )   $ (233 )   $ (459 )   $ 77     $ (536 )
                                         
                                         
                                         
  YTD   QTD   YTD   QTD   YTD   QTD   YTD
  12/31/22   12/31/22   09/30/22   09/30/22   06/30/22   06/30/22   03/31/22
                                         
Cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 448     $ 178     $ 270     $ 230     $ 40     $ 41     $ (1 )
Capital expenditures   (717 )     (409 )     (308 )     (87 )     (221 )     (115 )     (106 )
Free Cash Flow   (269 )     (231 )     (38 )     143       (181 )     (74 )     (107 )
Debt repayments   (554 )     (101 )     (453 )     (196 )     (257 )     (92 )     (165 )
Debt repayments, paid from debt proceeds   -       -       -       -       -       -       -  
Levered Free Cash Flow $ (823 )   $ (332 )   $ (491 )   $ (53 )   $ (438 )   $ (166 )   $ (272 )

