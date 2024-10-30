MYR Group Inc. Announces Third-Quarter and First Nine-Months 2024 Results

THORNTON, Colo., Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MYR Group Inc. (“MYR”) (NASDAQ: MYRG), a holding company of leading specialty contractors serving the electric utility infrastructure, commercial and industrial construction markets in the United States and Canada, announced today its third-quarter and first nine-months 2024 financial results.

Highlights for Third Quarter 2024

Quarterly revenues of $888.0 million

Quarterly net income of $10.6 million, or $0.65 per diluted share

Quarterly EBITDA of $37.2 million

Backlog of $2.60 billion

Management Comments

Rick Swartz, MYR’s President and CEO, said, “Our core markets remain active, and bidding activity continued at a robust pace during the quarter. Opportunities for long-term growth remain healthy as we continue to strategically expand our strong customer relationships across our business segments.” Mr. Swartz also said, “Our third quarter performance showed improvement over the second quarter, demonstrating strong project execution in core areas of our business as we continue to resolve unfavorable impacts from a relatively small group of projects expected to complete this year.”

Third Quarter Results

MYR reported third-quarter 2024 revenues of $888.0 million, a decrease of $51.5 million, or 5.5 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2023. Specifically, our Transmission and Distribution (“T&D”) segment reported quarterly revenues of $481.9 million, a decrease of $66.7 million, or 12.2 percent, from the third quarter of 2023, due to a decrease of $81.0 million in revenue on transmission projects and an increase of $14.3 million in revenue on distribution projects. Our Commercial and Industrial (“C&I”) segment reported quarterly revenues of $406.2 million, an increase of $15.3 million, or 3.9 percent, from the third quarter of 2023, which was primarily due to an increase in revenue on fixed priced contracts and T&E contracts.

Consolidated gross profit decreased to $77.3 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $92.4 million for the third quarter of 2023. The decrease in gross profit was due to lower margin and lower revenues. Gross margin decreased to 8.7 percent for the third quarter of 2024 from 9.8 percent for the third quarter of 2023. The decrease in gross margin was primarily related to clean energy projects in T&D, the unfavorable impact of a C&I project, as well as an increase in costs associated with unfavorable job closeouts, and labor and project inefficiencies. These margin decreases were partially offset by better-than-anticipated productivity and a favorable change order. Changes in estimates of gross profit on certain projects resulted in gross margin decreases of 3.9 percent and 1.3 percent for the third quarter of 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Selling, general and administrative expenses (“SG&A”) decreased to $57.5 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $59.9 million for the third quarter of 2023. The period-over-period decrease was primarily due to a decrease in employee incentive compensation costs and a decrease in contingent compensation expense related to a prior acquisition, partially offset by an increase in employee-related expenses to support future growth.

Income tax expense was $7.9 million for the third quarter of 2024, with an effective tax rate of 42.5 percent, compared to income tax expense of $9.3 million for the third quarter of 2023, with an effective tax rate of 30.3 percent. The period-over-period change in tax rate was primarily due to higher permanent difference items mostly related to deductibility limits of contingent compensation, associated with a prior acquisition, which was successfully achieved during the third quarter of 2024, as well as higher U.S. taxes on Canadian income.

For the third quarter of 2024, net income was $10.6 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, compared to $21.5 million, or $1.28 per diluted share, for the same period of 2023. Third-quarter 2024 EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $37.2 million, compared to $47.0 million in the third quarter of 2023.

First Nine-Months Results

MYR reported first nine-months 2024 revenues of $2.53 billion, a decrease of $107.2 million, or 4.1 percent, compared to the first nine months of 2023. Specifically, our T&D segment reported revenues of $1.43 billion, a decrease of $67.2 million, from the first nine months of 2023, due to a decrease of $105.0 million in revenue on transmission projects, offset by an increase of $37.8 million in revenue on distribution projects. Our C&I segment reported revenues of $1.10 billion, a decrease of $40.1 million, or 3.5 percent from the first nine months of 2023, which was primarily due to the delayed start of certain projects in 2024.

Consolidated gross profit decreased to $204.4 million in the first nine months of 2024, compared to $266.9 million in the first nine months of 2023. The decrease in gross profit was due to lower margin and lower revenues. Gross margin decreased to 8.1 percent for the first nine months of 2024 from 10.1 percent for the first nine months of 2023. The decrease in gross margin was primarily related to clean energy projects in T&D, the unfavorable impact of a C&I project, labor and project inefficiencies, an increase in costs associated with schedule compression on certain projects, an unfavorable change order and an unfavorable job closeout. These margin decreases were partially offset by better-than-anticipated productivity, favorable change orders, favorable job closeouts and favorable joint venture results. Changes in estimates of gross profit on certain projects resulted in a gross margin decreases of 4.4 percent and 1.2 percent for the first nine months of 2024 and 2023, respectively.

SG&A increased to $181.5 million in the first nine months of 2024, compared to $174.6 million for the first nine months of 2023. The period-over-period increase was primarily due to an increase in contingent compensation expense related to a prior acquisition and an increase in employee-related expenses to support future growth, partially offset by a decrease in employee incentive compensation costs.

Interest expense increased to $4.3 million in the first nine months of 2024, compared to $3.1 million for the first nine months of 2023. The period-over-period increase was primarily due to higher average debt balances during the first nine months of 2024 as compared to the first nine months of 2023.

Income tax expense was $5.2 million for the first nine months of 2024, with an effective tax rate of 26.6 percent, compared to income tax expense of $22.6 million for the first nine months of 2023, with an effective tax rate of 25.2 percent. The period-over-period change in tax rate was primarily due to lower pretax income and higher other permanent difference items, offset by lower stock compensation excess tax benefits. The increase in permanent difference items primarily related to deductibility limits of contingent compensation, associated with a prior acquisition, as well as higher U.S. taxes on Canadian income.

For the first nine months of 2024, net income was $14.3 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, compared to $66.9 million, or $3.98 per diluted share, for the same period of 2023.

Backlog

As of September 30, 2024, MYR's backlog was $2.60 billion, compared to $2.54 billion as of June 30, 2024. As of September 30, 2024, T&D backlog was $798.7 million, and C&I backlog was $1.80 billion. Total backlog at September 30, 2024 decreased $19.7 million, or 0.8 percent, from the $2.62 billion reported at September 30, 2023.

Balance Sheet

As of September 30, 2024, MYR had $375.5 million of borrowing availability under its $490 million revolving credit facility.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement MYR’s financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), MYR uses certain non-GAAP measures. Reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measures of all non-GAAP measures included in this press release can be found at the end of this release. MYR’s definitions of these non-GAAP measures may differ from similarly titled measures used by others. These non-GAAP measures should be considered supplemental to, and not a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

MYR believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful because they (i) provide both management and investors meaningful supplemental information regarding financial performance by excluding certain expenses and benefits that may not be indicative of recurring core business operating results, (ii) permit investors to view MYR’s performance using the same tools that management uses to evaluate MYR’s past performance, reportable business segments and prospects for future performance, (iii) publicly disclose results that are relevant to financial covenants included in MYR’s credit facility and (iv) otherwise provide supplemental information that may be useful to investors in evaluating MYR.

Conference Call

About MYR Group Inc.

MYR Group is a holding company of leading, specialty electrical contractors providing services throughout the United States and Canada through two business segments: Transmission & Distribution (T&D) and Commercial & Industrial (C&I). MYR Group subsidiaries have the experience and expertise to complete electrical installations of any type and size. Through their T&D segment they provide services on electric transmission, distribution networks, substation facilities, clean energy projects and electric vehicle charging infrastructure. Their comprehensive T&D services include design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance and repair services. T&D customers include investor-owned utilities, cooperatives, private developers, government-funded utilities, independent power producers, independent transmission companies, industrial facility owners and other contractors. Through their C&I segment, they provide a broad range of services which include the design, installation, maintenance and repair of commercial and industrial wiring generally for airports, hospitals, data centers, hotels, stadiums, commercial and industrial facilities, clean energy projects, manufacturing plants, processing facilities, water/waste-water treatment facilities, mining facilities, intelligent transportation systems, roadway lighting, signalization and electric vehicle charging infrastructure. C&I customers include general contractors, commercial and industrial facility owners, government agencies and developers. For more information, visit myrgroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Various statements in this announcement, including those that express a belief, expectation, or intention, as well as those that are not statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements may include projections and estimates concerning the timing and success of specific projects and our future production, revenue, income, capital spending, segment improvements and investments. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “objective,” “outlook,” “plan,” “project,” “possible,” “potential,” “should,” “unlikely,” or other words that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. The forward-looking statements in this announcement speak only as of the date of this announcement. We disclaim any obligation to update these statements (unless required by securities laws), and we caution you not to rely on them unduly. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and assumptions about future events. While our management considers these expectations and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Forward-looking statements in this announcement should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect MYR's business, particularly those mentioned in the risk factors and cautionary statements in Item 1A. of MYR's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and in any risk factors or cautionary statements contained in MYR's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K.

MYR GROUP INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

As of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023

(in thousands, except share and per share data) September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,569 $ 24,899 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $977 and $1,987, respectively 571,342 521,893 Contract assets, net of allowances of $582 and $610, respectively 411,843 420,616 Current portion of receivable for insurance claims in excess of deductibles 9,056 8,267 Refundable income taxes 6,280 4,034 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 25,532 46,535 Total current assets 1,031,622 1,026,244 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $388,180 and $380,465, respectively 279,634 268,978 Operating lease right-of-use assets 40,665 35,012 Goodwill 115,970 116,953 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $34,036 and $30,534, respectively 79,077 83,516 Receivable for insurance claims in excess of deductibles 34,925 33,739 Investment in joint ventures 5,835 8,707 Other assets 5,331 5,597 Total assets $ 1,593,059 $ 1,578,746 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 4,364 $ 7,053 Current portion of operating lease obligations 11,136 9,237 Current portion of finance lease obligations 1,168 2,039 Accounts payable 329,971 359,363 Contract liabilities 262,557 240,411 Current portion of accrued self-insurance 25,394 28,269 Accrued income taxes — 237 Other current liabilities 127,846 100,593 Total current liabilities 762,436 747,202 Deferred income tax liabilities 47,722 48,230 Long-term debt 88,822 29,188 Accrued self-insurance 54,262 51,796 Operating lease obligations, net of current maturities 29,529 25,775 Finance lease obligations, net of current maturities 2,312 314 Other liabilities 19,467 25,039 Total liabilities 1,004,550 927,544 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity: Preferred stock—$0.01 par value per share; 4,000,000 authorized shares; none issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 — — Common stock—$0.01 par value per share; 100,000,000 authorized shares; 16,121,901 and 16,684,492 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 161 167 Additional paid-in capital 156,799 162,386 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,216) (3,880) Retained earnings 437,765 492,529 Total shareholders’ equity 588,509 651,202 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,593,059 $ 1,578,746

MYR GROUP INC.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations

Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023

Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Contract revenues $ 888,043 $ 939,476 $ 2,532,495 $ 2,639,708 Contract costs 810,755 847,093 2,328,121 2,372,806 Gross profit 77,288 92,383 204,374 266,902 Selling, general and administrative expenses 57,456 59,879 181,528 174,618 Amortization of intangible assets 1,221 1,231 3,666 3,686 Gain on sale of property and equipment (1,750) (754) (4,745) (3,293) Income from operations 20,361 32,027 23,925 91,891 Other income (expense): Interest income 73 226 296 740 Interest expense (2,016) (1,319) (4,311) (3,059) Other income (expense), net 112 (91) (421) (61) Income before provision for income taxes 18,530 30,843 19,489 89,511 Income tax expense 7,881 9,331 5,178 22,563 Net income $ 10,649 $ 21,512 $ 14,311 $ 66,948 Income per common share: —Basic $ 0.65 $ 1.29 $ 0.86 $ 4.01 —Diluted $ 0.65 $ 1.28 $ 0.86 $ 3.98 Weighted average number of common shares and potential common shares outstanding: —Basic 16,283 16,710 16,582 16,678 —Diluted 16,324 16,829 16,647 16,821

MYR GROUP INC.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023

Nine months ended

September 30, (in thousands) 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 14,311 $ 66,948 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 45,131 39,848 Amortization of intangible assets 3,666 3,686 Stock-based compensation expense 6,198 6,562 Deferred income taxes (144) — Gain on sale of property and equipment (4,745) (3,293) Other non-cash items 1,044 564 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (50,193) (76,349) Contract assets, net 8,212 (109,803) Receivable for insurance claims in excess of deductibles (1,975) 1,558 Other assets 21,687 21,503 Accounts payable (20,607) 62,276 Contract liabilities 22,294 3,941 Accrued self-insurance (402) (1,119) Other liabilities 21,519 12,070 Net cash flows provided by operating activities 65,996 28,392 Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 6,815 3,998 Purchases of property and equipment (63,634) (63,791) Net cash flows used in investing activities (56,819) (59,793) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings under revolving lines of credit 584,070 354,467 Repayments under revolving lines of credit (520,076) (328,085) Payment of principal obligations under equipment notes (7,049) (4,597) Payment of principal obligations under finance leases (2,083) (872) Proceeds from exercise of stock options — 20 Repurchase of common stock (75,000) — Debt refinancing costs (34) (2,129) Payments related to tax withholding for stock-based compensation (5,866) (7,936) Net cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities (26,038) 10,868 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (469) (36) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (17,330) (20,569) Cash and cash equivalents: Beginning of period 24,899 51,040 End of period $ 7,569 $ 30,471

MYR GROUP INC.

Unaudited Consolidated Selected Data,

Unaudited Performance Measure and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measure

For the Three, Nine and Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 and

As of September 30, 2024, December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022

Three months ended

September 30, Last twelve months ended

September 30, (dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Summary Statement of Operations Data: Contract revenues $ 888,043 $ 939,476 $ 3,536,692 $ 3,503,664 Gross profit $ 77,288 $ 92,383 $ 301,869 $ 363,171 Income from operations $ 20,361 $ 32,027 $ 61,127 $ 128,676 Income before provision for income taxes $ 18,530 $ 30,843 $ 54,982 $ 125,285 Income tax expense $ 7,881 $ 9,331 $ 16,629 $ 33,764 Net income $ 10,649 $ 21,512 $ 38,353 $ 91,521 Tax rate 42.5% 30.3% 30.2% 26.9% Per Share Data: Income per common share: - Basic $ 0.65 $ 1.29 $ 2.31 (1) $ 5.49 (1) - Diluted $ 0.65 $ 1.28 $ 2.29 (1) $ 5.45 (1) Weighted average number of common shares and potential common shares outstanding: - Basic 16,283 16,710 16,611 (2) 16,653 (2) - Diluted 16,324 16,829 16,702 (2) 16,812 (2)





(in thousands) September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 September 30,

2022 Summary Balance Sheet Data: Total assets $ 1,593,059 $ 1,578,746 $ 1,560,733 $ 1,329,956 Total shareholders’ equity $ 588,509 $ 651,202 $ 625,459 $ 535,877 Goodwill and intangible assets $ 195,047 $ 200,469 $ 199,518 $ 204,275 Total funded debt (3) $ 93,186 $ 36,241 $ 62,338 $ 85,912





Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Segment Results: Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent Contract revenues: Transmission & Distribution $ 481,876 54.3% $ 548,595 58.4% $ 1,430,480 56.5% $ 1,497,655 56.7% Commercial & Industrial 406,167 45.7% 390,881 41.6% 1,102,015 43.5% 1,142,053 43.3% Total $ 888,043 100.0% $ 939,476 100.0% $ 2,532,495 100.0% $ 2,639,708 100.0% Operating income: Transmission & Distribution $ 17,568 3.6% $ 36,262 6.6% $ 39,104 2.7% $ 106,817 7.1% Commercial & Industrial 20,309 5.0% 13,932 3.6% 33,340 3.0% 37,182 3.3% Total $ 37,877 4.3% $ 50,194 5.3% $ 72,444 2.9% $ 143,999 5.5% Corporate (17,516) (2.0)% (18,167) (1.9)% (48,519) (1.9)% (52,108) (2.0)% Consolidated $ 20,361 2.3% $ 32,027 3.4% $ 23,925 1.0% $ 91,891 3.5%

MYR GROUP INC.

Unaudited Performance Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

Three and Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023

Three months ended

September 30, Last twelve months ended

September 30, (in thousands, except share, per share data, ratios and percentages) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Financial Performance Measures (4): EBITDA (5) $ 37,166 $ 46,975 $ 125,130 $ 187,343 EBITDA per Diluted Share (6) $ 2.27 $ 2.79 $ 7.49 $ 11.14 EBIA, net of taxes (7) $ 12,468 $ 23,132 $ 45,776 $ 98,368 Free Cash Flow (8) $ 17,952 $ (9,513) $ 24,041 $ 29,825 Book Value per Period End Share (9) $ 36.41 $ 37.17 Tangible Book Value (10) $ 393,462 $ 425,941 Tangible Book Value per Period End Share (11) $ 24.34 $ 25.31 Funded Debt to Equity Ratio (12) 0.16 0.10 Asset Turnover (13) 2.27 2.63 Return on Assets (14) 2.5% 6.9% Return on Equity (15) 6.1% 17.1% Return on Invested Capital (16) 6.9% 15.8% Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures: Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA: Net income $ 10,649 $ 21,512 $ 38,353 $ 91,521 Interest expense, net 1,943 1,093 5,747 3,518 Income tax expense 7,881 9,331 16,629 33,764 Depreciation and amortization 16,693 15,039 64,401 58,540 EBITDA (5) $ 37,166 $ 46,975 $ 125,130 $ 187,343 Reconciliation of Net Income per Diluted Share to EBITDA per Diluted Share: Net income per share $ 0.65 $ 1.28 $ 2.29 $ 5.45 Interest expense, net, per share 0.12 0.07 0.34 0.21 Income tax expense per share 0.48 0.55 1.00 2.00 Depreciation and amortization per share 1.02 0.89 3.86 3.48 EBITDA per Diluted Share (6) $ 2.27 $ 2.79 $ 7.49 $ 11.14 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP measure: Net income $ 10,649 $ 21,512 $ 38,353 $ 91,521 Interest expense, net 1,943 1,093 5,747 3,518 Amortization of intangible assets 1,221 1,231 4,887 5,848 Tax impact of interest and amortization of intangible assets (1,345) (704) (3,211) (2,519) EBIA, net of taxes (7) $ 12,468 $ 23,132 $ 45,776 $ 98,368 Calculation of Free Cash Flow: Net cash flow from operating activities $ 35,625 $ 12,548 $ 108,620 $ 122,150 Less: cash used in purchasing property and equipment (17,673) (22,061) (84,579) (92,325) Free Cash Flow (8) $ 17,952 $ (9,513) $ 24,041 $ 29,825

MYR GROUP INC.

Unaudited Performance Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

As of September 30, 2024, 2023 and 2022

(in thousands, except per share amounts) September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Reconciliation of Book Value to Tangible Book Value: Book value (total shareholders' equity) $ 588,509 $ 625,459 Goodwill and intangible assets (195,047) (199,518) Tangible Book Value (10) $ 393,462 $ 425,941 Reconciliation of Book Value per Period End Share to Tangible Book Value per Period End Share: Book value per period end share $ 36.41 $ 37.17 Goodwill and intangible assets per period end share (12.07) (11.86) Tangible Book Value per Period End Share (11) $ 24.34 $ 25.31 Calculation of Period End Shares: Shares outstanding 16,122 16,710 Plus: common equivalents 41 119 Period End Shares (17) 16,163 16,829





(in thousands) September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Reconciliation of Invested Capital to Shareholders Equity: Book value (total shareholders' equity) $ 588,509 $ 625,459 $ 535,877 Plus: total funded debt 93,186 62,338 85,912 Less: cash and cash equivalents (7,569) (30,471) (35,767) Invested Capital $ 674,126 $ 657,326 $ 586,022 Average Invested Capital (18) $ 665,726 $ 621,674

(1) Last-twelve-months earnings per share is the sum of earnings per share reported in the last four quarters.

(2) Last-twelve-months weighted average basic and diluted shares were determined by adding the weighted average shares reported for the last four quarters and dividing by four.

(3) Funded debt includes outstanding borrowings under our revolving credit facility and our outstanding equipment notes.

(4) These financial performance measures are provided as supplemental information to the financial statements. These measures are used by management to evaluate our past performance, our prospects for future performance and our ability to comply with certain material covenants as defined within our credit agreement, and to compare our results with those of our peers. In addition, we believe that certain of the measures, such as book value, tangible book value, free cash flow, asset turnover, return on equity, and debt leverage are measures that are monitored by sureties, lenders, lessors, suppliers and certain investors. Our calculation of each measure is described in the following notes; our calculation may not be the same as the calculations made by other companies.

(5) EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. EBITDA is not recognized under GAAP and does not purport to be an alternative to net income as a measure of operating performance or to net cash flows provided by operating activities as a measure of liquidity. Certain material covenants contained within our credit agreement are based on EBITDA with certain additional adjustments, including our interest coverage ratio and leverage ratio, which we must comply with to avoid potential immediate repayment of amounts borrowed or additional fees to seek relief from our lenders. In addition, management considers EBITDA a useful measure because it provides MYR Group Inc. and its investors with an additional tool to compare our operating performance on a consistent basis by removing the impact of certain items that management believes to not directly reflect the company’s core operations. Management further believes that EBITDA is useful to investors and other external users of our financial statements in evaluating the company’s operating performance and cash flow because EBITDA is widely used by investors to measure a company’s operating performance without regard to items such as interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization, which can vary substantially from company to company depending upon accounting methods and book value of assets, useful lives placed on assets, capital structure and the method by which assets were acquired.

(6) EBITDA per diluted share is calculated by dividing EBITDA by the weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding for the period. EBITDA per diluted share is not recognized under GAAP and does not purport to be an alternative to income per diluted share.

(7) EBIA, net of taxes is defined as net income plus net interest plus amortization of intangible assets, less the tax impact of net interest and amortization of intangible assets. The tax impact of net interest and amortization of intangible assets is computed by multiplying net interest and amortization of intangible assets by the effective tax rate. Management uses EBIA, net of taxes, to measure our results exclusive of the impact of financing and amortization of intangible assets costs.

(8) Free cash flow, which is defined as cash flow provided by operating activities minus cash flow used in purchasing property and equipment, is not recognized under GAAP and does not purport to be an alternative to net income, cash flow from operations or the change in cash on the balance sheet. Management views free cash flow as a measure of operational performance, liquidity and financial health.

(9) Book value per period end share is calculated by dividing total shareholders’ equity at the end of the period by the period end shares outstanding.

(10) Tangible book value is calculated by subtracting goodwill and intangible assets outstanding at the end of the period from shareholders’ equity. Tangible book value is not recognized under GAAP and does not purport to be an alternative to book value or shareholders’ equity.

(11) Tangible book value per period end share is calculated by dividing tangible book value at the end of the period by the period end number of shares outstanding. Tangible book value per period end share is not recognized under GAAP and does not purport to be an alternative to income per diluted share.

(12) The funded debt to equity ratio is calculated by dividing total funded debt at the end of the period by total shareholders’ equity at the end of the period.

(13) Asset turnover is calculated by dividing the current period revenue by total assets at the beginning of the period.

(14) Return on assets is calculated by dividing net income for the period by total assets at the beginning of the period.

(15) Return on equity is calculated by dividing net income for the period by total shareholders’ equity at the beginning of the period.

(16) Return on invested capital is calculated by dividing EBIA, net of taxes, less any dividends, by average invested capital. Return on invested capital is not recognized under GAAP, and is a key metric used by management to determine our executive compensation.

(17) Period end shares is calculated by adding average common stock equivalents for the quarter to the period end balance of common stock outstanding. Period end shares is not recognized under GAAP and does not purport to be an alternative to diluted shares. Management views period end shares as a better measure of shares outstanding as of the end of the period.

(18) Average invested capital is calculated by adding net funded debt (total funded debt less cash and marketable securities) to total shareholders’ equity and calculating the average of the beginning and ending of each period.

