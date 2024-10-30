Submit Release
FTAI Infrastructure Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results, Declares Dividend of $0.03 per Share of Common Stock

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP) (the “Company” or “FTAI Infrastructure”) today reported financial results for the third quarter 2024. The Company’s consolidated comparative financial statements and key performance measures are attached as an exhibit to this press release.

Financial Overview

(in thousands, except per share data)
Selected Financial Results Q3’24
Net Loss Attributable to Stockholders $ (49,971 )
Basic and Diluted Loss per Share of Common Stock $ (0.45 )
Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 36,928  
Adjusted EBITDA - Four core segments (1)(2) $ 42,543  
       

_______________________________

(1)   For definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures, please refer to the exhibit to this press release.
(2)   Excludes Sustainability and Energy Transition and Corporate and Other segments.

Third Quarter 2024 Dividends

On October 30, 2024, the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a cash dividend on its common stock of $0.03 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, payable on November 19, 2024 to the holders of record on November 12, 2024.

Business Highlights

  • Signed long-term contract and additional LOI at Repauno and commenced construction for phase 2 transloading system.
  • Construction projects at Jefferson progressing on schedule, on budget for contracts commencing in 2025.
  • Long Ridge power plant operated at a 99% capacity factor; new capacity pricing for 2025-26 season represents $16 million of incremental annual Adj. EBITDA and expected to continue for foreseeable future(1).

(1)   Represents management’s estimates; actual results may vary.

Additional Information

For additional information that management believes to be useful for investors, please refer to the presentation posted on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.fipinc.com, and the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, when available on the Company’s website. Nothing on the Company’s website is included or incorporated by reference herein.

Conference Call

In addition, management will host a conference call on Thursday, October 31, 2024 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time. The conference call may be accessed by registering via the following link https://register.vevent.com/register/BI0831790884ec4e0b9c259fbb54b3c628. Once registered, participants will receive a dial-in and unique pin to access the call.

A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at www.fipinc.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download the necessary software required to listen to the internet broadcast.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 11:30 A.M. on Thursday, October 31, 2024 through 11:30 A.M. on Thursday, November 7, 2024 on https://ir.fipinc.com/news-events/events.

The information contained on, or accessible through, any websites included in this press release is not incorporated by reference into, and should not be considered a part of, this press release.

About FTAI Infrastructure Inc.

FTAI Infrastructure primarily invests in critical infrastructure with high barriers to entry across the rail, ports and terminals, and power and gas sectors that, on a combined basis, generate strong and stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation. FTAI Infrastructure is externally managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading, diversified global investment firm.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, Transtar’s continued momentum, and Long Ridge’s potential ability to add substantial EBITDA for mid-2025 to mid-2026 period. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. The Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained and such differences may be material. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this press release. For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could affect such forward-looking statements, see the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available on the Company’s website (www.fipinc.com). In addition, new risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict or assess the impact of every factor that may cause its actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. This release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

For further information, please contact:

Alan Andreini
Investor Relations
FTAI Infrastructure Inc.
(646) 734-9414
aandreini@fortress.com 

Exhibit - Financial Statements

FTAI INFRASTRUCTURE INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
 
  Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2024
   2023
   2024
   2023
Revenues              
Total revenues $ 83,311     $ 80,706     $ 250,733     $ 239,032  
               
Expenses              
Operating expenses   62,766       68,416       188,566       196,353  
General and administrative   2,989       2,485       10,690       9,388  
Acquisition and transaction expenses   2,526       649       4,373       1,554  
Management fees and incentive allocation to affiliate   2,807       3,238       8,584       9,304  
Depreciation and amortization   19,492       20,150       60,176       60,577  
Asset impairment                     743  
Total expenses   90,580       94,938       272,389       277,919  
               
Other (expense) income              
Equity in losses of unconsolidated entities   (14,308 )     (9,914 )     (38,998 )     (7,173 )
Gain (loss) on sale of assets, net   2,758       (263 )     2,595       260  
Gain (loss) on modification or extinguishment of debt   747       (2,020 )     (8,423 )     (2,020 )
Interest expense   (31,513 )     (25,999 )     (88,796 )     (73,431 )
Other income   6,537       2,387       15,865       3,978  
Total other expense   (35,779 )     (35,809 )     (117,757 )     (78,386 )
Loss before income taxes   (43,048 )     (50,041 )     (139,413 )     (117,273 )
(Benefit from) provision for income taxes   (92 )     8       1,980       2,560  
Net loss   (42,956 )     (50,049 )     (141,393 )     (119,833 )
Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries   (9,963 )     (9,932 )     (32,053 )     (30,101 )
Less: Dividends and accretion of redeemable preferred stock   16,978       15,984       51,563       45,811  
Net loss attributable to stockholders $ (49,971 )   $ (56,101 )   $ (160,903 )   $ (135,543 )
               
Loss per share:              
Basic $ (0.45 )   $ (0.55 )   $ (1.51 )   $ (1.32 )
Diluted $ (0.45 )   $ (0.55 )   $ (1.51 )   $ (1.32 )
Weighted average shares outstanding:              
Basic   109,723,831       102,820,651       106,317,677       102,800,818  
Diluted   109,723,831       102,820,651       106,317,677       102,800,818  
                               


FTAI INFRASTRUCTURE INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
 
  (Unaudited)    
  September 30, 2024   December 31, 2023
Assets      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 20,295     $ 29,367  
Restricted cash   124,338       58,112  
Accounts receivable, net   55,168       55,990  
Other current assets   47,266       42,034  
Total current assets   247,067       185,503  
Leasing equipment, net   36,173       35,587  
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net   68,859       69,748  
Property, plant, and equipment, net   1,624,906       1,630,829  
Investments   54,148       72,701  
Intangible assets, net   47,237       52,621  
Goodwill   275,367       275,367  
Other assets   83,732       57,253  
Total assets $ 2,437,489     $ 2,379,609  
       
Liabilities      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 152,957     $ 130,796  
Operating lease liabilities   7,270       7,218  
Other current liabilities   13,449       12,623  
Total current liabilities   173,676       150,637  
Debt, net   1,535,679       1,340,910  
Operating lease liabilities   61,651       62,441  
Other liabilities   46,379       87,530  
Total liabilities   1,817,385       1,641,518  
       
Commitments and contingencies          
       
Redeemable preferred stock ($0.01 par value per share; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 300,000 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023; redemption amount of $436.8 million and $446.5 million at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023)   366,913       325,232  
       
Equity      
Common stock ($0.01 par value per share; 2,000,000,000 shares authorized; 113,745,115 and 100,589,572 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively)   1,137       1,006  
Additional paid in capital   785,734       843,971  
Accumulated deficit   (291,513 )     (182,173 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (124,587 )     (178,515 )
Stockholders' equity   370,771       484,289  
Non-controlling interest in equity of consolidated subsidiaries   (117,580 )     (71,430 )
Total equity   253,191       412,859  
Total liabilities, redeemable preferred stock and equity $ 2,437,489     $ 2,379,609  
               


FTAI INFRASTRUCTURE INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unless otherwise noted)
 
  Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2024
   2023
Cash flows from operating activities:      
Net loss $ (141,393 )   $ (119,833 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:      
Equity in losses of unconsolidated entities   38,998       7,173  
Gain on sale of assets, net   (2,595 )     (260 )
Loss on modification or extinguishment of debt   8,423       2,020  
Gain on sale of easement   (3,486 )      
Equity-based compensation   6,768       5,814  
Depreciation and amortization   60,176       60,577  
Asset impairment         743  
Change in deferred income taxes   1,187       2,148  
Change in fair value of non-hedge derivative         1,125  
Amortization of deferred financing costs   6,370       4,910  
Amortization of bond discount   4,419       3,472  
Provision for credit losses   569       1,661  
Change in:      
Accounts receivable   253       (5,547 )
Other assets   (5,982 )     17,387  
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   17,676       15,130  
Other liabilities   1,394       1,266  
Net cash used in operating activities   (7,223 )     (2,214 )
       
Cash flows from investing activities:      
Investment in unconsolidated entities   (2,273 )     (6,070 )
Investment in convertible promissory notes   (31,500 )     (51,044 )
Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired         (4,448 )
Acquisition of leasing equipment   (1,627 )      
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment   (53,322 )     (78,712 )
Investment in equity instruments   (5,000 )      
Proceeds from sale of leasing equipment         116  
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment   598       1,148  
Proceeds from sale of easement   3,486        
Net cash used in investing activities   (89,638 )     (139,010 )
       
Cash flows from financing activities:      
Proceeds from debt, net   449,689       162,100  
Repayment of debt   (247,594 )     (75,131 )
Payment of financing costs   (10,397 )     (6,472 )
Cash dividends - common stock   (9,707 )     (9,254 )
Cash dividends - redeemable preferred stock   (9,723 )      
Settlement of equity-based compensation   (3,214 )     (90 )
Distributions to non-controlling interests   (15,039 )     (1,647 )
Net cash provided by financing activities   154,015       69,506  
       
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash   57,154       (71,718 )
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period   87,479       149,642  
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 144,633     $ 77,924  
               

Key Performance Measures

The Chief Operating Decision Maker (“CODM”) utilizes Adjusted EBITDA as our key performance measure.

Adjusted EBITDA provides the CODM with the information necessary to assess operational performance, as well as make resource and allocation decisions. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) attributable to stockholders, adjusted (a) to exclude the impact of provision for (benefit from) income taxes, equity-based compensation expense, acquisition and transaction expenses, losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and capital lease obligations, changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments, asset impairment charges, incentive allocations, depreciation and amortization expense, interest expense, interest and other costs on pension and other pension expense benefits (“OPEB”) liabilities, dividends and accretion of redeemable preferred stock, and other non-recurring items, (b) to include the impact of our pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities, and (c) to exclude the impact of equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated entities and the non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA.

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of net loss attributable to stockholders to Adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023:

  Three Months Ended
September 30,		   Change
   Nine Months Ended
September 30, 		  Change
(in thousands)  2024     2023       2024     2023   
Net loss attributable to stockholders $ (49,971 )   $ (56,101 )   $ 6,130     $ (160,903 )   $ (135,543 )   $ (25,360 )
Add: (Benefit from) provision for income taxes   (92 )     8       (100 )     1,980       2,560       (580 )
Add: Equity-based compensation expense   2,629       4,277       (1,648 )     6,768       5,814       954  
Add: Acquisition and transaction expenses   2,526       649       1,877       4,373       1,554       2,819  
Add: (Gains) losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and capital lease obligations   (747 )     2,020       (2,767 )     8,423       2,020       6,403  
Add: Changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments                           1,125       (1,125 )
Add: Asset impairment charges                           743       (743 )
Add: Incentive allocations                                  
Add: Depreciation and amortization expense (1)   20,725       20,150       575       63,418       60,577       2,841  
Add: Interest expense   31,513       25,999       5,514       88,796       73,431       15,365  
Add: Pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities (2)   5,625       5,554       71       15,090       20,630       (5,540 )
Add: Dividends and accretion of redeemable preferred stock   16,978       15,984       994       51,563       45,811       5,752  
Add: Interest and other costs on pension and OPEB liabilities   (248 )     480       (728 )     214       1,440       (1,226 )
Add: Other non-recurring items (3)         1,131       (1,131 )           2,470       (2,470 )
Less: Equity in losses of unconsolidated entities   14,308       9,914       4,394       38,998       7,173       31,825  
Less: Non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA (4)   (6,318 )     (5,410 )     (908 )     (20,305 )     (15,577 )     (4,728 )
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 36,928     $ 24,655     $ 12,273     $ 98,415     $ 74,228     $ 24,187  

_______________________________

(1) Includes the following items for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023: (i) depreciation and amortization expense of $19,492 and $20,150 and (ii) capitalized contract costs amortization of $1,233 and $—, respectively. Includes the following items for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023: (i) depreciation and amortization expense of $60,176 and $60,577 and (ii) capitalized contract costs amortization of $3,242 and $—, respectively.
   
(2) Includes the following items for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023: (i) net loss of $(14,352) and $(9,941), (ii) interest expense of $10,826 and $8,830, (iii) depreciation and amortization expense of $6,911 and $6,965, (iv) acquisition and transaction expenses of $47 and $50, (v) changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments of $(2,572) and $(352), (vi) equity-based compensation of $— and $2, (vii) asset impairment of $24 and $—, (viii) equity method basis adjustments of $17 and $— and (ix) loss on modification or extinguishment of debt of $4,724 and $—, respectively. Includes the following items for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023: (i) net loss of $(39,132) and $(7,283), (ii) interest expense of $32,901 and $25,166, (iii) depreciation and amortization expense of $20,091 and $20,598, (iv) acquisition and transaction expenses of $97 and $307, (v) changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments of $(4,394) and $(18,162), (vi) equity-based compensation of $2 and $4, (vii) asset impairment of $274 and $—, (viii) equity method basis adjustments of $49 and $—, (ix) loss on modification or extinguishment of debt of $4,724 and $— and (x) other non-recurring items of $478 and $—, respectively.
   
(3) Includes the following item for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023: certain non-cash expenses related to cancellation of RSUs and Railroad severance expense of $1,131 and $2,470, respectively.
   
(4) Includes the following items for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023: (i) equity-based compensation of $240 and $718, (ii) benefit from income taxes of $(98) and $(19), (iii) interest expense of $3,078 and $1,821, (iv) depreciation and amortization expense of $3,274 and $2,870, (v) acquisition and transaction expense of $— and $19, (vi) interest and other costs on pension and OPEB liabilities of $(1) and $1 and (vii) loss on modification or extinguishment of debt of $(175) and $—, respectively. Includes the following items for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023: (i) equity-based compensation of $939 and $904, (ii) (benefit from) provision for income taxes of $(374) and $69, (iii) interest expense of $7,906 and $5,558, (iv) depreciation and amortization expense of $9,855 and $8,950, (v) changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments of $— and $61, (vi) acquisition and transaction expense of $3 and $27, (vii) interest and other costs on pension and OPEB liabilities of $1 and $3, (viii) asset impairment of $— and $2, (ix) loss on modification or extinguishment of debt of $1,975 and $— and (x) other non-recurring items of $— and $3, respectively.
   

The following tables sets forth a reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to stockholders to Adjusted EBITDA for our four core segments for the three months ended September 30, 2024:

  Three Months Ended September 30, 2024
(in thousands) Railroad   Jefferson
Terminal		   Repauno   Power and
Gas		   Four Core
Segments
Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders $ 14,528     $ (8,009 )   $ (4,987 )   $ (8,562 )   $ (7,030 )
Add: Provision for (benefit from) income taxes   1,174       (426 )     (73 )           675  
Add: Equity-based compensation expense   547       673       1,306             2,526  
Add: Acquisition and transaction expenses   95                   1,681       1,776  
Add: Gains on the modification or extinguishment of debt and capital lease obligations         (747 )                 (747 )
Add: Changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments                            
Add: Asset impairment charges                            
Add: Incentive allocations                            
Add: Depreciation and amortization expense (1)   4,936       13,221       2,489             20,646  
Add: Interest expense   78       13,107       92             13,277  
Add: Pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities (2)                     7,512       7,512  
Add: Dividends and accretion of redeemable preferred stock                            
Add: Interest and other costs on pension and OPEB liabilities   (248 )                       (248 )
Add: Other non-recurring items                            
Less: Equity in losses of unconsolidated entities                     10,474       10,474  
Less: Non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA (3)   (30 )     (6,055 )     (233 )           (6,318 )
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 21,080     $ 11,764     $ (1,406 )   $ 11,105     $ 42,543  

_______________________________

(1) Jefferson Terminal
  Includes the following items for the three months ended September 30, 2024: (i) depreciation and amortization expense of $11,988 and (ii) capitalized contract costs amortization of $1,233.
   
(2) Power and Gas
  Includes the following items for the three months ended September 30, 2024: (i) net loss of $(10,489), (ii) interest expense of $9,544, (iii) depreciation and amortization expense of $6,217, (iv) acquisition and transaction expenses of $47, (v) changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments of $(2,572), (vi) asset impairment of $24, (vii) equity method basis adjustments of $17 and (viii) loss on modification or extinguishment of debt of $4,724.
   
(3) Railroad
  Includes the following items for the three months ended September 30, 2024: (i) equity-based compensation of $3, (ii) provision for income taxes of $6, (iii) depreciation and amortization expense of $22 and (iv) interest and other costs on pension and OPEB liabilities of $(1).
   
  Jefferson Terminal
  Includes the following items for the three months ended September 30, 2024: (i) equity-based compensation of $157, (ii) benefit from income taxes of $(100), (iii) interest expense of $3,073, (iv) depreciation and amortization expense of $3,100, and (v) loss on modification or extinguishment of debt of $(175).
   
  Repauno
  Includes the following items for the three months ended September 30, 2024: (i) equity-based compensation of $80, (ii) benefit from income taxes of $(4), (iii) interest expense of $5 and (iv) depreciation and amortization expense of $152.

