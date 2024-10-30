Coherus to Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results on November 6, 2024

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (“Coherus,” NASDAQ: CHRS) today announced that its third quarter 2024 financial results will be released after market close on Wednesday, November 6, 2024. Starting at 5:00 p.m. ET on November 6, 2024, Coherus’ management team will host a conference call and webcast to discuss financial results and provide a general business update.

A webcast replay will be available on https://investors.coherus.com following the conclusion of the live conference call.

Conference Call Information

When: Wednesday, November 6, 2024, starting at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

To access the conference call, please pre-register through the following link to receive dial-in information and a personal PIN to access the live call: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI6dfb4eba6e9a4322a716df863233a53f

Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fgk872yp

The press release with the third quarter 2024 financial results and related materials will be available at https://investors.coherus.com before the start of the conference call.

A live and archived webcast will be available on the “Investors” section of the Coherus website at https://investors.coherus.com/events-presentations.

Please dial in 15 minutes early to ensure a timely connection to the call.

Disclosure Information

Coherus uses the https://investors.coherus.com website to disclose material non-public information and comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Coherus Contact Information

Investors:

Jodi Sievers, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

IR@coherus.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.