Hub Group Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 and revenue of $1.0 billion for the third quarter

Non-GAAP adjusted EPS of $0.52, which excludes adjustments for a network alignment initiative and transaction related expenses in the quarter

Quarterly operating income of $32 million or 3.3 % of revenue, adjusted operating income (non-GAAP) of $42 million or 4.3% of revenue

Returned $91 million to shareholders year-to-date through stock repurchases of $68 million, including $35 million in the third quarter, and dividend payments of $23 million

Strong balance sheet with cash and cash equivalents of $186 million and net debt/EBITDA LTM (non-GAAP) of 0.3x as of September 30, 2024

Expanded Mexico Intermodal and cross-border service offering by forming a joint venture with Mexico-based EASO

Voted #3 on the Top Ten 3PL list by Inbound Logistics



OAK BROOK, Ill., Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hub Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: HUBG) announced third quarter 2024 net income of $23.6 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.39. Adjusting for network alignment and transaction related expenses of $10.4 million (pre-tax), third quarter 2024 adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $31.6 million grew 3.7% from the prior year net income of $30.5 million. Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP) of $0.52 per diluted share increased $0.04 from $0.48 EPS reported in the third quarter of 2023.

“I am pleased with the team’s performance in the third quarter as our disciplined market approach resulted in Intermodal volume growth of 12% and adjusted EPS growth in the quarter. In addition, we recently closed the joint venture with EASO to enhance our solutions for our customers and add significant scale to our Intermodal capabilities in Mexico. Although market conditions remain challenging, we continue to enhance earnings stability and growth over the long term by focusing on yield management, effectively managing costs, our capital structure, and providing excellent service to our customers,” said Phil Yeager, Hub Group’s President, Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chairman.

Third Quarter 2024 Results

Consolidated revenue for the third quarter of 2024 was $987 million, a 3.7% decrease from $1,025 million reported in the third quarter of 2023. Revenue was impacted by lower revenue per load including fuel and accessorial revenue in Intermodal and Brokerage, partially offset by Intermodal volume growth of 12% and contributions from the Final Mile acquisition.

Purchased transportation and warehousing costs of $740 million were $32.7 million lower than prior year. Salaries and benefits of $143 million were $4.4 million higher than prior year due to the Final Mile acquisition. Total legacy headcount, which excludes acquisition employees, drivers and warehouse employees, declined by 5%. Depreciation and amortization of $32.4 million decreased $3.7 million from prior year due to a change in useful life estimates offsetting expenses associated with the Final Mile acquisition. Insurance and claims totaled $10.2 million, a $1.5 million decrease due to lower claim costs in the quarter. General and administrative expenses of $29.7 million included transaction expenses related to the joint venture and operating costs associated with the Final Mile acquisition which were partially offset by cost management efforts. Gain on sale was $0.4 million in the quarter.

GAAP operating income for the third quarter was $32.1 million or 3.3% of revenue and adjusted operating income (non-GAAP) was $42.5 million or 4.3% of revenue. Prior year operating income was $42.6 million or 4.2% of revenue. Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the third quarter was $88.8 million. Net debt/EBITDA LTM (non-GAAP) was 0.3x for the third quarter, below the leverage target range of 0.75 to 1.25x.

Intermodal and Transportation Solutions (“ITS”) Segment revenue was $560 million in the third quarter, down from $595 million in the prior year. Higher Intermodal volume and Dedicated revenue partially offset lower Intermodal revenue per load, accessorial revenue and fuel revenue. GAAP ITS operating income was $13.5 million, or 2.4% of revenue, comparable to the prior year operating income of $13.5 million. Adjusted ITS operating income (non-GAAP) was $15.0 million, or 2.7% of revenue, which excludes expenses of $1.5 million related to the EASO transaction and other adjustments in the quarter.

Third quarter Logistics Segment revenue was $461 million, comparable to $460 million in the prior year as Final Mile revenue offset lower brokerage revenue. GAAP Logistics operating income was $18.6 million, or 4.0% of revenue, down from $29.1 million in the prior year, due to expenses related to the network alignment project. Adjusted Logistics operating income (non-GAAP) was $27.5 million, or 6.0% of revenue, which excludes network alignment expenses and other adjustments of $8.9 million.

Capital expenditures for the third quarter of 2024 totaled $12.0 million as we continued to manage our spend. As of September 30, 2024, we had cash and cash equivalents of $186 million. Year-to-date the company returned $91 million to shareholders through stock repurchases of $68 million, including over $35 million in the third quarter, and dividend payments of $23 million.

2024 Outlook

We expect our 2024 adjusted diluted earnings per share will range from $1.85 to $1.95. We estimate revenue of approximately $4.0 billion for the full year. We project an effective tax rate of approximately 23% and capital expenditures in the range of $45 million to $65 million for the full year.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In this press release, we present certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EPS, adjusted operating income, adjusted EBITDA, and net debt/EBITDA. As required by the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), we have provided herein a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable measures under GAAP, along with an explanation why management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide relevant and useful information. These non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to or substitute for, measures determined in accordance with GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. We have provided our outlook regarding adjusted diluted earnings per share, which is a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes certain expenses. We have not reconciled this non-GAAP financial measure to the corresponding GAAP financial measure because guidance for the various reconciling items is not provided. We are unable to provide guidance for these reconciling items because we cannot determine their probable significance, as certain items are outside of the company's control and cannot be reasonably predicted since these items could vary significantly from period to period. Accordingly, reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial measures are not available without unreasonable effort.

Certain Forward-Looking Statements:

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, provided pursuant to the safe harbor established under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that might cause the actual performance of Hub Group to differ materially from those expressed or implied by this discussion and, therefore, should be viewed with caution. Further information on the risks that may affect Hub Group’s business is included in filings it makes with the SEC from time to time, including those discussed under the “Risk Factors” section in Hub Group’s most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. Hub Group assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.

About Hub Group

Hub Group offers comprehensive transportation and logistics management solutions. Keeping our customers’ needs in focus, Hub Group designs, continually optimizes, and applies industry-leading technology to our customers’ supply chains for better service, greater efficiency, and total visibility. As an award-winning, publicly traded company (Nasdaq: HUBG) with over $4 billion in revenue, our nearly 6,000 employees and drivers across the globe are always in pursuit of “The Way Ahead” – a commitment to service, integrity and innovation. For more information, visit hubgroup.com.

HUB GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 % of % of Amount Revenue Amount Revenue Operating revenue $ 986,892 100.0 % $ 1,024,835 100.0 % Operating expenses: Purchased transportation and warehousing 739,995 75.0 % 772,650 75.4 % Salaries and benefits 142,948 14.5 % 138,503 13.5 % Depreciation and amortization 32,386 3.3 % 36,065 3.5 % Insurance and claims 10,217 1.0 % 11,681 1.1 % General and administrative 29,674 3.0 % 24,146 2.4 % Gain on sale of assets, net (427 ) -0.1 % (765 ) -0.1 % Total operating expenses 954,793 96.7 % 982,280 95.8 % Operating income 32,099 3.3 % 42,555 4.2 % Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (1,333 ) -0.1 % (699 ) -0.1 % Other, net (23 ) -0.0 % (188 ) -0.0 % Total other expense, net (1,356 ) -0.1 % (887 ) -0.1 % Income before provision for income taxes 30,743 3.2 % 41,668 4.1 % Provision for income taxes 7,140 0.7 % 11,209 1.1 % Net income $ 23,603 $ 30,459 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.39 $ 0.49 Diluted $ 0.39 $ 0.48 Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding 60,374 62,278 Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding 60,949 62,986





HUB GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 % of % of Amount Revenue Amount Revenue Operating revenue $ 2,972,880 100.0 % $ 3,217,562 100.0 % Operating expenses: Purchased transportation and warehousing 2,207,403 74.3 % 2,403,190 74.7 % Salaries and benefits 429,300 14.4 % 417,757 13.0 % Depreciation and amortization 108,489 3.6 % 106,899 3.3 % Insurance and claims 35,474 1.2 % 36,041 1.1 % General and administrative 84,785 2.9 % 76,445 2.4 % Gain on sale of assets, net (1,337 ) -0.1 % (5,599 ) -0.2 % Total operating expenses 2,864,114 96.3 % 3,034,733 94.3 % Operating income 108,766 3.7 % 182,829 5.7 % Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (5,720 ) -0.2 % (3,321 ) -0.1 % Other, net (259 ) -0.0 % (81 ) -0.0 % Total other expense, net (5,979 ) -0.2 % (3,402 ) -0.1 % Income before provision for income taxes 102,787 3.5 % 179,427 5.6 % Provision for income taxes 23,116 0.8 % 40,684 1.3 % Net income $ 79,671 $ 138,743 Earnings per share Basic $ 1.31 $ 2.17 Diluted $ 1.30 $ 2.15 Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding 60,803 63,816 Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding 61,241 64,416





HUB GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share data) September 30, December 31, 2024 2023 (unaudited) ASSETS

CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 186,139 $ 187,270 Accounts receivable trade, net 576,352 600,197 Accounts receivable other 5,683 3,358 Prepaid taxes 11,026 17,331 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 26,196 41,089 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 805,396 849,245 Restricted investments 21,342 20,763 Property and equipment, net 741,753 791,692 Right-of-use assets - operating leases 228,137 210,742 Right-of-use assets - financing leases 1,226 2,522 Other intangibles, net 240,162 304,607 Goodwill 772,542 733,695 Other non-current assets 22,567 22,781 TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,833,125 $ 2,936,047 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable trade $ 305,838 $ 349,378 Accounts payable other 28,636 14,471 Accrued payroll 34,442 21,731 Accrued other 105,638 121,253 Lease liability - operating leases 42,853 44,690 Lease liability - financing leases 656 1,579 Current portion of long-term debt 99,850 105,108 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 617,913 658,210 Long-term debt 187,240 245,574 Other non-current liabilities 54,939 55,287 Lease liability - operating leases 193,851 177,699 Lease liability - financing leases 498 865 Deferred taxes 152,414 163,767 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred stock, $.01 par value; 2,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding in 2024 and 2023. - - Common stock Class A: $.01 par value; 97,337,700 shares authorized; 72,303,228 shares issued in 2024 and 75,524,189 shares issued in 2023; 60,818,637 shares outstanding in 2024 and 62,200,921 shares outstanding in 2023. 723 755 Class B: $.01 par value; 662,300 shares authorized; 574,903 shares issued and outstanding in both 2024 and 2023. 6 6 Additional paid-in capital 216,585 209,830 Retained earnings 2,005,539 1,949,110 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (232 ) (129 ) Treasury stock; at cost, 11,484,591 shares in 2024 and 13,323,268 shares in 2023 (596,351 ) (524,927 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 1,626,270 1,634,645 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,833,125 $ 2,936,047





HUB GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 79,671 $ 138,743 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization of intangibles and right-of-use assets 145,474 136,775 Impairment of right-of-use asset - 2,012 Deferred taxes (11,652 ) 18,832 Non-cash share-based compensation expense 14,695 16,031 Gain on sale of assets, net (1,337 ) (5,599 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Restricted investments (579 ) (1,744 ) Accounts receivable, net 22,967 83,664 Prepaid taxes 6,305 (2,108 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 11,210 6,161 Other non-current assets (2,083 ) (2,515 ) Accounts payable (29,520 ) 516 Accrued expenses (10,106 ) (46,243 ) Non-current liabilities (31,230 ) (21,848 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 193,815 322,677 Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from sale of equipment 9,792 20,208 Purchases of property and equipment (43,220 ) (105,667 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired 3,701 108 Net cash used in investing activities (29,727 ) (85,351 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayments of long term debt (81,356 ) (80,965 ) Purchase of treasury stock (68,273 ) (117,352 ) Dividends paid (22,733 ) - Stock withheld for payments of withholding taxes (9,064 ) (8,003 ) Finance lease payments (1,532 ) (2,097 ) Proceeds from issuance of debt 17,764 85,107 Net cash used in financing activities (165,194 ) (123,310 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (25 ) 28 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (1,131 ) 114,044 Cash and cash equivalents beginning of period 187,270 286,642 Cash and cash equivalents end of period $ 186,139 $ 400,686





HUB GROUP, INC. FINANCIAL INFORMATION BY SEGMENT (NON-GAAP) (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, NON-GAAP NON-GAAP Adjusted Operating Revenue 2024 Adjustments (1) 2024 2023 Intermodal and Transportation Services $ 559,968 $ - $ 559,968 $ 595,308 Logistics 460,847 - 460,847 460,309 Inter-segment eliminations (33,923 ) - (33,923 ) (30,782 ) Total operating revenue $ 986,892 $ - $ 986,892 $ 1,024,835 Three Months Ended September 30, NON-GAAP NON-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income 2024 Adjustments (1) 2024 2023 Intermodal and Transportation Services $ 13,516 $ 1,440 $ 14,956 $ 13,484 Logistics 18,583 8,949 27,532 29,071 Total operating income $ 32,099 $ 10,389 $ 42,488 $ 42,555 Three Months Ended September 30, NON-GAAP NON-GAAP Adjusted Depreciation and Amortization 2024 Adjustments (1) 2024 2023 Intermodal and Transportation Services $ 21,249 $ - $ 21,249 $ 27,493 Logistics 11,137 - 11,137 8,572 Total depreciation and amortization $ 32,386 $ - $ 32,386 $ 36,065

(1) See Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for further discussion.

HUB GROUP, INC. FINANCIAL INFORMATION BY SEGMENT (NON-GAAP) (in thousands) (unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, Operating Revenue 2024 Non-GAAP

Adjustments (1)

Non-GAAP

Adjusted

2024

2023 Intermodal and Transportation Services $ 1,673,034 - - $ 1,919,189 Logistics 1,400,159 - - 1,382,999 Inter-segment eliminations (100,313 ) - - (84,626 ) Total operating revenue $ 2,972,880 - - $ 3,217,562 Nine Months Ended September 30, Non-GAAP Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income 2024 Adjustments (1) 2024 2023 Intermodal and Transportation Services $ 40,186 $ 1,440 $ 41,626 $ 94,639 Logistics 68,580 8,949 77,529 88,190 Total operating income $ 108,766 $ 10,389 $ 119,155 $ 182,829 Nine Months Ended September 30, Depreciation and Amortization 2024 Non-GAAP

Adjustments (1) Non-GAAP

Adjusted

2024 2023 Intermodal and Transportation Services $ 75,568 - - $ 81,751 Logistics 32,921 - - 25,148 Total depreciation and amortization $ 108,489 - - $ 106,899

(1) See Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for further discussion.

HUB GROUP, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(in millions, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)



The following is a reconciliation of GAAP earnings to Non-GAAP Adjusted Earnings, excluding certain items, for income before provision for income taxes (Pre-Tax), net income (After-Tax) and diluted earnings per share (Per Share):



Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 September 30, 2024 Pre-Tax After-Tax Per Share Pre-Tax After-Tax Per Share GAAP Earnings $ 30.7 $ 23.6 $ 0.39 $ 102.8 $ 79.7 $ 1.31 Network Alignment (i) 8.4 6.4 $ 0.11 8.4 6.4 $ 0.11 Transaction Related (ii) 0.9 0.7 $ 0.01 0.9 0.7 $ 0.01 Other (iii) 1.1 0.8 $ 0.01 1.1 0.8 $ 0.01 Non-GAAP Adjusted Earnings $ 41.1 $ 31.6 $ 0.52 $ 113.2 $ 87.7 $ 1.44

By providing this measure of Non-GAAP Adjusted Earnings, management intends to provide investors with a useful measure of Hub Group's performance that excludes certain non-ordinary expense items and allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and period-to-period comparability.

(i) Network Alignment consolidation expenses include transfer costs, legal fees and other expenses related to consolidating from existing warehouses to improve operational efficiency of our cross dock services, Final Mile and Consolidation and Fulfillment lines of business.

(ii) Transaction related expenses are comprised of due diligence costs, legal fees, insurance fees and other professional service fees incurred as part of the forming of a joint venture with EASO in 2024.

(iii) Other includes non-ordinary expenses related to employee matters.

HUB GROUP, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(in millions, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)



The following is a reconciliation of GAAP Operating Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income, excluding certain items.



Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 September 30, 2024 ITS Logistics Consolidated ITS Logistics Consolidated GAAP Operating Income $ 13.5 $ 18.6 $ 32.1 $ 40.2 $ 68.6 $ 108.8 Network Alignment (i) $ 0.3 $ 8.1 $ 8.4 $ 0.3 $ 8.1 $ 8.4 Transaction Related (ii) $ 0.5 $ 0.4 $ 0.9 $ 0.5 $ 0.4 $ 0.9 Other (iii) $ 0.7 $ 0.4 $ 1.1 $ 0.7 $ 0.4 $ 1.1 Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income $ 15.0 $ 27.5 $ 42.5 $ 41.7 $ 77.5 $ 119.2

By providing this measure of Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income, management intends to provide investors with a useful measure of Hub Group's performance that excludes certain non-ordinary expense items and allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and period-to-period comparability.

(i) Network Alignment expenses include transfer costs, legal fees and other expenses related to consolidating from existing warehouses to improve operational efficiency of our cross dock services, Final Mile and Consolidation and Fulfillment lines of business.

(ii) Transaction related expenses are comprised of due diligence costs, legal fees, insurance fees and other professional service fees incurred as part of the forming of a joint venture with EASO in 2024.

(iii) Other includes non-ordinary expenses related to employee matters.

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO EBITDA (1) AND NET DEBT / EBITDA LEVERAGE (in thousands) (unaudited) 2023 2024 2024 2024 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 LTM (3) Net Income $ 28,785 $ 27,053 $ 29,015 $ 23,603 $ 108,456 Interest Expense, net 103 2,506 1,881 1,333 5,823 Depreciation and Amortization (2) 47,674 49,605 49,495 46,374 193,148 Provision for Income Taxes 992 7,410 8,566 7,140 24,108 EBITDA $ 77,554 $ 86,574 $ 88,957 $ 78,450 $ 331,535 Network Alignment (i) $ - $ - $ - $ 8,381 $ 8,381 Transaction Related (ii) 5,092 - - 947 6,039 Other (iii) - - - 1,061 1,061 Adjusted EBITDA $ 82,646 $ 86,574 $ 88,957 $ 88,839 $ 347,016 EBITDA LTM (3) $ 397,079 $ 359,599 $ 340,753 $ 331,535 Net Debt (4) $ 165,856 $ 141,524 $ 94,289 $ 102,105 Net Debt / EBITDA LTM 0.4 0.4 0.3 0.3 Adjusted EBITDA LTM (3) $ 402,171 $ 364,691 $ 345,845 $ 347,016 Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA LTM 0.4 0.4 0.3 0.3

(1) By providing this Non-GAAP measure of EBITDA and Net Debt / EBITDA Leverage, management intends to provide investors with a meaningful, consistent comparison of the Company's profitability and leverage for the periods presented.

(2) Includes depreciation of property and equipment, amortization of intangible assets and amortization of right-of-use assets.

(3) Last twelve months

(4) Total debt (including finance leases) less cash and cash equivalents

(i) Network Alignment expenses include transfer costs, legal fees and other expenses related to consolidating from existing warehouses to improve operational efficiency of our cross dock services, Final Mile and Consolidation and Fulfillment lines of business.

(ii) Transaction related expenses are comprised of due diligence costs, legal fees, insurance fees and other professional service fees incurred as part of the forming of a joint venture with EASO in 2024 and the acquisition of Forward Air Final Mile in 2023.

(iii) Other includes non-ordinary expenses related to employee matters.

