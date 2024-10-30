Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,482 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,226 in the last 365 days.

Compass Diversified Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

WESTPORT, Conn., Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Diversified (NYSE: CODI) (“CODI” or the “Company”), an owner of leading middle market businesses, announced today its consolidated operating results for the three months ended September 30, 2024.

“Despite a dynamic macroeconomic environment, we had another great quarter,” said Elias Sabo, CEO of Compass Diversified. “Our differentiated business model and strong operating companies position us to create long-term value for all stakeholders. In the third quarter, we saw double-digit sales growth driven by continued demand in our Branded Consumer businesses. Our Industrial businesses are stabilizing and delivered low single-digit growth in the quarter. Given our momentum, we are raising our 2024 outlook and believe we are well positioned for growth in 2025 and beyond.”

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Summary vs. Same Year-Ago Period (where applicable)

  • Net sales up 11.8% to $582.6 million and up 6.6% on a pro forma basis.
  • Branded Consumer net sales up 9.2% on a pro forma basis to $399.2 million.
  • Industrial net sales up 1.2% to $183.4 million.
  • Income from continuing operations of $31.5 million vs. loss from continuing operations of $14.0 million.
  • Net income of $31.5 million vs. net loss of $3.8 million.
  • Adjusted Earnings, a non-GAAP financial measure, up 65% to $48.7 million vs. $29.6 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, was up 28% to $114.0 million vs. $89.0 million

Recent Business Highlights

  • On October 24, 2024, CODI paid a third quarter 2024 cash distribution of $0.25 per share on its common shares.
  • On October 16, 2024, CODI announced a $100 million share repurchase program through December 31, 2024, subject to extension by the Company’s board.
  • On October 1, 2024, Altor Solutions, a subsidiary of CODI and a leading designer and manufacturer of custom protective and cold-chain packaging solutions for the industrial and life sciences markets, completed the acquisition of Lifoam Industries, a manufacturer and distributor of temperature-controlled shipping solutions.
  • On August 26, 2024, CODI announced the appointment of Stephen Keller as Chief Financial Officer.

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Net sales in the third quarter of 2024 were $582.6 million, up 11.8% compared to $521.1 million in the third quarter of 2023. This was driven by the Company’s acquisition of The Honey Pot Co. in January 2024 and continued strong sales growth at Lugano and BOA. On a pro forma basis, assuming CODI had acquired The Honey Pot Co. on January 1, 2023, net sales were up 6.6%.

On a pro forma basis, Branded Consumer net sales increased 9.2% to $399.2 million compared to the third quarter of 2023.

Industrial net sales increased 1.2% to $183.4 million compared to the third quarter of 2023.

Operating income for the third quarter of 2024 was $70.3 million compared to $17.4 million in the third quarter of 2023. Operating income in the third quarter of 2024 reflected higher gross profit at the Company’s Branded Consumer businesses, offset by increased SG&A and amortization expense from the acquisition of The Honey Pot Co. in the first quarter of 2024.

Income from continuing operations in the third quarter of 2024 was $31.5 million compared to a loss from continuing operations of $14.0 million in the third quarter of 2023, primarily driven by strong growth at Lugano and BOA and the Company’s acquisition of The Honey Pot Co. in January 2024. In the prior year, the Company recognized an impairment charge of $32.6 million at Velocity that drove the loss in the third quarter.

Net income in the third quarter of 2024 was $31.5 million compared to a net loss of $3.8 million in the third quarter of 2023.

Adjusted Earnings (see “Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below) for the third quarter of 2024 increased 65% to $48.7 million compared to $29.6 million a year ago. CODI's weighted average number of shares outstanding in the third quarter of 2024 was 75.65 million compared to 71.88 million in the prior year third quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA (see “Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below) in the third quarter of 2024 was $114.0 million, up 28% compared to $89.0 million in the third quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to strong results at Lugano and BOA, and the addition of The Honey Pot Co. in the first quarter of 2024. Management fees incurred during the third quarter were $18.8 million.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of September 30, 2024, CODI had approximately $71.9 million in cash and cash equivalents, $110 million outstanding on its revolver, $377.5 million outstanding in term loans, $1 billion outstanding in 5.250% Senior Notes due 2029 and $300 million outstanding in 5.000% Senior Notes due 2032.

As of September 30, 2024, the Company had no significant debt maturities until 2027 and had net borrowing availability of approximately $486.6 million under its revolving credit facility.

Third Quarter 2024 Distributions

On October 3, 2024, CODI’s board of directors declared a third quarter distribution of $0.25 per share on the Company's common shares. The cash distribution was paid on October 24, 2024, to all holders of record of common shares as of October 17, 2024.

The board also declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.453125 per share on the Company’s 7.250% Series A Preferred Shares (the “Series A Preferred Shares”). The distribution on the Series A Preferred Shares covers the period from, and including, July 30, 2024, up to, but excluding, October 30, 2024. The distribution for such period was payable on October 30, 2024, to all holders of record of Series A Preferred Shares as of October 15, 2024.

The board also declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.4921875 per share on the Company’s 7.875% Series B Preferred Shares (the “Series B Preferred Shares”). The distribution on the Series B Preferred Shares covers the period from, and including, July 30, 2024, up to, but excluding, October 30, 2024. The distribution for such period was payable on October 30, 2024, to all holders of record of Series B Preferred Shares as of October 15, 2024.

The board also declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.4921875 per share on the Company’s 7.875% Series C Preferred Shares (the “Series C Preferred Shares”). The distribution on the Series C Preferred Shares covers the period from, and including, July 30, 2024, up to, but excluding, October 30, 2024. The distribution for such period was payable on October 30, 2024, to all holders of record of Series C Preferred Shares as of October 15, 2024.

2024 Outlook

As a result of CODI’s strong financial performance in the third quarter, the Company is raising its Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings outlook (see “Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below). For the full year 2024, CODI now expects consolidated pro-forma subsidiary Adjusted EBITDA of between $510 million and $525 million. This is inclusive of The Honey Pot Co. as if it was owned from January 1, 2024.

Of this range, CODI now expects its Branded Consumer vertical to deliver between $390 million to $400 million and its Industrial vertical to deliver between $120 million to $125 million. These estimates are based on the summation of the Company’s expectations for its current subsidiaries in 2024, absent additional acquisitions or divestitures, and excludes corporate expenses such as interest expense, management fees paid by CODI and corporate overhead.

CODI expects to earn Adjusted EBITDA (see “Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below), which includes management fees and corporate expenses, of between $420 million and $435 million for the full year 2024. Adjusted EBITDA only includes results from The Honey Pot Co. from the date of acquisition.

The Company further expects Adjusted Earnings to be between $155 million and $165 million (see “Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below) for the full year 2024.

In reliance on the unreasonable efforts exception provided under Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K, CODI has not reconciled 2024 subsidiary Adjusted EBITDA, 2024 Adjusted EBITDA or 2024 Adjusted Earnings to their comparable GAAP measure because it does not provide guidance on Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations or Net Income (Loss) or the applicable reconciling items as a result of the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, these items. For the same reasons, CODI is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results.

Conference Call

In conjunction with this announcement, CODI will host a conference call on October 30, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. E.T. / 2:00 p.m. PT with the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Elias Sabo, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, Stephen Keller, and Pat Maciariello, the Chief Operating Officer of Compass Group Management. A live webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of CODI’s website. To access the call by phone, please go to this link (registration link) and you will be provided with dial in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call 15 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time on the Company’s website.

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings are non-GAAP measures used by the Company to assess its performance. We have reconciled Adjusted EBITDA to Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations and Adjusted Earnings to Net Income (Loss) on the attached schedules. We consider Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to be the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to Adjusted EBITDA and Net Income (Loss) to be the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to Adjusted Earnings. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings provides useful information to investors and reflect important financial measures as each excludes the effects of items which reflect the impact of long-term investment decisions, rather than the performance of near-term operations. When compared to Net Income (Loss) and Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations, Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA, respectively, are each limited in that they do not reflect the periodic costs of certain capital assets used in generating revenues of our businesses or the non-cash charges associated with impairments, as well as certain cash charges. The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA allows investors to view the performance of our businesses in a manner similar to the methods used by us and the management of our businesses, provides additional insight into our operating results and provides a measure for evaluating targeted businesses for acquisition. The presentation of Adjusted Earnings provides insight into our operating results.

Pro forma net sales is defined as net sales including the historical net sales relating to the pre-acquisition periods of The Honey Pot Co., assuming that the Company acquired The Honey Pot Co. on January 1, 2023. We have reconciled pro forma net sales to net sales, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, on the attached schedules. We believe that pro forma net sales is useful information for investors as it provides a better understanding of sales performance, and relative changes thereto, on a comparable basis. Pro forma net sales is not necessarily indicative of what the actual results would have been if the acquisition had in fact occurred on the date or for the periods indicated nor does it purport to project net sales for any future periods or as of any date.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Earnings and pro forma net sales are not meant to be a substitute for GAAP measures and may be different from or otherwise inconsistent with non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

About Compass Diversified

Since its IPO in 2006, CODI has consistently executed its strategy of owning and managing a diverse set of highly defensible, middle-market businesses across the industrial, branded consumer and healthcare sectors. The Company leverages its permanent capital base, long-term disciplined approach, and actionable expertise to maintain controlling ownership interests in each of its subsidiaries, maximizing its ability to impact long-term cash flow generation and value creation. The Company provides both debt and equity capital for its subsidiaries, contributing to their financial and operating flexibility. CODI utilizes the cash flows generated by its subsidiaries to invest in the long-term growth of the Company and has consistently generated strong returns through its culture of transparency, alignment and accountability. For more information, please visit compassdiversified.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements as to our future performance or liquidity, such as expectations regarding our results of operations and financial condition, our 2024 Subsidiary Adjusted EBITDA, our 2024 Adjusted EBITDA, our 2024 Adjusted Earnings, our pending acquisitions and divestitures, and other statements with regard to the future performance of CODI. We may use words such as “plans,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” “should,” “may,” “seek,” “look,” and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those implied or expressed in the forward-looking statements for any reason, including the factors set forth in “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in CODI’s annual report on Form 10-K and its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: changes in the economy, financial markets and political environment, including changes in inflation and interest rates; risks associated with possible disruption in CODI’s operations or the economy generally due to terrorism, war, natural disasters or social, civil and political unrest; future changes in laws or regulations (including the interpretation of these laws and regulations by regulatory authorities); environmental risks affecting the business or operations of our subsidiaries; disruption in the global supply chain, labor shortages and high labor costs; our business prospects and the prospects of our subsidiaries; the impact of, and ability to successfully complete and integrate, acquisitions that we may make; the ability to successfully complete when we’ve executed divestitures agreements; the dependence of our future success on the general economy and its impact on the industries in which we operate; the ability of our subsidiaries to achieve their objectives; the adequacy of our cash resources and working capital; the timing of cash flows, if any, from the operations of our subsidiaries; and other considerations that may be disclosed from time to time in CODI’s publicly disseminated documents and filings. Undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking statements as such statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. Although, except as required by law, CODI undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, you are advised to consult any additional disclosures that CODI may make directly to you or through reports that it in the future may file with the SEC, including annual reports on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K.

Investor Relations

Compass Diversified
irinquiry@compassdiversified.com

Gateway Group
Cody Slach
949.574.3860
CODI@gateway-grp.com

Media Relations
Compass Diversified
mediainquiry@compassdiversified.com

The IGB Group        
Leon Berman
212-477-8438
lberman@igbir.com


Compass Diversified Holdings
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
 
       
  September 30, 2024   December 31, 2023
(in thousands) (Unaudited)    
Assets      
Current assets      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 71,948   $ 450,477
Accounts receivable, net   412,688     318,241
Inventories, net   939,361     740,387
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   100,550     94,715
Total current assets   1,524,547     1,603,820
Property, plant and equipment, net   186,555     192,562
Goodwill   1,004,084     901,428
Intangible assets, net   1,062,425     923,905
Other non-current assets   183,803     195,266
Total assets $ 3,961,414   $ 3,816,981
       
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity      
Current liabilities      
Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 293,267   $ 250,868
Due to related party   18,116     16,025
Current portion, long-term debt   12,500     10,000
Other current liabilities   37,337     35,465
Total current liabilities   361,220     312,358
Deferred income taxes   135,777     120,131
Long-term debt   1,763,687     1,661,879
Other non-current liabilities   198,849     203,232
Total liabilities   2,459,533     2,297,600
Stockholders' equity      
Total stockholders' equity attributable to Holdings   1,236,965     1,326,750
Noncontrolling interest   264,916     192,631
Total stockholders' equity   1,501,881     1,519,381
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,961,414   $ 3,816,981
       


Compass Diversified Holdings
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
(in thousands, except per share data)   2024       2023       2024       2023  
Net sales $ 582,623     $ 521,065     $ 1,649,508     $ 1,491,887  
Cost of sales   308,045       295,754       873,989       844,871  
Gross profit   274,578       225,311       775,519       647,016  
Operating expenses:              
Selling, general and administrative expense   158,754       132,944       460,914       396,963  
Management fees   18,758       18,471       55,689       51,536  
Amortization expense   26,798       23,955       80,547       71,906  
Impairment expense         32,568       8,182       32,568  
Operating income   70,268       17,373       170,187       94,043  
Other income (expense):              
Interest expense, net   (27,358 )     (27,560 )     (77,494 )     (80,353 )
Amortization of debt issuance costs   (1,005 )     (1,005 )     (3,014 )     (3,034 )
Gain (loss) on sale of Crosman   388             (24,218 )      
Other income (expense), net   (78 )     1,045       (4,327 )     2,100  
Net income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes   42,215       (10,147 )     61,134       12,756  
Provision for income taxes   10,754       3,837       40,960       15,077  
Income (loss) from continuing operations   31,461       (13,984 )     20,174       (2,321 )
Income from discontinued operations, net of income tax         8,950             21,790  
Gain on sale of discontinued operations         1,274       3,345       103,495  
Net income (loss)   31,461       (3,760 )     23,519       122,964  
Less: Net income from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interest   9,397       5,721       22,632       13,390  
Less: Net income from discontinued operations attributable to noncontrolling interest         673             725  
Net income (loss) attributable to Holdings $ 22,064     $ (10,154 )   $ 887     $ 108,849  
               
Amounts attributable to Holdings              
Income (loss) from continuing operations $ 22,064     $ (19,705 )   $ (2,458 )   $ (15,711 )
Income from discontinued operations         8,277             21,065  
Gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of income tax         1,274       3,345       103,495  
Net income (loss) attributable to Holdings $ 22,064     $ (10,154 )   $ 887     $ 108,849  
               
Basic income (loss) per common share attributable to Holdings              
Continuing operations $ 0.08     $ (0.45 )   $ (1.18 )   $ (1.00 )
Discontinued operations         0.12       0.04       1.69  
  $ 0.08     $ (0.33 )   $ (1.14 )   $ 0.69  
               
Basic weighted average number of common shares outstanding   75,645       71,881       75,437       71,996  
               
Cash distributions declared per Trust common share $ 0.25     $ 0.25     $ 0.75     $ 0.75  
 


Compass Diversified Holdings
Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Adjusted Earnings and Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA
(Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
(in thousands)   2024       2023       2024       2023  
Net income (loss) $ 31,461     $ (3,760 )   $ 23,519     $ 122,964  
Income from discontinued operations, net of tax         8,950             21,790  
Gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of tax         1,274       3,345       103,495  
Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 31,461     $ (13,984 )   $ 20,174     $ (2,321 )
Less: income from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interest   9,397       5,721       22,632       13,390  
Net income (loss) attributable to Holdings - continuing operations $ 22,064     $ (19,705 )   $ (2,458 )   $ (15,711 )
Adjustments:              
Distributions paid - preferred shares   (6,345 )     (6,045 )     (18,491 )     (18,136 )
Amortization expense - intangibles and inventory step up   26,798       23,956       84,553       73,081  
Impairment expense         32,568       8,182       32,568  
Tax effect - impairment expense         (4,308 )           (4,308 )
(Gain) loss on sale of Crosman   (388 )           24,218        
Tax effect - loss on sale of Crosman               7,254        
Stock compensation   4,769       2,750       13,026       7,598  
Acquisition expenses               3,479        
Integration services fee   875             1,750       2,375  
Other   963       349       1,368       1,129  
Adjusted Earnings $ 48,736     $ 29,565     $ 122,881     $ 78,596  
Plus (less):              
Depreciation expense   10,366       11,994       31,763       35,255  
Income tax provision   10,754       3,837       40,960       15,077  
Interest expense   27,357       27,560       77,494       80,353  
Amortization of debt issuance costs   1,005       1,005       3,014       3,034  
Tax effect - loss on sale of Crosman             (7,254 )      
Income from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interest   9,397       5,721       22,632       13,390  
Distributions paid - preferred shares   6,345       6,045       18,491       18,136  
Other (income) expense   79       (1,045 )     4,327       (2,100 )
Adjusted EBITDA $ 114,039     $ 88,990     $ 314,308     $ 246,049  
 


Compass Diversified Holdings
Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to Non-GAAP Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
Three Months Ended September 30, 2024
(Unaudited)
 
    Corporate     5.11     BOA   Ergobaby   Lugano   PrimaLoft   THP   Velocity Outdoor   Altor   Arnold   Sterno   Consolidated
Income (loss) from continuing operations   $ (8,715 )   $ 9,737     $ 3,902     $ (3,229 )   $ 24,272     $ (4,273 )   $ (160 )   $ 1,831     $ 2,682   $ 2,260   $ 3,154     $ 31,461  
Adjusted for:                                                
Provision (benefit) for income taxes           1,782       1,451       136       8,342       (2,315 )     (20 )     (2,223 )     1,466     1,196     939       10,754  
Interest expense, net     27,238       (2 )     (4 )                 (10 )     (3 )     (1 )         139           27,357  
Intercompany interest     (41,375 )     3,334       4,925       2,116       15,080       4,480       2,907       2,038       1,735     1,816     2,944        
Depreciation and amortization     118       5,617       5,402       2,053       2,699       5,337       4,166       1,397       4,080     2,340     4,960       38,169  
EBITDA     (22,734 )     20,468       15,676       1,076       50,393       3,219       6,890       3,042       9,963     7,751     11,997       107,741  
Other (income) expense           13       (110 )     17       (68 )     1       25       (164 )     58         (81 )     (309 )
Noncontrolling shareholder compensation           544       1,504       232       459       828       540       186       237     4     235       4,769  
Integration services fee                                         875                           875  
Other                                                         880     83       963  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ (22,734 )   $ 21,025     $ 17,070     $ 1,325     $ 50,784     $ 4,048     $ 8,330     $ 3,064     $ 10,258   $ 8,635   $ 12,234     $ 114,039  
 


Compass Diversified Holdings
Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to Non-GAAP Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
Three Months Ended September 30, 2023
(Unaudited)
 
                                             
    Corporate     5.11     BOA   Ergobaby   Lugano   PrimaLoft   Velocity Outdoor   Altor   Arnold   Sterno   Consolidated
Income (loss) from continuing operations   $ (13,750 )   $ 5,834     $ 4,257     $ (261 )   $ 14,584   $ (4,893 )   $ (28,881 )   $ 5,042     $ 2,103   $ 1,981     $ (13,984 )
Adjusted for:                                            
Provision (benefit) for income taxes           1,920       865       (620 )     4,210     (2,566 )     (2,951 )     1,460       876     643       3,837  
Interest expense, net     27,525       (2 )     (4 )               (3 )     38             6           27,560  
Intercompany interest     (34,708 )     5,477       1,571       2,144       8,930     4,635       3,633       2,549       1,706     4,063        
Depreciation and amortization     380       6,573       5,930       2,033       2,081     5,361       3,272       4,215       2,126     4,984       36,955  
EBITDA     (20,553 )     19,802       12,619       3,296       29,805     2,534       (24,889 )     13,266       6,817     11,671       54,368  
Other (income) expense           98       (63 )           71     (9 )     (425 )     (362 )     8     (363 )     (1,045 )
Noncontrolling shareholder compensation           258       736       312       472     262       228       234       8     240       2,750  
Impairment expense                                       32,568                       32,568  
Other                                                       349       349  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ (20,553 )   $ 20,158     $ 13,292     $ 3,608     $ 30,348   $ 2,787     $ 7,482     $ 13,138     $ 6,833   $ 11,897     $ 88,990  
 


Compass Diversified Holdings
Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to Non-GAAP Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024
(Unaudited)
                                                 
    Corporate     5.11     BOA   Ergobaby   Lugano   PrimaLoft   THP   Velocity Outdoor   Altor   Arnold   Sterno   Consolidated
Income (loss) from continuing operations   $ (21,151 )   $ 18,594     $ 16,248     $ (6,337 )   $ 59,257     $ (5,261 )   $ (7,764 )   $ (53,368 )   $ 6,076   $ 6,169     $ 7,711     $ 20,174
Adjusted for:                                                
Provision (benefit) for income taxes           4,792       3,920       516       20,010       (1,731 )     (2,589 )     7,074       3,192     3,182       2,594       40,960
Interest expense, net     77,280       (3 )     (16 )           3       (15 )     (28 )     53           220             77,494
Intercompany interest     (122,209 )     10,114       15,716       6,364       40,417       13,526       7,827       7,620       5,612     5,313       9,700      
Depreciation and amortization     552       17,198       16,251       6,427       7,571       15,987       14,811       6,679       12,250     6,754       14,850       119,330
EBITDA     (65,528 )     50,695       52,119       6,970       127,258       22,506       12,257       (31,942 )     27,130     21,638       34,855       257,958
Other (income) expense     462       86       22       12       (61 )     5       (5 )     25,734       2,722     (9 )     (423 )     28,545
Non-controlling shareholder compensation           1,630       4,352       738       1,662       1,823       1,157       556       741     13       354       13,026
Impairment expense                                               8,182                       8,182
Acquisition expenses                                         3,479                             3,479
Integration services fee                                         1,750                             1,750
Other                                         90                 880       398       1,368
Adjusted EBITDA   $ (65,066 )   $ 52,411     $ 56,493     $ 7,720     $ 128,859     $ 24,334     $ 18,728     $ 2,530     $ 30,593   $ 22,522     $ 35,184     $ 314,308
 


Compass Diversified Holdings
Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to Non-GAAP Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
(Unaudited)
                                             
    Corporate     5.11     BOA   Ergobaby   Lugano   PrimaLoft   Velocity Outdoor   Altor   Arnold   Sterno   Consolidated
Income (loss) from continuing operations   $ (40,914 )   $ 11,850     $ 15,151     $ (1,114 )   $ 31,468     $ (5,500 )   $ (36,862 )   $ 12,244   $ 6,911     $ 4,445     $ (2,321 )
Adjusted for:                                            
Provision (benefit) for income taxes           3,990       2,224       (1,272 )     10,295       (3,125 )     (5,905 )     4,094     3,264       1,512       15,077  
Interest expense, net     80,123       (4 )     (9 )           4       (9 )     232           16             80,353  
Intercompany interest     (99,433 )     15,698       5,032       6,484       22,660       13,343       10,070       8,183     5,078       12,885        
Depreciation and amortization     1,056       19,866       17,436       6,112       6,971       16,084       10,023       12,558     6,248       15,016       111,370  
EBITDA     (59,168 )     51,400       39,834       10,210       71,398       20,793       (22,442 )     37,079     21,517       33,858       204,479  
Other (income) expense     (128 )     (103 )     117       29       (5 )     130       (1,179 )     201     (1 )     (1,161 )     (2,100 )
Non-controlling shareholder compensation           988       2,069       936       1,312       219       686       800     26       562       7,598  
Impairment expense                                         32,568                       32,568  
Integration services fee                                   2,375                             2,375  
Other                                                         1,129       1,129  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ (59,296 )   $ 52,285     $ 42,020     $ 11,175     $ 72,705     $ 23,517     $ 9,633     $ 38,080   $ 21,542     $ 34,388     $ 246,049  
 


Compass Diversified Holdings
Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA
(Unaudited)
               
  Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
(in thousands)   2024       2023       2024       2023  
               
Branded Consumer              
5.11 $ 21,025     $ 20,158     $ 52,411     $ 52,285  
BOA   17,070       13,292       56,493       42,020  
Ergobaby   1,325       3,608       7,720       11,175  
Lugano   50,784       30,348       128,859       72,705  
PrimaLoft   4,048       2,787       24,334       23,517  
The Honey Pot Co.(1)   8,330             18,728        
Velocity Outdoor   3,064       7,482       2,530       9,633  
Total Branded Consumer $ 105,646     $ 77,675     $ 291,075     $ 211,335  
               
Niche Industrial              
Altor Solutions   10,258       13,138       30,593       38,080  
Arnold Magnetics   8,635       6,833       22,522       21,542  
Sterno   12,234       11,897       35,184       34,388  
Total Niche Industrial $ 31,127     $ 31,868     $ 88,299     $ 94,010  
Corporate expense   (22,734 )     (20,553 )     (65,066 )     (59,296 )
Total Adjusted EBITDA $ 114,039     $ 88,990     $ 314,308     $ 246,049  

(1) The above results for The Honey Pot Co. do not include management's estimate of Adjusted EBITDA, before the Company's ownership of $3.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, and $5.1 million and $20.9 million, respectively, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023. The Honey Pot Co. was acquired on January 31, 2024.


Compass Diversified Holdings
Net Sales to Pro Forma Net Sales Reconciliation
(unaudited)
               
  Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
(in thousands)   2024     2023     2024     2023
               
Net Sales $ 582,623   $ 521,065   $ 1,649,508   $ 1,491,887
Acquisitions(1)       25,560     10,671     82,447
Pro Forma Net Sales $ 582,623   $ 546,625   $ 1,660,179   $ 1,574,334

(1) Acquisitions reflects the net sales for The Honey Pot Co. on a pro forma basis as if the Company had acquired The Honey Pot Co. on January 1, 2023.


Compass Diversified Holdings
Subsidiary Pro Forma Net Sales
(unaudited)
               
  Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
(in thousands)   2024     2023     2024     2023
               
Branded Consumer              
5.11 $ 139,218   $ 135,213   $ 387,393   $ 385,695
BOA   45,607     37,281     142,670     113,390
Ergobaby   21,755     23,218     71,530     71,785
Lugano   118,584     78,735     320,981     203,571
PrimaLoft   13,686     10,930     61,518     57,619
The Honey Pot(1)   31,545     25,560     86,563     82,447
Velocity Outdoor   28,809     54,469     77,419     126,348
Total Branded Consumer $ 399,204   $ 365,406   $ 1,148,074   $ 1,040,855
               
Niche Industrial              
Altor Solutions   52,129     59,215     157,746     181,613
Arnold Magnetics   46,103     41,819     130,545     122,047
Sterno   85,187     80,185     223,814     229,819
Total Niche Industrial $ 183,419   $ 181,219   $ 512,105   $ 533,479
               
Total Subsidiary Net Sales $ 582,623   $ 546,625   $ 1,660,179   $ 1,574,334

(1) Net sales for The Honey Pot Co. are pro forma as if the Company had acquired this business on January 1, 2023.


Compass Diversified Holdings
Condensed Consolidated Cash Flows
(unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
(in thousands)   2024       2023       2024       2023  
               
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ (29,227 )   $ 19,713     $ (77,610 )   $ 56,952  
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities   (16,177 )     (13,538 )     (352,251 )     104,291  
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities   47,516       (8,308 )     50,882       (157,927 )
Foreign currency impact on cash   1,466       (484 )     449       150  
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents   3,578       (2,617 )     (378,530 )     3,466  
Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of the period(1)   68,370       67,354       450,478       61,271  
Cash and cash equivalents - end of the period(2) $ 71,948     $ 64,737     $ 71,948     $ 64,737  

(1) Includes cash from discontinued operations of $4.7 million at January 1, 2023.

(2) Includes cash from discontinued operations of $0.1 million at September 30, 2023.


Compass Diversified Holding
Selected Financial Data - Cash Flows
(unaudited)
               
  Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
(in thousands)   2024       2023       2024       2023  
               
Changes in operating assets and liabilities $ (99,778 )   $ (36,806 )   $ (253,902 )   $ (128,920 )
Purchases of property and equipment $ (15,588 )   $ (9,933 )   $ (34,507 )   $ (38,537 )
Distributions paid - common shares $ (18,913 )   $ (17,974 )   $ (56,577 )   $ (54,012 )
Distributions paid - preferred shares $ (6,345 )   $ (6,045 )   $ (18,491 )   $ (18,136 )

Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Compass Diversified Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more