Root, Inc. Announces 2024 Third Quarter Results

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT), the parent company of Root Insurance Company, announced financial results for the quarter today. Root’s third quarter financial results and management commentary can be found by accessing the shareholder letter posted to the company’s investor relations website. An updated version of the company’s investor presentation will also be available. Both can be found on ir.joinroot.com .

Root will host a conference call and earnings webcast to discuss the results and provide an update on company operations today, Wednesday, October 30, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. To listen to the live audio webcast, please visit the News & Events section of Root’s Investor Relations website at ir.joinroot.com .

Webcast and Conference Call Details:

Date: October 30, 2024

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1 (877) 269-7751

Participant Toll Dial-In Number: 1 (201) 389-0908

Webcast: https://ir.joinroot.com/news-events/events

A replay of the webcast will be made available for on-demand viewing after the call on the Investor Relations page of the company’s website at ir.joinroot.com .

About Root, Inc.

Founded in 2015 and based in Columbus, Ohio, Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT) is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. Root is revolutionizing insurance through data science and technology to provide consumers a personalized, easy, and fair experience. The Root app has more than 14 million app downloads and has collected nearly 29 billion miles of driving data to inform their insurance offerings.

For further information on Root, please visit root.com .

Contacts:

Media:

press@root.com

Investor Relations:

ir@root.com

