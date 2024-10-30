ZimVie Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Third Party Net Sales from Continuing Operations of $103.2 million

Net Loss from Continuing Operations of $(3.0) million; Net Loss margin of (3.0%)

Adjusted EBITDA [1] from Continuing Operations of $13.1 million; Adjusted EBITDA [1] margin of 12.7%

GAAP diluted EPS from Continuing Operations of $(0.11) and adjusted diluted EPS of $0.12

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZimVie Inc. (Nasdaq: ZIMV), a global life sciences leader in the dental market, today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. Management will host a corresponding conference call today, October 30, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

“In the third quarter we saw an improvement to revenue growth in our largest market of North America, achieved manufacturing efficiencies, and saw increased adoption of our digital offerings,” said Vafa Jamali, President and Chief Executive Officer. “In addition to our continued focus on driving operational improvement, we made incremental investments in our sales force, R&D initiatives and training programs designed to ensure ZimVie is well positioned for expansion into the future.”

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results: Continuing Operations

Third party net sales for the third quarter of 2024 were $103.2 million, a decrease of 2.0% on a reported basis and 2.2% in constant currency[1], versus the third quarter of 2023.

Net loss for the third quarter of 2024 was $(3.0) million, an improvement of $7.2 million versus a net loss of $(10.2) million in the third quarter of 2023. Net loss margin for the third quarter of 2024 was 3.0% of third party net sales, an improvement of 670 basis points versus a net loss margin of 9.7% in the third quarter of 2023.

Adjusted net income[1] for the third quarter of 2024 was $3.3 million, an increase of $2.1 million versus the third quarter of 2023.

Basic and diluted EPS were $(0.11) and adjusted diluted EPS[1] was $0.12 for the third quarter of 2024. Weighted average shares outstanding for both basic and adjusted diluted EPS was 27.6 million.

Adjusted EBITDA[1] for the third quarter of 2024 was $13.1 million, or 12.7% of third party net sales, an increase of $0.9 million or 110 basis points versus the third quarter of 2023.

Updated Full Year 2024 Continuing Operations Financial Guidance:

Projected Year Ending December 31, 2024 Guidance Net Sales $450M to $455M Adjusted EBITDA[2] $60M to $62M Adjusted EPS[2] $0.57 to $0.62

[1] This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to “Note on Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the reconciliations in this release for further information.

[2] This is a non-GAAP financial measure for which a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is not available without unreasonable efforts. Refer to “Forward-Looking Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in this release, which identifies the information that is unavailable without unreasonable efforts and provides additional information. It is probable that this forward-looking non-GAAP financial measure may be materially different from the corresponding GAAP financial measure.

Conference Call

ZimVie will host a conference call today, October 30, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its third quarter 2024 financial results. To access the call, please register online at https://investor.zimvie.com/events-presentations/event-calendar . A live and archived audio webcast will also be available on this site.

About ZimVie

ZimVie is a global life sciences leader in the dental market that develops, manufactures, and delivers a comprehensive portfolio of products and solutions designed to support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures. From its headquarters in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, and additional facilities around the globe, ZimVie works to improve smiles, function, and confidence in daily life by offering comprehensive tooth replacement solutions, including trusted dental implants, biomaterials, and digital workflow solutions. As a worldwide leader in this space, ZimVie is committed to advancing clinical science and technology foundational to restoring daily life. For more information about ZimVie, please visit us at www.ZimVie.com. Follow @ZimVie on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, or Instagram.

Note on Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes non-GAAP financial measures that differ from financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similar measures reported by other companies and should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, other measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure provided in this release for certain periods and is calculated by excluding certain items from net income (loss) from Continuing Operations on a GAAP basis, as detailed in the reconciliations presented later in this press release. Adjusted EBITDA margin is Adjusted EBITDA divided by third party net sales from Continuing Operations for the applicable period.

Sales change information in this release is presented on a GAAP (reported) basis and on a constant currency basis. Constant currency percentage changes exclude the effects of foreign currency exchange rates. They are calculated by translating current and prior-period sales from Continuing Operations at the same predetermined exchange rate. The translated results are then used to determine year-over-year percentage increases or decreases.

Net income (loss) and diluted earnings (loss) per share in this release are presented on a GAAP (reported) basis and on an adjusted basis. Adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share exclude the effects of certain items, which are detailed in the reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures presented later in this press release.

Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in this press release.

Management uses non-GAAP financial measures internally to evaluate the performance of the business. Additionally, management believes these non-GAAP measures provide meaningful incremental information to investors to consider when evaluating the performance of the company. Management believes these measures offer the ability to make period-to-period comparisons that are not impacted by certain items that can cause dramatic changes in reported income, but that do not impact the fundamentals of our operations. The non-GAAP measures enable the evaluation of operating results and trend analysis by allowing a reader to better identify operating trends that may otherwise be masked or distorted by these types of items that are excluded from the non-GAAP measures.

Forward-Looking Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release also includes certain forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures for the year ending December 31, 2024. We calculate forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures based on internal forecasts that omit certain amounts that would be included in GAAP financial measures. We have not provided quantitative reconciliations of these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures because the excluded items are not available on a prospective basis without unreasonable efforts. For example, the timing of certain transactions is difficult to predict because management’s plans may change. In addition, the company believes such reconciliations would imply a degree of precision and certainty that could be confusing to investors. It is probable that these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures may be materially different from the corresponding GAAP financial measures.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, including, among others, any statements about our expectations, plans, intentions, strategies, or prospects. We generally use the words “may,” “will,” “expects,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “estimates,” “projects,” “assumes,” “guides,” “targets,” “forecasts,” “sees,” “seeks,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “predicts,” “potential,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “work toward,” “intends,” “guidance,” “confidence,” “positioned,” “design,” “strive,” “continue,” “track,” “look forward to,” “optimistic” and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical or current fact are or may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions of management and are subject to significant risks, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances include, but are not limited to: dependence on new product development, technological advances and innovation; shifts in the product category or regional sales mix of our products and services; supply and prices of raw materials and products; pricing pressures from competitors, customers, dental practices and insurance providers; changes in customer demand for our products and services caused by demographic changes or other factors; challenges relating to changes in and compliance with governmental laws and regulations affecting our U.S. and international businesses, including regulations of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and foreign government regulators, such as more stringent requirements for regulatory clearance of products; competition; the impact of healthcare reform measures; reductions in reimbursement levels by third-party payors; cost containment efforts sponsored by government agencies, legislative bodies, the private sector and healthcare group purchasing organizations, including the volume-based procurement process in China; control of costs and expenses; dependence on a limited number of suppliers for key raw materials and outsourced activities; the ability to obtain and maintain adequate intellectual property protection; breaches or failures of our information technology systems or products, including by cyberattack, unauthorized access or theft; the ability to retain the independent agents and distributors who market our products; our ability to attract, retain and develop the highly skilled employees we need to support our business; the effect of mergers and acquisitions on our relationships with customers, suppliers and lenders and on our operating results and businesses generally; the ability to form and implement alliances; changes in tax obligations arising from tax reform measures, including European Union rules on state aid, or examinations by tax authorities; product liability, intellectual property and commercial litigation losses; changes in general industry and market conditions, including domestic and international growth rates; changes in general domestic and international economic conditions, including inflation and interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; the effects of global pandemics and other adverse public health developments on the global economy, our business and operations and the business and operations of our suppliers and customers, including the deferral of elective procedures and our ability to collect accounts receivable; and the impact of the ongoing financial and political uncertainty on countries in the Euro zone on the ability to collect accounts receivable in affected countries. You are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements, since there can be no assurance that these forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we expressly disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

ZIMVIE INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except per share data)

For the Three Months

Ended September 30, For the Nine Months

Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net Sales Third party, net $ 103,222 $ 105,311 $ 338,228 $ 344,131 Related party, net — — — 236 Total Net Sales 103,222 105,311 338,228 344,367 Cost of products sold, excluding intangible asset amortization (35,820 ) (36,907 ) (123,596 ) (124,246 ) Related party cost of products sold, excluding intangible asset amortization — — — (231 ) Intangible asset amortization (6,037 ) (6,778 ) (18,059 ) (20,378 ) Research and development (6,926 ) (5,677 ) (20,285 ) (19,365 ) Selling, general and administrative (57,313 ) (56,505 ) (180,024 ) (186,054 ) Restructuring and other cost reduction initiatives (687 ) (1,391 ) (3,664 ) (3,929 ) Acquisition, integration, divestiture and related (1,276 ) (1,936 ) (6,934 ) (4,647 ) Operating expenses (108,059 ) (109,194 ) (352,562 ) (358,850 ) Operating Loss (4,837 ) (3,883 ) (14,334 ) (14,483 ) Other income (expense), net 3,462 (990 ) 6,161 (1,189 ) Interest income 2,466 569 4,938 1,929 Interest expense (4,827 ) (5,553 ) (14,766 ) (17,187 ) Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (3,736 ) (9,857 ) (18,001 ) (30,930 ) Benefit (provision) for income taxes from continuing operations 688 (325 ) (6,161 ) (1,555 ) Net Loss from Continuing Operations of ZimVie Inc. (3,048 ) (10,182 ) (24,162 ) (32,485 ) Earnings (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax 764 5,093 10,103 (25,945 ) Net Loss of ZimVie Inc. $ (2,284 ) $ (5,089 ) $ (14,059 ) $ (58,430 ) Basic (Loss) Earnings Per Common Share: Continuing operations $ (0.11 ) $ (0.38 ) $ (0.88 ) $ (1.23 ) Discontinued operations 0.03 0.19 0.37 (0.98 ) Net Loss $ (0.08 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (0.51 ) $ (2.21 ) Diluted (Loss) Earnings Per Common Share Continuing operations $ (0.11 ) $ (0.38 ) $ (0.88 ) $ (1.23 ) Discontinued operations 0.03 0.19 0.37 (0.98 ) Net Loss $ (0.08 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (0.51 ) $ (2.21 )

ZIMVIE INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except per share data)

As of September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 66,808 $ 71,511 Accounts receivable, less allowance for credit losses of $2,392 and $3,222 respectively 69,581 65,168 Inventories 77,087 79,600 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 24,162 23,825 Current assets of discontinued operations 28,036 242,773 Total Current Assets 265,674 482,877 Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $131,717 and $126,624, respectively 49,614 54,167 Goodwill 262,767 262,111 Intangible assets, net 98,251 114,354 Note receivable 63,072 — Other assets 31,271 26,747 Noncurrent assets of discontinued operations 12,299 265,089 Total Assets $ 782,948 $ 1,205,345 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 27,403 $ 27,785 Income taxes payable 2,440 2,863 Other current liabilities 58,363 67,108 Current liabilities of discontinued operations 48,432 75,858 Total Current Liabilities 136,638 173,614 Deferred income taxes 276 265 Lease liability 9,477 9,080 Other long-term liabilities 9,269 9,055 Non-current portion of debt 220,281 508,797 Noncurrent liabilities of discontinued operations 369 95,041 Total Liabilities 376,310 795,852 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' Equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value, 150,000 shares authorized Shares, issued and outstanding, of 27,587 and 27,076, respectively 276 271 Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 15,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding — — Additional paid in capital 933,735 922,996 Accumulated deficit (454,873 ) (440,814 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (72,500 ) (72,960 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 406,638 409,493 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 782,948 $ 1,205,345

ZIMVIE INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands)

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Cash flows (used in) provided by operating activities: Net loss of ZimVie Inc. $ (14,059 ) $ (58,430 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 25,697 95,088 Share-based compensation 12,473 16,129 Deferred income tax provision (4,201 ) (11,967 ) Loss on disposal of fixed assets 418 2,411 Other non-cash items 2,818 2,762 Gain on sale of spine disposal group (22,427 ) — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Income taxes 2,548 (34,061 ) Accounts receivable (5,742 ) 13,019 Related party receivables — 8,483 Inventories 7,139 18,246 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (2,447 ) 4,187 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (6,314 ) (18,216 ) Related party payable — (13,177 ) Other assets and liabilities (3,179 ) (8,780 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (7,276 ) 15,694 Cash flows provided by (used in) investing activities: Additions to instruments (1,316 ) (4,341 ) Additions to other property, plant and equipment (2,677 ) (5,340 ) Proceeds from sale of spine disposal group, net of cash disposed 291,123 — Other investing activities (1,961 ) (2,762 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 285,169 (12,443 ) Cash flows used in financing activities: Proceeds from debt — 4,760 Payments on debt (290,000 ) (22,291 ) Business combination contingent consideration payments (3,712 ) — Payments related to tax withholding for share-based compensation (1,729 ) (419 ) Proceeds from stock plan activity — 1,167 Net cash used in financing activities (295,441 ) (16,783 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (2,124 ) (620 ) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (19,672 ) (14,152 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 87,768 89,601 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 68,096 $ 75,449 Presentation includes cash of both continuing and discontinued operations

RECONCILIATION OF CONSTANT CURRENCY NET SALES

Continuing Operations ($ in thousands)

For the Three Months

Ended September 30,







2024 2023 Change (%) Foreign

Exchange Impact Constant

Currency % Change United States $ 65,350 $ 65,003 0.5 % 0.0 % 0.5 % International 37,872 40,308 (6.0 %) 0.6 % (6.6 %) Total Dental Third Party Sales 103,222 105,311 (2.0 %) 0.2 % (2.2 %) Related Party Net Sales - - 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % Total Dental Net Sales $ 103,222 $ 105,311 (2.0 %) 0.2 % (2.2 %)





For the Nine Months

Ended September 30,





2024 2023 Change (%) Foreign

Exchange Impact Constant

Currency % Change United States $ 202,414 $ 204,173 (0.9 %) 0.0 % (0.9 %) International 135,814 139,958 (3.0 %) (1.0 %) (2.0 %) Total Dental Third Party Sales 338,228 344,131 (1.7 %) (0.4 %) (1.3 %) Related Party Net Sales - 236 (100.0 %) 0.0 % (100.0 %) Total Dental Net Sales $ 338,228 $ 344,367 (1.8 %) (0.4 %) (1.4 %)

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND DILUTED EPS

Continuing Operations (in thousands, except per share data)

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 Net Sales Cost of products sold, excluding intangible

asset amortization Operating expenses, excluding cost

of products sold Operating (Loss) Income Net (Loss)

Income Diluted EPS Reported $ 103,222 $ (35,820 ) $ (72,239 ) $ (4,837 ) $ (3,048 ) $ (0.11 ) Restructuring and other cost reduction initiatives [1] - - 687 687 687 0.02 Acquisition, integration, divestiture and related [2] - - 1,276 1,276 1,276 0.05 European union medical device regulation [3] - - 406 406 406 0.01 Other charges [4] - 287 - 287 287 0.01 Intangible asset amortization - - 6,037 6,037 6,037 0.22 Share-based compensation modification [5] - - (521 ) (521 ) (521 ) (0.02 ) Tax effect of above adjustments & other [6] - - - - (1,841 ) (0.06 ) Adjusted $ 103,222 $ (35,533 ) $ (64,354 ) $ 3,335 $ 3,283 $ 0.12





For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Net Sales Cost of products sold, excluding intangible

asset amortization Operating expenses, excluding cost

of products sold Operating (Loss) Income Net (Loss)

Income Diluted EPS Reported $ 105,311 $ (36,907 ) $ (72,287 ) $ (3,883 ) $ (10,182 ) $ (0.38 ) Restructuring and other cost reduction initiatives [1] - - 1,391 1,391 1,391 0.05 Acquisition, integration, divestiture and related [2] - - 1,936 1,936 1,936 0.07 European union medical device regulation [3] - - 295 295 295 0.01 Intangible asset amortization - - 6,778 6,778 6,778 0.26 Other charges [4] - 293 - 293 293 0.01 Spin-related share-based compensation expense [7] - - 800 800 800 0.03 Tax effect of above adjustments & other [6] - - - - (100 ) - Adjusted $ 105,311 $ (36,614 ) $ (61,087 ) $ 7,610 $ 1,211 $ 0.05 [1] Restructuring activities to better position the organization and the expenses incurred were primarily related to severance and professional fees. [2] Acquisition, integration, divestiture and related expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2024 include professional services fees ($1.9 million) and stranded costs ($0.4 million) related to sale of the spine segment, partially offset by a fair value adjustment benefit of the seller note related to the sale of the spine segment ($1.2 million). Acquisition, integration, divestiture and related expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2023 include professional services fees ($1.6 million) and rebranding costs ($0.3 million) related to the separation from our former parent. [3] Expenses incurred for initial compliance with the European Union (“EU”) Medical Device Regulation (“MDR”) for previously-approved products. [4] Inventory write-offs resulting from restructuring activities and property, plant, and equipment step-up amortization from prior acquisitions. [5] Net impact to share-based compensation expense of converting outstanding restricted stock units (“RSUs”) with performance-based metrics based on the consolidated results of the spine and dental segments into time-based RSUs following the sale of the spine segment. [6] Reflects the tax effect of the adjustments from reported to adjusted, as well as an adjustment for management’s expectation of ZimVie’s statutory tax rate based on current tax law and adjusted pre-tax income. [7] Spin-related share-based compensation expense from grants provided due to the successful separation from Zimmer Biomet.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA:

Continuing Operations ($ in thousands)





For the Three Months

Ended September 30,



For the Nine Months

Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net Sales Total Third Party Sales $ 103,222 $ 105,311 $ 338,228 $ 344,131 Related Party Sales - - - 236 Total Net Sales $ 103,222 $ 105,311 $ 338,228 $ 344,367 Net Loss $ (3,048 ) $ (10,182 ) $ (24,162 ) $ (32,485 ) Interest expense, net 2,361 4,984 9,828 15,258 Income tax (benefit) provision (688 ) 325 6,161 1,555 Depreciation and amortization 8,490 8,415 25,383 26,057 EBITDA 7,115 3,542 17,210 10,385 Share-based compensation 3,323 4,741 11,761 14,159 Restructuring and other cost reduction initiatives [1] 687 1,391 3,664 3,929 Acquisition, integration, divestiture and related [2] 1,276 1,936 6,934 4,647 Related party gain - - - (5 ) European Union medical device regulation [3] 406 295 1,118 2,227 Other charges [4] 287 293 860 864 Adjusted EBITDA $ 13,094 $ 12,198 $ 41,547 $ 36,206 Net Loss Margin [5] -3.0 % -9.7 % -7.1 % -9.4 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin [6] 12.7 % 11.6 % 12.3 % 10.5 %





[1] Restructuring activities to better position our organization for future success based on the current business environment and sale of the spine business. [2] Acquisition, integration, divestiture and related expenses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 include professional services fees ($1.9 million and $5.8 million, respectively) and stranded costs ($0.4 million and $0.9 million, respectively) related to sale of the spine segment, partially offset by fair value adjustment benefit of the seller note related to the sale of the spine segment ($1.2 million and $0, respectively). Acquisition, integration, divestiture and related expenses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 include professional services fees ($1.6 million and $3.2 million, respectively), rebranding costs related to the separation from our former parent ($0.3 million and $0.5 million, respectively) and technology costs ($0 and $0.7 million, respectively) incurred to prepare for and complete the separation from our former parent. [3] Expenses incurred for initial compliance with the EU MDR for previously-approved products. [4] Inventory write-offs resulting from restructuring activities and property, plant, and equipment step-up amortization from prior acquisitions. [5] Net Loss Margin is calculated as Net Loss divided by third party net sales for the applicable period. [6] Adjusted EBITDA Margin is Adjusted EBITDA divided by third party net sales for the applicable period.

RECONCILIATION OF COST OF PRODUCTS SOLD (excluding intangible asset amortization), R&D and SG&A:

Continuing Operations ($ in thousands)

Three Months

Ended September 30, Percentage of Third

Party Net Sales Nine Months

Ended September 30,

Percentage of Third

Party Net Sales 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cost of products sold, excluding intangible asset amortization $ (35,820 ) $ (36,907 ) (34.7 %) (35.0 %) $ (123,596 ) $ (124,246 ) (36.5 %) (36.1 %) Other charges[1] 287 293 0.3 % 0.2 % 860 864 0.2 % 0.2 % Adjusted cost of products sold, excluding intangible asset amortization $ (35,533 ) $ (36,614 ) (34.4 %) (34.8 %) $ (122,736 ) $ (123,382 ) (36.3 %) (35.9 %) 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 Research and development $ (6,926 ) $ (5,677 ) (6.7 %) (5.4 %) $ (20,285 ) $ (19,365 ) (6.0 %) (5.6 %) European union medical device regulation[2] 406 295 0.3 % 0.3 % 1,118 2,227 0.3 % 0.6 % Share-based compensation modification[3] (45 ) - 0.0 % 0.0 % (45 ) - 0.0 % 0.0 % Spin-related share-based compensation expense[4] - 80 0.0 % 0.1 % - 240 0.0 % 0.1 % Adjusted research and development $ (6,565 ) $ (5,302 ) (6.4 %) (5.0 %) $ (19,212 ) $ (16,898 ) (5.7 %) (4.9 %) 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 Selling, general and administrative $ (57,313 ) $ (56,505 ) (55.5 %) (53.7 %) $ (180,024 ) $ (186,054 ) (53.2 %) (54.1 %) Share-based compensation modification[3] (476 ) - (0.5 %) 0.0 % (476 ) - (0.2 %) 0.0 % Spin-related share-based compensation expense[4] - 720 0.0 % 0.7 % - 2,160 0.0 % 0.7 % Adjusted selling, general and administrative $ (57,789 ) $ (55,785 ) (56.0 %) (53.0 %) $ (180,500 ) $ (183,894 ) (53.4 %) (53.4 %) [1] Inventory write-offs resulting from restructuring activities and property, plant, and equipment step-up amortization from prior acquisitions. [2] Expenses incurred for initial compliance with the EU MDR for previously-approved products. [3] Net impact to share-based compensation expense of converting outstanding RSUs with performance-based metrics based on the consolidated results of the spine and dental segments to time-based RSUs following the sale of the spine segment. [4] Spin-related share-based compensation expense from grants provided due to the successful separation from Zimmer Biomet.

